By Dr. Kanwaljit Kaur, Dr. Shankar Lal Bika and Dr. Bawa Singh

In an effort to realize India’s potential for a more well-rounded system of education, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Credit Framework (NCF) have been implemented. The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) has as its stated goal the introduction of a more interdisciplinary approach to education. The emphasis is placed not only on academic knowledge but also on the development of cognitive, social, emotional, and creative skills.

The NCF is a framework that establishes a standardized procedure for the mutual acceptance and transfer of student course work among educational facilities. The program’s goal is to encourage academic freedom and mobility by facilitating students’ enrollment in courses of their choosing at institutions and within academic fields outside of their own. This will give them the chance to learn new things and broaden their horizons.

Together, the NEP 2020 and the NCF offer a holistic strategy for education that prioritizes the all-round development of child/student. The focus of both is helping the students to cultivate the dispositions, values, and abilities they’ll need to achieve and succeed in a dynamic and uncertain world. By encouraging a more holistic and adaptable approach to education, the NEP 2020 and NCF have the potential to drastically improve India’s educational landscape. These efforts will help students pursue their passions while also equipping them with a well-rounded skill set to face the challenges of the future by highlighting the value of interdisciplinary study and facilitating the easy recognition and transfer of academic credits.

NEP 2020

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is an India’s education developmental plan. It’s a well-thought-out plan to make the country’s education system more inclusive, holistic, and 21st-century-ready. The NEP 2020 advances the goal of quality education for all, regardless of socioeconomic status. The NEP guarantees high-quality preschool to secondary education for all children. The policy values early childhood education and seeks to build a solid foundation for children’s learning and development. It promotes critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving through a holistic, multidisciplinary approach to education.

The new education policy revised the curricula. The 5+3+3+4 model emphasises five years of foundational stage for children aged 3-8 years, three years of preparatory stage for 8-11-year-olds, three years of middle stage for 11-14-year-olds, and four years of secondary stage for 14-18-year-olds. This new structure aims to give students a more complete, holistic education that meets their developmental needs at different ages. The policy ensures students receive age-appropriate education to develop their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills by dividing the curriculum into stages. Education increasingly integrates arts, sciences, vocational studies, and sports.

The NEP calls for a centralized governing body, educational institutions that foster collaboration across disciplines, an increase in research and development, and multiple entry and exit points for students. The policy encourages the use of technological tools in the classroom. It supports digital infrastructure in schools and universities, online and blended education, and e-content in local languages. NEP 2020 guarantees that all students, including those from low-income or otherwise marginalized communities, receive a quality education. It is an effort to improve educational technology and update teacher preparation courses as well.

National Curriculum Frameworks (NCF)

As per the NEP 2020, it has been proposed to establish four National Curriculum Frameworks (NCFs). The National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care and Education (NCFECCE) is a comprehensive framework that delineates the educational standards and guidelines for the care and education of young children in India. This approach of early childhood education is designed to be all-encompassing, taking into account the various facets of a child’s growth and development. It aims to provide a comprehensive and holistic learning experience that addresses the physical, cognitive, emotional, and social aspects of a child’s development.

The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) is a comprehensive document that provides guidance and principles for the advancement of school education in India. This highlights the significance of a structured approach towards the development, execution, and assessment of academic curricula catering to pupils at the elementary, middle, and senior secondary stages. It is imperative to periodically revise the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) to ensure its continued relevance and responsiveness to the evolving needs of the education system and society as a whole. The National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE) and the National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE) are two important frameworks in the field of education.

Each state and union territory would create their own State Curriculum Frameworks (SCFs) through district-level discussions, mobile app surveys, and State Focus Group position papers. These groups would focus on NEP 2020 themes like ECCE, Teacher Education, and Adult Education. All MoE-affiliated States/UTs and Autonomous organizations will contribute and promote NCFs ideas and the NEP will guide this entire process. When it comes to a country’s higher education system, the National Credit Framework (NCF) is a crucial tool for guaranteeing both quality and uniformity. It lays out a system by which students’ academic achievements at different schools can be acknowledged, transferred, and verified. Careful preparation and a focus on the students themselves are essential for a successful NCF rollout in India.

Thorough Implementation May Unlock the Potential for Holistic Education

The New Education Policy (NCF) and the National Education Policy (NEP) could help India move towards a holistic educational system. The National Education Policy (NEP), which was approved in July 2020, is an initiative to revamp India’s educational system with the goal of better serving today’s students. Since its inception in 2005 and subsequent revision in 2019, the NCF has worked to provide a framework for the expansion of educational opportunities for all students. Accessibility issues, a preoccupation with memorization, and a dearth of qualified educators are just some of the problems that the NEP and NCF aim to solve in India’s educational system.

