Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Meets Blinken, Discuss Confronting ‘Iran’s Destabilizing Policies’

By Arab News

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides affirmed their countries’ common vision to confront Iran’s destabilizing policies in the region.

They discussed the latest developments in Yemen, with Prince Khalid reaffirming Saudi Arabia’s aspirations for the Yemenis “to reach a comprehensive political solution that would move Yemen to peace and development.”

Both sides reviewed the strategic and historical relations between the Kingdom and the US and ways to strengthen them.

Prince Khalid noted that while the announced truce between the Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and the Iran-backed Houthi militia remained positive to a “to a large extent”, there is an important role for the UN and the international community to play.

He said the UN and world organizations need “to put pressure on Houthi militias to open Taiz roads, deposit the revenues of Hodeidah port and engage seriously in peace efforts to move Yemen to security, stability, construction and prosperity.”

Regarding Iran’s destabilizing activities, Prince Khalid and Blinken talked about security and diplomatic coordination “to confront Iranian threats, including dealing with Iran’s nuclear file and its program to develop ballistic missiles, as well as its sponsorship of terrorism.”

Prince Khalid also met US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman. During the meeting, they discussed various topics of common interest and continuous cooperation on efforts to maintain security, peace and stability in the region and the world.

The two sides further “reviewed developments the Kingdom is witnessing within the framework of its Vision 2030, commending the cooperation and dialogue between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.”

Prince Khalid welcomed US affirmation of the Kingdom’s support in developing its military capabilities and meeting its defense needs.

The Saudi deputy defense minister also met US Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking and discussed the latest developments in Yemen.

“I affirmed to him the Saudi-led coalition’s backing of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and its supporting entities, and our aspirations for reaching a comprehensive political resolution to the crisis that will lead Yemen into peace and prosperity,” Prince Khalid said in a tweet.

Prince Khalid and his delegation began a series of meetings with key US officials last Tuesday under the US-Saudi Strategic Joint Planning Committee to review the Saudi-US partnership, and present and future strategic military and defense cooperation between the two countries.

Prince Khalid had earlier met White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, among others.