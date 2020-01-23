Impeachment Trial: Adam Schiff Calls Trump ‘Corrupt’ But Defense Attorneys Say Dems Rigged System

By Jim Kouri

History’s third impeachment trial began Tuesday with an angry Rep. Adam Schiff accusing President Donald Trump of engaging in a ‘corrupt’ effort to get Ukraine to help him ‘cheat’ to win his reelection.

Schiff, a California Democrat, is heading a team of impeachment managers made up of the most anti-Trump Democrats serving in the House of Representatives. He kicked off the trial by making his case before 100 senators seated at their desks with the Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S Supreme Court officiating.

“What I found laughable was Shifty Schiff, a proven liar, telling the Senators they must provide for an honest and fair trial that lets both sides make their case. Schiff and [Rep. Jerry] Nadler ran the process in the House and did everything they could to prove their case. But they failed miserably and sent the Senate a fraudulent case for indictment,” said former New York police detective and law professor Jacob Skolbey.

“Despite facing rabid Deep State lackeys, the Republicans won the initial legal battle in impeachment trial when the Senate voted down an attempt by New York’s Sen. Chuck Schumer to subpoena a number of documents from the Trump White House regarding the Ukrainian government,” Prof. Skolbey told Conservative Base. Skolbey added that the lawmakers’s voted against Schumer’s amendment (53-47).

Well-known attorney Jay Sekulow, who is one of the most prolific and victorious lawyers in America, is leading President Donald Trump’s defense in the Senate impeachment trial. He quickly has exposed the Democrat ‘trifecta’ that makes impeachment unconstitutional.

Democrats denied President Trump’s right to cross-examine witnesses in the House “fishing expedition,” Trump’s right to have complete access to the Democrats’ so-called evidence, and have legal counsel present at all hearings whether they be public, televised hearings or closed door secret interviews/interrogations.

Rep. Schiff angrily criticized the proposed rules package and said Trump sought to ‘coerce’ Ukraine into helping him ‘cheat’ in the election.

However, former military intelligence operative and law enforcement official Sid Franes said, “Schiff makes these outlandish statements because he’s confident the mob in the media won’t complain about his lack of honesty and his disrespect for the nation’s Commander in Chief. These Democrats are disgusting politicians who remind American patriots of the leaders in China, Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and other countries run by dictators and oligarchs.”

According to the impeachment document handed over to the U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump is allegedly guilty of abusing his power and for obstruction of Congress for holding back military aid for Ukraine in order to get them to probe former Vice President Joe Biden and his wayward son, Hunter Biden, whose list of transgressions includes being tossed out of the U.S. Navy, drug abuse charges including crack-cocaine, and other misdemeanor crimes.

Trump denies he committed an impeachable offense and his defense team that includes Sekulow, Prof. Alan Dershowitz, former New York Mayor and U.S Attorney Rudy Giuliani, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and others have assailed the Democrats’ process and lack of Republican backing.

