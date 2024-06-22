Iran, Kyrgyzstan Ready To Cooperate In Generating Energy, Implementing Hydroelectricity Projects

By Tasnim News Agency

The energy ministers of Iran and Kyrgyzstan emphasized cooperating in the field of generating energy and implementing hydroelectricity power plant projects.

Iran’s Minister of Energy Ali Akbar Mehrabian and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibrayev held talks on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests on the sidelines of the 4th meeting of the energy ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)’s member states.

Mehrabian pointed to the proximity of Iranian and Kyrgyz cultures and said that Iran is ready to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in all fields.

He highlighted Iran’s hydrocarbon reserves including oil and gas, and said the country generates about 360 billion kilowatt/hour electricity annually.

Iran possesses advanced technology in the energy industry (electricity, oil and gas industries) and offers quality services to many countries in the world, he said, adding that Iran’s FARAB Company is a consulting engineering company which enjoys high capacity in manufacturing hydroelectricity power plants.

He pointed to the Rogun Power Plant and Dam in Tajikistan, which is the tallest dam in the world, adding that five Iranian companies are constructing major parts of the dam.

He added that competent Iranian companies are ready to implement hydroelectricity projects in Kyrgyzstan, IRNA reported.

The Kyrgyz minister of energy, for his part, referred to Iran’s high capability in supplying oil and oil products and said that his country is interested in cooperating with Iran in this field.

Kyrgyzstan is ready to cooperate with Iran in the energy, solar and wind projects, construction of nuclear power plants and also supply of oil and oil technology, Ibrayev added.