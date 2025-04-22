South Korea Eyes Yellow Sea Countermeasure To Chinese Structure In Disputed Waters

By RFA

By Taejun Kang

South Korea said it’s considering setting up a “necessary facility” in overlapping territorial waters with China in the Yellow Sea as a countermeasure to Beijing’s installation of a steel structure in the area.

South Korean media reports say the structure, which is 50 meters (164 feet) in both height and diameter, is the latest of three Chinese installations in the waters. Beijing has said all the structures are for aquaculture.

“Regarding the proportional measure, we are taking this matter very seriously from the perspective of protecting our maritime territory,” said South Korea’s oceans minister Kang Do-hyung on Monday, adding that the government first has to decide “what kind of facility is necessary at which level.”

“We are strongly protesting to China through diplomatic channels. We view this matter with utmost seriousness, given its importance and our position on protecting our maritime territory,” said Kang.

Kang’s remarks came after media reported that the disputed structure is an old oil rig that was used in the Middle East.

The structure, equipped with a helipad, has “Atlantic Amsterdam” written on its surface, which is the name of an oil rig built by France in 1982, Seoul-based daily Chosun Ilbo reported on Monday.

South Korea and China’s overlapping claims to areas of the Yellow Sea are managed under a provisional measures zone, or PMZ, intended to prevent conflict between the two states.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday reiterated that the structure was for aquaculture.

“The aquaculture facilities set up by a Chinese company in the PMZ do not contravene the agreement between China and the ROK,” said Guo, calling South Korea by its official name, Republic of Korea.

“China has shared relevant information and maintained communication with the ROK through channels such as the dialogue and cooperation mechanism of maritime affairs. We hope the ROK will view this in an objective and reasonable manner,” he said.

A Chinese-South Korean agreement that established the PMZ in 2001 allows fishing vessels from both countries to operate within the zone. It prohibits any activity beyond navigation and fishing.

Despite the agreement, China has reportedly installed several large steel structures, including two in April and May of last year, and another this year, raising concerns in South Korea over potential territorial disputes.