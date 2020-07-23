ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, July 23, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Hezbollah flag. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Hezbollah flag. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.
1 Middle East Social Issues World News 

US To Put ‘Severe Economic Pressure’ On Hezbollah

Arab News 0 Comments

By

The United States will put “severe economic pressure” on Iran-backed Hezbollah, a spokesperson for the US State Department said, urging other countries to do the same.

Morgan Ortagus said the US supports “the Lebanese while continuing the sanctions against Hezbollah,” in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.|

Meanwhile, Ortagus said US sanctions have succeeded in pressuring Iran, and that it was important to prevent the country from funding its militias and from developing a nuclear weapon.

Arab News

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.