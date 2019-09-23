Iran To Propose Regional Initiative For Persian Gulf Security At UN

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s president unveiled a new initiative for security of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, saying the “Coalition of Hope” scheme will be put forward in the forthcoming meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing a Sunday military parade in Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani said he will be attending the UN General Assembly in New York with the mottos “Coalition of Hope” and “Hormuz Peace Initiative”.

The essence of those Iranian initiatives are “friendship and hope”, he added.

“This year, we will be putting forward a plan at the United Nations, according to which the Islamic Republic of Iran –in cooperation with the regional countries– can ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman with the help of the region’s countries,” the president added.

He also reiterated that the presence of foreign forces in the region endangers international sea routes and security of shipping, oil and energy industries.

“But the Islamic Republic of Iran’s approach entails alliance, unity and coordination with the regional countries,” he added.

As regards the US accusation that Iran has been involved in recent drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, Rouhani said those trying to blame the incidents in the region on Iran will be once again proved to be liars.

“If the outsiders are sincere and really after peace and security, they must stop deploying such an amount of dangerous weapons to the region and not turn our region into an arms race and stockpile, and if they really favor regional security, they must stay away from the region, because their presence has always been a predicament and burden on the region,” he underlined.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rouhani will leave Tehran for New York on Monday to participate in the 74th meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Back in 2013, he proposed an initiative dubbed “World Against Violence and Extremism” at the UNGA, which was later ratified by the international body.

