Agriculture In Turkey On Brink Of Collapse – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Recent developments in the agricultural sector have highlighted the increasingly difficult situation faced by farmers and producers. Wheat, one of Turkey’s most essential crops, is being sold at last year’s prices and is unfortunately classified entirely as third-rate. This has driven wheat farmers to the brink of bankruptcy. The regulations set by the ministry have devalued farmers’ efforts and products, making continued production unsustainable.

Other agricultural products are suffering a similar fate. Staples of the summer season, such as melons and watermelons, are being left to rot in the fields because producers cannot even cover the costs of bringing them to market. The abandonment of these crops not only represents a significant economic loss for the farmers but also poses a severe threat to the country’s economy and food security.

Hazelnut producers are also going through tough times. The base price announced fell short of expectations, leading many farmers to hold onto their crops rather than sell them. However, this is not a sustainable solution in the long term, as production costs continue to rise and farmers keep incurring losses.

Lemon producers face an entirely different problem. Despite being a crucial export product for Turkey, the cost of harvesting lemons has exceeded the selling price, leading to the uprooting of lemon trees. This not only jeopardizes lemon production but also threatens to plunge the entire citrus industry into a severe crisis.

Although the agricultural sector is vital to the national economy, it is weakening by the day due to misguided decisions and inadequate support. Urgent measures must be taken to ensure that farmers receive fair compensation for their efforts and that agriculture can continue sustainably. If not, the ongoing issues in agriculture will push farmers into bankruptcy and jeopardize the country’s food security. It is imperative that we all do our part to prevent the collapse of agriculture.