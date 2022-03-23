ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson with US President Joe Biden. Photo Credit: The White House

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson with US President Joe Biden. Photo Credit: The White House
1 Religion The Americas 

‘Could You Fairly Judge A Catholic?’: Sen. Graham Presses Ketanji Brown Jackson On Christian Faith

CNA 0 Comments

By

By Shannon Mullen

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday pressed Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on the importance of her Christian faith, asking at one point, “Could you fairly judge a Catholic?”

The exchange took place Tuesday in the early hours of the second day of Jackson’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Currently a federal judge serving on the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, Jackson, 51, is President Joe Biden’s nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

“What faith are you, by the way?” Graham asked.

“Senator, I am … Protestant,” Jackson said.

“OK …” the senator said, indicating that he wanted Jackson to elaborate.

“Non-denominational,” Jackson added.

“OK. Could you fairly judge a Catholic?” 

“Senator, I have a record of fairly judging everyone,” Jackson responded.

“I’m just asking this question because, how important is your faith to you?”

“Senator, personally, my faith is very important,” Jackson said. “But as you know, there’s no religious test in the Constitution under Article 6, and —”

“There will be none with me,” Graham interjected.

“And … it’s very important to set aside one’s personal views about things, in the role of a judge,” Jackson continued.

“I couldn’t agree with you more, and I believe you can,” Graham said. “So, on a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are?” He added that he attends his own Baptist church “probably three times a year, so that speaks poorly of me.”

Graham asked: “Do you attend church regularly?”

“Well, senator, I am reluctant to talk about my faith in this way, just because I want to be mindful of the need for the public to have confidence in my ability to separate out my personal view.”

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

CNA

The Catholic News Agency (CNA) has been, since 2004, one of the fastest growing Catholic news providers to the English speaking world. The Catholic News Agency takes much of its mission from its sister agency, ACI Prensa, which was founded in Lima, Peru, in 1980 by Fr. Adalbert Marie Mohm (†1986).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.