Old And New Electric Minibuses: A Suitability Issue For The Princes’ Islands – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

In the Princes’ Islands of Istanbul, the old electric minibuses used to provide a pleasant journey with open sides during the summer, eliminating the need for air conditioning. In the winter, side panels were added, and passengers could board through three different doors. However, new “giant minibuses” have been introduced based on decisions made by those who do not live in the islands, and these new vehicles lack many of the old features, making them unsuitable in various ways.

Although the passenger capacity of the new minibuses is the same as the old ones, they have fixed side walls and only one door for boarding. This creates a significant safety risk, particularly in emergency evacuation situations where exiting through a single door could be challenging. Moreover, the standards used to select these new vehicles appear to be arbitrarily set, favoring the new design over the established system.

During the summer, the need to maintain cool and comfortable conditions inside will require air conditioning. However, air conditioners draw a substantial amount of power from the batteries, causing them to deplete quickly. This will necessitate frequent recharging and introduce operational challenges.

Being battery-powered, these vehicles also pose a considerable risk in the event of an accident, as conventional fire-fighting methods may not be effective. The single door design further complicates emergency evacuation, potentially leading to catastrophic outcomes.

The initial electric minibuses were well-suited for the islands and were accepted by the local community. In contrast, the new giant minibuses are not compatible with the environment or the needs of the residents. These vehicles are likely to be used primarily for expensive tours catering to tourists from outside the region, leading to rapid wear and tear. While the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) might benefit financially from these tours, they create significant issues for the local population. We hope that the local authorities will reconsider this poor choice in their next order.

Claims that operating these vehicles is a financial burden for the İBB and that they are subsidized by 35% might be misleading. The İBB frequently increases prices on Istanbulkart, especially for high-priced tours aimed at tourists. These tourists, who typically ride the buses only once, do not protest the high prices, indicating that the buses actually generate significant revenue. If there are losses, they likely stem from the İBB’s mismanagement.