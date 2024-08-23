India’s Modi In Ukraine On Historic Visit For Talks With Zelenskyy

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv on a historic visit for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on ways to find a peaceful resolution to the war triggered by Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine two and a half years ago.

“Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome,” Modi wrote in a message on X accompanied by several pictures of him meeting with members of the Indian community in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine’s state railway company, Ukrzaliznycja, posted a video of Modi’s arrival by train from Poland on Telegram. “For the first time in the history of bilateral relations between our countries, the prime minister of India is personally visiting Ukraine,” the message accompanying the video said.

Speaking in Poland during a trip on August 22 ahead of his arrival in Ukraine, Modi urged Moscow and Kyiv to find a path to peace “as soon as possible.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to…share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict,” Modi said in Warsaw. “As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region.”

Modi’s trip is the first by an Indian leader to Kyiv since the countries established bilateral relations more than 30 years ago. He has said he plans to also discuss “deepening the India-Ukraine friendship.”

“It is India’s strong belief that no problem can be resolved on a battlefield,” Modi said, adding that his country supported “dialogue and diplomacy for restoration of peace and stability as soon as possible.”

India came under fire from some Western countries after he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month, which coincided with a deadly Russian missile attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv that elicited harsh international condemnation.

The United States was particularly concerned with Modi’s two-day visit to Russia as it sees New Delhi as an important pillar in its strategy to contain an ascendant China.

Zelenskiy at the time had harsh words for Modi’s trip, too, saying it was a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day.”

In comments to Reuters, Zelenskiy’s presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said Modi’s visit to Kyiv was significant because New Delhi “really has a certain influence” over Moscow.

“It’s extremely important for us to effectively build relations with such countries, to explain to them what the correct end to the war is — and that it is also in their interests,” Podolyak said.