Sánchez: Spain Will Reach 2% Defence Spending Four Years Early

By EurActiv

By Fernando Heller

(EurActiv) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced today a €10.5 billion security and defence plan to reach 2% of GDP on military expenditure this year, well before its initial 2029 deadline.

It is a big leap for Madrid, which has long trailed its NATO allies on defence. This year, Spain spent only 1.28%.

Sanchez said the country has included that increased spending pledge in a document it will soon send to the EU, according to a report from Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

The announcement come as the US has upped the stakes and asked to move the goalpost from 2% to 5% and negotiations are ongoing between the 32 allies on the exact goal and timeline.

Spain’s new security and defence plan, which was approved today, is also an economic pitch: it is anticipated to create nearly 100,000 jobs in technological and military sectors, and increase GDP between 0.4% and 0.7%, Sánchez said.

The aim is to take “a new industrial-technological leap” in the defence sector.

Clash within the coalition

Five government ministers from Sanchez’s coalition partner Sumar rejected the prime minister’s announcements, calling it “exorbitant” – making it the second intra-coalition clash in less than a month over the hot-button issue of defence and weapons.

Labour Minister and former Sumar leader Yolanda Díaz also complained that it had been approved without any prior analysis of challenges, priority threats or specific existing needs, and without “adequate coordination” with the armies of EU countries.

Such a large investment in defence is neither timely nor appropriate, and responds “almost exclusively to the need to quickly demonstrate” Spain’s compliance with its commitment to NATO to achieve a 2% military spending target, she added.

Sánchez admitted on Tuesday that there were strong differences with Sumar on this issue, saying that the party had made “observations” on the part of the plan relating to the manufacture and purchase of weapons – which accounts for 19% of the total investment – and that there were no differences on any other part of the plan, RTVE reported.

“Europeanism unites the coalition government,” the prime minister said, adding that his party and Sumar have their differences and that despite some points of friction there is a broad consensus between them, including on defence issues.

‘Anti-democratic’ behaviour

Meanwhile, the leader of the Spanish People’s Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, called the plan “a necessary condition” and “an obligation as an ally” of NATO, given that in the current context “there is already talk of 3% and more than 3%”.

However, he regretted the disunity conveyed by the Sánchez government and criticised the prime minister for not submitting the plan to a vote in parliament, which he said was evidence of “anti-democratic” behaviour.