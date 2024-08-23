What Will Come After The July Massacre In Bangladesh? – Analysis

By East Asia Forum

By Saimum Parvez

In just one month, Bangladesh has witnessed an unprecedented uprising, a state-run massacre, the fall of a dictator and mob violence. The ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India after protestors flooded Dhaka’s streets. An interim government, headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, will be in power until new elections are held.

More than 450 people were killed by police, paramilitary forces and the Awami League student wing during the weeks of unrest. There was violence after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government left Bangladesh without an effective government for several days. Attacks on minorities took place, many motivated by their perceived political allegiance to the Hasina government.

As pressure mounts over the mass killings, a murder investigation has been opened against Sheikh Hasina over the police killings of protestors. A UN fact-finding team will visit Bangladesh in late August to set up a probe into the deaths.

The excessive force used to counter the student-led movement turned it into a massacre. As of 30 July, at least 266 students and protesters were killed and thousands critically injured.

To cover up and legitimise the mass killings, the ousted Sheikh Hasina regime propagated false narratives. Hasina blamed the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami and their student wings for the violence. Pro-Hasina groups even claimed the movement had links to Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

Though this strategy had worked for the Hasina regime in the past, this time the overwhelming number and variety of protesters made it obvious that this was an organic movement. Labelling urban middle-class educated youths ‘extremists’ was never likely to gain any traction. There was also simply too many videos and photographic evidence, even after the internet black-out, and too much bloodshed, that the government was unable to cover their abuses with an unsubstantial, flimsy blame game.

Thousands of university students began peacefully protesting in early July 2024 after a High Court ruling restoring quotas in government jobs. With a struggling economy, government jobs were the only secure option left for thousands of unemployed youth. The unemployment rate increased from 7.74 per cent in 2004 to a staggering 15.74 per cent in 2023. But more than 50 per cent of government jobs were reserved for several specific groups via the quotas, including 30 per cent for the descendants of those who had participated in Bangladesh’s 1971 war for independence from Pakistan.

Students contended that after more than fifty years of independence the quota was unfair and mostly benefitted Hasina regime loyalists. Instead of engaging in dialogue with the protesters, Sheikh Hasina called the protesters ‘Razakars’ — a derogatory label for collaborators who fought on the side of Pakistan during the 1971 war.

Protests spread quickly to all the major public universities. Soon, students at private universities, colleges and even schools joined the protests. Bangladesh witnessed an unprecedented scale of protests and security officials were overwhelmed. Even with the indiscriminate use of live ammunition, tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets, shotgun pellets and machetes, the combined force of police, paramilitary, and ruling party activists could not disperse protesters. Many disgruntled members of the opposition political parties, garment workers and manual labourers also joined the protests.

Unarmed students were killed on the streets in brutal fashion. Automatic weapons from helicopters fired indiscriminately at the crowds. The government shut down the internet and all telecommunications, severing ties with the rest of the world. The government deployed the army and imposed shoot-on-sight curfew orders. Many protesters’ whereabouts are still unknown, making it impossible to know how many were killed in the crackdown.

Bangladesh has a troubling history of repression against anyone who opposed Sheikh Hasina. The last three national elections in Bangladesh, held in 2014, 2018 and 2024, were far from free and fair. In recent years the Hasina government had used excessive force to suppress several other movements, including the garment workers movement demanding wages, the first phase of the quota reform movement in 2018 and a road safety movement of school students in 2018. Increasing inflation, price hikes, endemic corruption and a dismal record on freedom of expression had made many people disgruntled with the regime.

What started as a quota reform movement erupted with pent-up frustrations. Threatened by the outrage of the protesters, the Hasina government soon realised that pro-government forces would not be able to contain the protest. When police and paramilitary forces failed, the Hasina regime deployed the military. But the indiscriminate killings created what Sheikh Hasina was afraid of — grounds for mass revolt.

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh reduced the quota on 21 July, allocating just 5 per cent of government jobs for descendants of freedom fighters. But the court gave the government the power to change this quota. Despite the abduction and torture of several student leaders, protesters rejected the ruling and vowed to continue until the perpetrators of the massacre were put on trial. This distrust also stemmed from students’ experience of the first quota reform movement in 2018, when Sheikh Hasina promised to scrap all quotas, only to restore them in 2024 through the judiciary.

The heightened security presence and the imposition of a curfew failed to stabilise the situation. The quota reform protest turned into a mass movement against a dictator. Eventually Hasina fled to India, putting an end to more than two decades of authoritarian rule.

According to interim leader Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh has achieved its second liberation. But the future of Bangladesh will depend on how quickly and efficiently the interim government can put the country on the right track by promoting democracy and ensuring a people’s mandate.