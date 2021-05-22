ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, May 23, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Red Square, Moscow, Russia.

Red Square, Moscow, Russia.
1 Business Europe Opinion Social Issues 

Absence Of Political Competition Increases Gap Between Rich And Poor In Russia – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Wealth is more concentrated at the top of the Russian political system more than in any other country, Aleksandr Sherin says, the result of the elimination of real competition in the political system and something that provides stability for the top but precludes the economic development of the country.

The LDPR Duma deputy says that the current arrangements in Russia works well for the rich around the throne but not for everyone else or the country as a whole because it precludes “the growth of the well-being of the citizens and economic development” (realtribune.ru/sherin-otsutstvie-konkurencii-v-politike-uvelichivaet-razryv-mezhdu-bogatymi-i-bednymi).

It is impossible to “build an advanced and developed economy and to create a comfortable and dignified level of life for citizens without a middle class and without a large number of people with good incomes,” Sherin continues. But that is exactly what the defense of wealth at the top is blocking.

According to him, “in the future, the ruling class will continue on its course of keeping power in the hands of one political force. In order not to create competitors in the political arena, the system will try to concentrate the main wealth of the country in the hands of a very narrow circle of people.”

“Such an approach,” the LDPR deputy says, “allows for the administration of people and financial flows, guaranteeing themselves personal stability and flourishing.” But they win economically and politically only by depriving everyone else of economic possibilities and the chance to make alternative political choices.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.