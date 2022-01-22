ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, January 23, 2022

Russian and Iranian flags. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran-Russia Annual Trade To Hit $10 Billion

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran and Russia have agreed to raise the annual bilateral trade to at least $10 billion, an Iranian lawmaker said.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, chairman of the Iran-Russia parliamentary friendship group said major agreements have been achieved during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to Moscow.

Under the new agreements, the current volume of annual trade exchanges between Iran and Russia, which stands at $4 billion, will increase to at least $10 billion, Ebrahim Rezaee added.

He also noted that major Russian oil companies are planned to make investments in Iran’s oilfields according to the new agreements.

Pointing to plans for Iran’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the lawmaker said, “If Iran has a share of at least 10 percent of $200 billion in Russia’s (annual) imports, a major development will take place in the economic sector (of Iran).”

After returning from a two-day visit to Russia, Raisi said the two states have achieved “fundamental agreements” on expanding all-out bilateral relations to ensure mutual interests.

