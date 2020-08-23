ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, August 23, 2020

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro. Photo by Hugoshi, Wikimedia Commons.

Venezuela’s Maduro Says It Could Be ‘A Good Idea’ To Buy Iranian Missiles

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said it could be a “good idea” to look into buying missiles from Iran.

“It had not occurred to me, it had not occurred to us,” Maduro said during a televised broadcast with cabinet members, instructing Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino to follow up the plan, Reuters reported.

“Padrino, what a good idea, to speak with Iran to see what short, medium and long range missiles they have, and if it is possible, given the great relations we have with Iran.”

Iran in May supplied gasoline to Venezuela to ease chronic shortages, triggering alarm bells in Washington as the two countries expand trade relations amid efforts to undermine aggressive US sanctions programs.

