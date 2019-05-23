Sri Lanka: Speaker Informs House After Receiving Interim Report On Easter Attacks

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed Parliament that he had received the interim report of the three-member committee appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The Speaker promised to table the full report of the committee once he received it.

Jayasuriya said so in response to UPFA MP Thushara Indunil who queried about the current state of the inquiries carried out by the said committee.

Apart from Indunil, several other MPs expressed their concerns about the current security situation in the country.

UPFA MP Dinesh Gunawardena asked the Speaker whether the latter had been briefed in detail about the security of Parliament.

Gunawardena: “It was reported that two officers who worked at Parliament have been arrested for allegedly having connections with the terror group, which is responsible for the Easter Sunday terror attacks. Earlier, you told us that the security of Parliament is also at risk. Therefore, what I want to know is whether you have been updated with the accurate information relevant to the security of Parliament. This is not about us, the MPs. Parliament is the center of democracy in any country.”

The Speaker: “I receive updates frequently about the security of Parliament from the intelligence forces, the military and the Police. One of the persons who was arrested was not an officer attached to Parliament staff. He was employed by the sub-contractor for the Road Development Authority (RDA) that carried out road development and reconstruction activities inside Parliament premises. When he was arrested he had a map of Parliament and his vehicle had a false bottom.

Around 9 p.m on 19 May I received information that one of the officers in Parliament staff allegedly has connection with the terror group which is responsible for the Easter attacks. He was immediately arrested. According to the latest information I got this morning, no one apart from him has been identified as a suspect. I cannot give a certificate on the security of MPs. But all the military commanders have assured that majority of the terrorists have been dealt with.”

Leader of the House Minister Lakshman Kiriella: “Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe informed the pre-Cabinet meeting which was held on 20 May that 79 out of the 80 terror suspects have been arrested by now.” The UPFA MP Wimal Weerawansa: “I wish whole heartedly that there would not be a terror attack on Parliament. But if such thing happens by any chance, we wish that our PM will be present in this Chamber.”