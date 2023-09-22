Austin Lauds Mozambique’s Leadership On Regional Security

By DoD News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Friday thanked Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi for his leadership in promoting the role of women in security during an enhanced honor cordon and meeting at the Pentagon.

Austin also thanked him for signing the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation in 2019, that facilitated ending years of conflict in his nation.

The secretary also congratulated Nyusi on signing another compact with the Millennium Challenge Corporation and his leadership at the U.N. Security Council on a range of issues, including climate change.

The Defense Department also shares Mozambique’s determination to prevent illegal fishing and trafficking in the region and supports the two nations’ partnership on strengthening maritime security and promoting regional stability, Austin said.

“We’re aligning diplomacy, development and defense to get after the forces that fuel instability and insecurity,” Austin said.

Austin noted that the U.S. and Mozambique have both suffered from terrorism.

“We’re deeply grateful for your partnership to counter violent extremist groups in northern Mozambique and your cooperation with the Southern Africa Development Community, the European Union and others,” Austin said, adding that he hopes to deepen military training between the two nations.

Nyusi thanked Austin, President Joe Biden and Congress for their support in areas ranging from the economy, health and security.

He said Mozambique will continue its efforts to counter terrorism and improve maritime domain awareness. The nation also welcomes military-to-military training with the U.S. and invites U.S. Navy vessels to make port visits to Mozambique, Nyusi said.