US To Put ‘Severe Economic Pressure’ On Hezbollah

By Arab News

The United States will put “severe economic pressure” on Iran-backed Hezbollah, a spokesperson for the US State Department said, urging other countries to do the same.

Morgan Ortagus said the US supports “the Lebanese while continuing the sanctions against Hezbollah,” in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.|

Meanwhile, Ortagus said US sanctions have succeeded in pressuring Iran, and that it was important to prevent the country from funding its militias and from developing a nuclear weapon.