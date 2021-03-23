Former Latvian Communists Warn Chinese Counterparts: Uighur Genocide Must End – OpEd

By Juris Paiders*

The Latvian political alliance For Human Rights Across the Globe, consisting of former communist parties – Concord, Latvian Russian Union (LKS) and Union of Greens and Farmers (ZZS) – has urged the Latvian government to impose sanctions against Chinese individuals and legal entities that are taking part in violating the rights of Uighurs in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region.

“According to the recently implemented regime of human rights sanctions, as well as considering the recent events in Myanmar, the Latvian government should be more active in supporting the appropriate EU initiatives – Latvia should bring up the topic of freezing Chinese company assets and denying entry into the country to Chinese officials and citizens,” leader of Concord Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis revealed to the media.

The political alliance For Human Rights Across the Globe supports the set of sanctions developed by the EU, the provisional approval of which took place already on 11 March while the final approval could take place during the meeting of foreign ministers scheduled for 22 March.

In recent years, thousands of Uighurs have provided evidence of being detained in internment camps, which is seen by experts as China’s campaign of forced assimilation of minorities.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government states that the camps, which have since 2017 seen over a million people detained, are “vocational training centers” that are aimed at eradicating extremism and terrorism.

In response to the idleness of the Chinese government and its unwillingness to deal with the Uighur issue in a civilized manner, leader of the ZZS Edgars Tavars told the media that the political alliance intends to turn to every human rights protection authority with requests and complaints in order to force Chinese officials to take responsibility for their actions. Currently, documents are being prepared by a number of experienced lawyers and human rights experts.

The political party LKS, which consists of several former communists, for instance, Members of the European Parliament Tatjana Ždanoka, Andris Ameriks, Nils Ušakovs and Roberts Zīle, has also officially stated that the actions taken by the Chinese government against the Uighurs, as well as other Muslim minorities, are blatant genocide and crimes against humanity.

The LKS leadership threatens to impose additional sanctions against China in the nearest future if their Chinese counterparts continue the forceful sterilization and enslavement of the Uighurs, as well as the restriction of their freedom of religion. For Human Rights Across the Globe believes that the Chinese regime continues carrying out repressions against the Uighurs and other Chinese minorities in Tibet and Hong Kong.

Edgars Tavars wants to turn the attention of the international community to the fact that in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region more than a million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Muslims are imprisoned in internment camps where they are forced to adopt Communism ideologies, speak Chinese and disown their culture, language and religion.

Beijing initially denied that such camps exist, but later changed its rhetoric to say that these camps are vocational training centers where Muslims learn professional skills and the Chinese language, adding that they are also being protected against becoming radicalized.

“As a small nation, we Latvians know how it feels when over the course of several centuries a much larger and ruthless power forces you to speak the regime’s official language, while also eradicating your culture and consciousness to the point you are not even aware of who you are,” Vjačeslavs Dombrovskis told members of the Saeima during his speech.

*Juris Paiders, journalist for NRA, Chinese policy expert.