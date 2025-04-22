By CNA

With the death of Pope Francis on Monday, the Catholic Church has entered a mourning period, which will include nine days of Masses offered for the repose of his soul known as the “Novendiales.”

Rooted in ancient Christian and Roman customs, the Novendiales is a period of nine consecutive days dedicated to mourning the death of a pope. The practice dates back centuries, mirroring the ancient Roman tradition of a nine-day funeral rite.

According to Church law, while the mourning period begins immediately upon the pope’s death, marking the official start of the “sede vacante,” or papal interregnum, the Novendiales will begin on the day of the pope’s funeral, scheduled for April 26, and will be followed by consecutive days of Masses until May 4.

In the days leading up to the funeral, the late pope’s body is placed in state at St. Peter’s Basilica, where the faithful can pay their final respects. Pope Francis will lie in state from Wednesday morning until the funeral Saturday morning.

The funeral: A global farewell

Between the fourth and sixth day after the pope’s death, the papal funeral takes place in St. Peter’s Basilica or St. Peter’s Square, presided over by the dean of the College of Cardinals, who is currently Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. Pope Francis’ funeral will take place on Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m. Rome time.

The funeral follows the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, the Vatican’s official liturgical text for papal funerals, which was updated at Pope Francis’ request in 2024. The late pope’s face, his body having been placed in a simple wooden coffin lined with zinc, is covered with a silk veil.

The ceremony is attended by heads of state, religious leaders, and thousands of faithful from around the world. At the end of the Mass, the traditional antiphon “In Paradisum” is sung, asking for the angels to guide the pope’s soul to heaven.

“May angels lead you into paradise; upon your arrival, may the martyrs receive you and lead you to the holy city of Jerusalem. May the ranks of angels receive you, and with Lazarus, the poor man, may you have eternal rest.”

Pope Francis, in accordance with his personal wishes expressed in his final testament, will not be buried in the Vatican grottoes but instead at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, a basilica that he visited more than 100 times during his papacy before and after his international trips in devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Novendiales

The nine-day period of Novendiales Masses begins on the day of the pope’s funeral, in accordance with the apostolic constitution Universi Dominici Gregis.

Each day, a cardinal chosen by the late pope presides over a requiem Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Red is the liturgical color for the Novendiales Masses, which follow the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (2024).

While the Masses are open to the public, each day traditionally focuses on a particular group associated with the pope. The day after the funeral, Vatican City residents and employees are typically invited to attend. On the third day, clergy from the Diocese of Rome concelebrate the Mass, and on the seventh day, members of the Eastern Catholic Churches are invited.

The Holy See Press Office has confirmed that the Mass scheduled to take place in St. Peter’s Square for the Jubilee of Teenagers on Sunday morning presided over by Cardinal Pietro Parolin will be the second Novendiales Mass. The following Masses will take place in the afternoon each day until May 4.

The general congregations

The mourning period is not only a time of prayer but also of preparation. Throughout the Novendiales, the College of Cardinals gathers daily for general congregations to discuss the Church’s next steps. Cardinals under the age of 80, who are eligible to vote in the upcoming conclave, are required to travel to Rome to take part in the election of the next pope.

The first general congregation can take place as soon as two days after the pope’s death. In these initial meetings, the cardinals focus on funeral arrangements and setting a date for the conclave.

By the eighth general congregation, discussions shift to the broader state of the Church and the major issues facing the Roman Curia. The Vatican has emphasized that no names of papabile — cardinals considered leading candidates to be elected pope — are brought up during these pre-conclave congregations.

The mourning period concludes with the end of the Novendiales, after which the Church formally begins the process of selecting the next successor of Peter. The conclave typically begins around the 15th day after the pope’s death.

As the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica toll in mourning, Catholics around the world pause to reflect on the life and legacy of Pope Francis. For nearly two weeks, the Church waits before the conclave begins and then waits a little longer for the white smoke to rise from the Sistine Chapel once again, signaling the election of a new pope.