Iran: New Qods Deputy Commander Says ‘Resistance Forces’ Deployed Near Israeli Bases

By Eurasia Review

The new deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force said Thursday that Iranian-supported “resistance forces” are stationed in the proximity of Israel’s bases throughout the world, according to Iranian state media.

Tasnim News Agency, linked to the IRGC, quoted Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Fallahzadeh as warning the “usurping Zionist regime” that the resistance groups are close to its bases all over the globe. The resistance forces are pushing the Israeli regime closer to downfall in every moment, the commander added.

Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Fallahzadeh as the new deputy commander of the IRGC Quds Force after his predecessor Brigadier General Seyed Mohammad Hossein Hejazi passed away on Sunday.

State media said that Fallahzadeh was in the city of Isfahan addressing a ceremony to commemorate Hejazi, who the state Fars News Agency reported was a veteran of the 1980s war against Iraq, and that he had been suffering chemical wounds from that conflict for the past several decades and died of heart failure.

Fars quoted Fallahzadeh as saying that, “The occupier Zionist regime should know that the resistance groups are stationed all over the planet next to their bases and are bringing them closer to collapse at any moment,” adding, “In line with the words made by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Zionist regime will not see the next 25 years, and now a few years have passed since he made these remarks.”