The National Education Policy (NEP) aims to address these issues by promoting a more adaptable and multidisciplinary approach to education, with an emphasis on experiential learning, vocational education, and the utilization of technology. On the other hand, the NCF aims to provide a framework for the development of an education system that is more inclusive and equitable, with a focus on the needs of marginalized communities and the promotion of social justice. This goal was stated in the NCF’s vision statement.

It is possible that the implementation of the NEP and NCF will be the key to opening up the educational system in India to its full potential. In order to successfully implement the NEP and NCF, significant investments will be needed in the infrastructure, the training of teachers, and the development of curriculum. It will also require a change in mentality, with a greater emphasis placed on working together creatively and sharing ideas. The government, educators, and other stakeholders all need to work together to ensure that the NEP and NCF are effectively implemented and that the benefits of taking a more holistic approach to education are realized. This can only be accomplished through collaboration.

The successful implementation of NCF is viewed as a transformative measure in achieving the NEP-2020’s objectives by eliminating obstacles and prioritizing adaptability, portability, and establishing academic parity. It is worth noting that credit systems have been in existence since 1869 and have been adopted by various countries across the globe. For instance, the European Credit Transfer System, Qualification and Credit Framework in the United Kingdom, Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF), and Academic Credit Bank System in South Korea are some of the frameworks that have been implemented. The adoption of a credit system is motivated by various factors such as the need to keep up with globalization, internationalization, quality assurance, market competition, multidisciplinary approaches, and flexibility.

The implementation of credit frameworks in India has brought about a significant transformation in the higher education landscape. This development has sparked discussions regarding its potential effects on various aspects of the educational system, such as learning outcomes, curriculum design, student achievements, and overall academic standards. The impact of credit systems on various aspects of education such as curriculum, learning experience, students’ performance, curriculum evaluation methods and its structure and coherence, learning processes, depth of learning, and reinterpretation of instructional strategies has been widely debated in countries such as Colombia and Spain.

Top 10 countries with highest quality indices are US (78.2), UK (72), Australia (70.5), Netherlands (70.3), Sweden (70.1), France (69.9), Denmark (69.8), Canada (69.8), Germany (69.5), Switzerland (68.3). Upon analyzing the implementation credit frameworks in these countries, it is evident that there are certain challenges that need to be addressed. These challenges include administrative and assessment requirements, managing large student populations, decision-making based on tactical considerations rather than learning expectations, measuring teaching workloads, determining salaries, managing facility spaces, and the need for new funding processes that align with credit-based systems. In addition to the aforementioned considerations, it is imperative to address the implementation of credit-based modular systems, synchronization of organizational systems and processes, accommodation of national and organizational cultures, efficient resource management, staffing procedures, employment contracts, facility management. Research conducted on China’s academic credit bank has brought to light several concerns that need to be addressed. These include inadequate recognition of its significance, absence of explicit policies on credit and transfer, intricacies involved in the accumulation and transfer process, as well as difficulties in restructuring financial resources and managing digital disparities within Indian society.

In order to effectively implement the credit framework, it is imperative to acknowledge the significance of fostering a transformative culture, drawing insights from exemplary practices of other academic institutions, and devising benchmark methodologies. The attainment of flexibility targets is heavily reliant on robust administrative support, which necessitates the establishment of interconnections between academic, financial, and administrative systems. The implementation of a matrix-type model in education has the potential to overcome departmental or faculty barriers and prioritize the unique needs of each student. In order to ensure the successful implementation of the credit framework, it is imperative to make changes at the departmental level. This can be achieved by promoting collaboration among faculty members and administrative branches, imparting training to employees at all levels, providing personal tutors to students, establishing uniform admission, credit accumulation, and assessment procedures, standardizing evaluation methods, and fostering strong leadership that is dedicated to curricular reforms.

In order to foster a conducive learning environment, it is imperative to prioritize key elements such as social appropriation, a robust academic community, a democratic culture, cohesive working teams, and efficient communication. To establish and implementation of an effective National Curriculum Framework (NCF), India may involve all stakeholders, create a thorough policy framework, create educational content, and establish methods for transferring academic credits, ensure quality control, invest in technological infrastructure, offer capacity-building programmes, and closely monitor progress. Facilitating access to a wide range of educational opportunities, it is crucial for students to acquire diverse knowledge and skills, foster a lifelong learning mindset, and ultimately contribute to the holistic development of the nation.

In conclusion, the synergy between the NEP 2020 and the NCF can serve as a roadmap for the successful implementation of educational reforms in India. By aligning these initiatives, the same can lead to the creation of a strong education system that promotes critical thinking, interdisciplinary learning, and skill development. At last, it is concluded that this approach would be able to create a holistic education and that can empower the students to become lifelong learners and valuable members of society.

About the authors: