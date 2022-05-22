Iran, Slovakia Weigh Plans To Boost Trade Ties

By Tasnim News Agency

Officials from Iran and Slovakia discussed plans for the enhancement of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Slovakia’s Deputy Minister of Economy Jan Oravec, who has traveled to Tehran to attend a joint economic commission, met with Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari on Saturday.

Describing the economic potential of the two countries as huge, the Slovak deputy minister noted that there are good capacities for cooperation between Iran and Slovakia in various areas such as industries, agriculture, machinery and new technologies which will be taken into account while drawing up the final document of the joint commission.

He also highlighted the capacity of small and medium enterprises for bilateral cooperation and expressed hope that the trade ties between Iran and Slovakia would expand more than ever before, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

For his part, Safari referred to the history of cooperation between Iran and Slovakia in the field of industry, describing the holding of the joint economic commission between the two countries as a key step toward strengthening bilateral trade cooperation.

He further pointed to the high economic potential of Iran and outlined the country’s achievements in the field of new technologies.

Safari also underlined the need for increased attention to such advantages in bilateral cooperation.