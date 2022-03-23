Iran Eyes Closer Ties With Pakistan

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi lauded the “friendly and brotherly” relations with Pakistan, calling for the promotion of cooperation with the neighboring state in various fields.

In separate messages for Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, President Raisi congratulated them on Pakistan Day, also known as Pakistan Resolution Day.

In the message for his counterpart, the Iranian president hailed the friendly ties between the two Muslim neighbors, expressing hope that their interaction and cooperation would grow and strengthen in various fields.

President Raisi also expressed hope in the message for the Pakistani premier that the friendly and brotherly ties between Tehran and Islamabad would be enhanced in light of rapport and cooperation between the authorities in order to serve the interests of the two nations.

Pakistan Day is a national holiday primarily commemorating the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan during the transition of the Dominion of Pakistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on March 23, 195