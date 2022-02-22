Major Economic Deals Signed During Iranian President’s Visit To Qatar

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar signed 14 major economic cooperation agreements, including a deal on cancelling visa requirements for passengers travelling between the two countries.

The agreements were inked during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Doha on Monday.

The deals will cover close cooperation between Iran and Qatar in various fields of economy, including in trade, shipping, aviation and electricity, said the report.

It added that the two countries had also agreed on a cancellation of visa program as Qatar prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.

Raisi’s visit to Qatar is the first by an Iranian president to the Persian Gulf country in more than decade.

The two-day trip will see Raisi attend a major forum of gas producing nations in Doha on Tuesday.

The Iranian president said upon leaving Tehran for Doha on Monday that his visit is aimed at expanding bilateral ties with the “friendly and brotherly” nation of Qatar.

He said the trip could allow Iran to take fundamental steps to promote the level of cooperation with Qatar in the fields of energy and economy.

Iran and Qatar have enjoyed booming economic and political ties since mid-2017 when Iran offered its full support for Qatar when the Arab country came under a blockade by Saudi Arabia and several other countries in the region.

The two countries share the world’s largest gas reserve in the Persian Gulf. Collective output from the field has reached nearly 1.4 billion cubic meters per day in recent years, according to figures provided by the governments of Iran and Qatar.