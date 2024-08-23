Coral Sul FLNG Achieves 5 million Tons Of LNG Production From Offshore Mozambique

By Eurasia Review

Eni, as the Delegated Operator of Area 4, on behalf of its Area 4 partners namely ExxonMobil, CNPC, GALP, KOGAS and ENH, celebrated Friday the achievement of 5 million tons of LNG produced from the Coral Sul FLNG, located in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin, offshore Mozambique. This is a significant milestone for the project, and it represents not only a major technical and operational accomplishment, but also stands as a testament to the dedication, commitment, and collaboration of all the team and stakeholders.

The Coral Sul FLNG started production in October 2022 and has exported so far 70 cargos of LNG and 10 of Condensate, contributing significantly to the country´s economic growth. Coral South is a landmark project for the industry, and it placed Mozambique among the global LNG producing countries, laying the foundation to a transformational change of Mozambique through development of gas resources, while also supporting a just and sustainable energy transition.

Marica Calabrese, Eni Rovuma Basin Managing Director, made the following remarks “We are truly proud to announce this very important milestone today. This accomplishment reinforces our commitment to delivering outstanding value to the country of Mozambique. We will continue to work with our partners and the Government of Mozambique to ensure a timely valorization of Mozambique’s vast gas resources with additional developments of gas projects. As we celebrate, we recognize the importance of remaining focused on safety, environment, and operational excellence.”