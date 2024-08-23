Only Abraham Is A Friend Of God – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

For many centuries before Prophet Abraham, thousands of the One God’s Prophets were unable to build an ongoing monotheistic community. “The people of Noah denied before them, and the companions of the well and Thamūd; and ʿAad and Pharaoh and the brothers [neighbors] of Lot; and the companions of the forest, and the people of Tubbaʿ. All denied the messengers [Allah sent to them] so My threat (of devastation) was justly fulfilled.” [50:12-14]

“When We sent to them two [messengers] but they denied them, so We strengthened them with a third, and they said, “Indeed, we are messengers to you.” They said, “You are just human beings like us, and the Most Merciful has not revealed a thing. You are only telling lies.” They answered, “Our Lord knows that we are messengers to you, and we are not responsible except for [your] clear notification.”

No one knows how many of the One God’s Messengers and Prophets were not only rejected but also killed: “They [the polytheists] said, “Indeed, we consider you a bad omen. If you do not desist, we will surely stone you (to death) , and there will surely touch you, from us, a painful punishment.” (Qur’an 36:14-18]

Although millions of Christians celebrate the birthday of Prophet Jesus, neither Christians, Jews or Muslims celebrate the birthday of God’s messenger who started them all: Abraham, the Friend of God.

What makes Prophet Abraham, “whom God chose to be His friend” (Arabic Qur’an 4:125, Hebrew Bible Prophet Isaiah 41:8, and Greek New Testament Book of James [brother of Jesus] 2:23) so unique.?

Anas bin Malik reported that a person came to Allah’s Messenger and said: O, best of creation; thereupon Allah’s Messenger replied: That is Ibrahim. [Muslim, Book #30, Hadith #5841]

Most people of the world have learned of Abraham, not by reading a book of Jewish history, but by listening to and reading from the Christian Bible or the Muslim Qur’an. This unique and amazing situation is a reflection of a promise made to Abraham about 35 to 36 centuries ago:

“I swear (says God) because you did this – not withholding your son, your favorite one, I will bestow My blessing on you and make your descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky and the sand on the seashore; and your descendants shall seize the gates of their foes. All the nations of the earth shall bless themselves by your descendants, because you have obeyed My command.” (Genesis 22:16-18)

“And remember Our servants; Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Endowed with power and insight. We made them perfectly pure and sincere by virtue of a characteristic most pure; their constant remembrance of the Abode. (Qur’an 38:45-7)

“Indeed, We chose him (Abraham) as one pure and most distinguished in the world, and he is surely among the righteous in the Hereafter”. (Qur’an 2:130)

Why was Abraham a friend of God? Because he introduced his friends to the imageless, formless One. His friends joined Sarah and Abraham in prayer each and every new moon. When Abraham and Sarah left Haran to go to the Land of Canaan, most of them joined Sarah and Abraham on their journey. When Jacob’s sons married, most of them married the descendants of Abraham and Sarah’s early converts.

“The LORD said [to Himself], “Shall I hide from Abraham what I am about to do, seeing that Abraham shall surely become a great and mighty nation, and all the nations of the earth shall be blessed in him? For I have chosen him, that he may command his children, and his household after him (the Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities) to keep the way of the LORD by doing righteousness and justice, so that the LORD may bring to Abraham what he has promised him.” (Genesis 18:17-19)

So it is not surprising that a Hadith states: “We asked Allah’s Messenger how should one (ask Allah to) send blessings on you, the members of the family, for Allah has taught us how to salute you (in prayer)?’ He said, ‘Say: O Allah! Send Your Mercy on Muhammad and on the family of Muhammad, as You sent Your Mercy on Abraham and on the family of Abraham.” [Bukhari, Book #60, Hadith #49]

This is why the Qur’an states: “You have an excellent example to follow in Abraham.” (60:4) and “Follow the way of Abraham as people of pure faith.” (3:95) “And who is better in religion than one who submits himself to Allah while being a doer of good, and follows the religion of Abraham, inclining toward truth? And Allah took Abraham as an intimate friend.” (4:125)

The Qur’an refers to Prophet Abraham as a community or a nation: “Abraham was a nation/community [Ummah-for Muslims Ahm-for Hebrews Genesis 14:13]; dutiful to God, a monotheist [hanif], not one of the polytheists.” (16:120) If Prophet Abraham is an Ummah-Ahm then fighting between the descendants of Prophets Ishmael and Isaac is a civil war and should always be avoided. Prior to the 20th century Arabs and Jews never did make war with each other. “Lo yisa goy el goy kherev velo yilmedu od milkhama” “Nation shall not lift sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore. (Isaiah 2:4)

If all Arabs and Jews can live up to the ideal that ‘the descendants of Abraham’s sons should never make war against each other’ is the will of God; we will help fulfill the 2700 year old vision of Prophet Isaiah: “On that day there will be a highway from Egypt to Assyria. The Assyrians will go to Egypt, and the Egyptians to Assyria. The Egyptians and Assyrians will worship together.

On that day Israel will join a three-party alliance with Egypt and Assyria, a blessing upon the heart. The LORD of Hosts will bless them saying, “Blessed be Egypt My people, Assyria My handiwork, and Israel My inheritance.”…(Isaiah 19:23-5)