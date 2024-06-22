Heroes Of Lakki Marwat – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

In a recent terrorist operation in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, a tragic incident unfolded when a vehicle carrying security forces was struck by a landmine. This devastating attack resulted in the loss of seven brave officers, including Captain Faraz Ilyas, Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir, Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar, Hussain Ali, Sepoy Asadullah, Manzoor Hussain, and Rashid Mahmood, who were martyred in the line of duty. This incident underscores the ongoing threat posed by terrorism in the region and highlights the sacrifices made by those who defend the nation.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorist threats. Engaged in relentless operations, they workday and night with unwavering determination. Reports of terrorists being neutralized in these operations have been frequent, highlighting the continuous efforts of the security forces to restore peace and security in the region. The resolve of these forces is evident in their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens of Pakistan.

Just two weeks ago, a significant operation was conducted in Peshawar, Tank, and the surrounding areas, resulting in the elimination of 23 terrorists. This successful mission was a testament to the intelligence and operational capabilities of the security forces. Such operations are crucial in disrupting the plans of terrorist groups and preventing them from carrying out attacks. Prior to this, an intelligence-based operation in the Hasan Khel area of Peshawar led to the killing of five terrorists, although it came at the cost of two young soldiers who were martyred during the exchange of fire. These operations are part of a broader strategy to weaken terrorist networks and reduce their capacity to launch attacks.

The fight against terrorism in Pakistan is part of a broader strategy encapsulated in operations such as Ridd-al-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb. These operations aim to dismantle terrorist networks and eliminate their hideouts across the country. The persistent efforts of the Pakistan Army under these operations have significantly disrupted terrorist activities and reduced their capacity to launch attacks. Ridd-al-Fasaad, launched in February 2017, focuses on consolidating the gains made during Zarb-e-Azb and aims to target the remnants of terrorist groups across the country. Zarb-e-Azb, launched in June 2014, was a comprehensive military campaign aimed at eliminating militant strongholds in North Waziristan.

In Balochistan, the situation remains critical as terrorists frequently attempt to infiltrate from Afghanistan. The security agencies are highly active in this region, intercepting and neutralizing these threats before they can spread to other parts of the country. The proactive measures taken by the security forces have been crucial in maintaining stability and preventing the escalation of violence. Balochistan, due to its strategic location, has often been a target for cross-border terrorism, and the vigilance of the security forces in this region is vital in countering these threats.

The persistence of terrorist activities in Pakistan is inextricably linked to the situation in Afghanistan. The porous border between the two countries has often been exploited by terrorist groups to launch attacks and seek refuge. If the Taliban government takes serious action against the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and conducts effective operations against them, it could significantly reduce their ability to infiltrate into Pakistan. Such measures would not only enhance security but also foster bilateral trade and strengthen the centuries-old bonds of brotherhood between the two countries. Improved security cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan is essential in combating the shared threat of terrorism.

The sacrifices made by the brave officers in Lakki Marwat are a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle against terrorism in Pakistan. The determination and resilience of the security forces, coupled with strategic operations and international cooperation, are key to overcoming this menace. The path to peace is fraught with challenges, but with continued effort and solidarity, Pakistan can hope to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and pave the way for a safer and more prosperous future.

The fight against terrorism is not just the responsibility of the security forces; it requires the collective effort of the entire nation. Civil society, government institutions, and international partners must all work together to address the root causes of terrorism and promote peace and stability. Education, economic development, and social inclusion are critical components of a comprehensive strategy to counter terrorism. By addressing these underlying issues, Pakistan can create an environment where terrorism cannot thrive.

Finally, the battle against terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in regions like Lakki Marwat, is ongoing and requires sustained efforts. The sacrifices of the security forces are a testament to their dedication and commitment to protecting the nation. With continued vigilance, strategic operations, and international cooperation, Pakistan can overcome the challenges posed by terrorism and build a future marked by peace and prosperity. The journey is long and arduous, but the resilience and determination of the Pakistani people will ultimately prevail.