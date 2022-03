By Arab News

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen destroyed two explosive-laden Houthi boats on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The coalition said that the militia was planning to use the boats in attacks on oil tankers crossing the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

The attempt to launch the two boats was prepared from Hodeidah Governorate and the Houthi militia is escalating its hostile attacks to target energy sources, the coalition added.