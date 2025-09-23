APEC 2025: Balancing Security And Trade In East Asia – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The security, trade, and economic growth trajectories of East Asia are increasingly intertwined with the evolving role of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), which is set to convene in 2025 in Jeju, South Korea, amid intensifying geopolitical rivalry and economic uncertainty.

This analysis posits that APEC 2025 will serve as a critical test of whether regional economies can effectively balance the competing demands of economic security and open trade while sustaining growth in the face of significant structural challenges. The future of the region hinges on the ability of leaders to resist the pull of protectionism and strategic fragmentation and to reaffirm the cooperative spirit that has historically underpinned East Asia’s prosperity.

The security environment in East Asia has become increasingly volatile, with the China rivalry significantly impacting trade, technology, and investment. For instance, the tightening of export controls on semiconductors by Washington, coupled with Beijing’s countermeasures regarding rare earths, illustrates the redefinition of economic security as a component of national security. This securitisation of trade has generated ripple effects throughout the region, compelling middle powers such as Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN members to recalibrate their strategic approaches. Additionally, disputes in the South China Sea, tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and unresolved issues on the Korean Peninsula introduce layers of uncertainty that heavily influence investor confidence. In this context, economic forums such as APEC face mounting pressure to demonstrate relevance by providing pathways to stability and cooperation, even as member economies adopt divergent approaches.

Trade, once the cornerstone of East Asia’s dynamism, now finds itself caught in the crossfire of protectionist impulses. According to APEC’s Policy Support Unit, regional exports are projected to grow by only 0.4 per cent in 2025, with imports stagnating at 0.1 per cent—a significant deceleration compared to 2024. This decline reflects not only tariff increases but also the proliferation of non-tariff barriers, investment screening, and industrial subsidies. The emphasis on “resilience” and “diversification” has led to policies that fragment rather than integrate supply chains. Ironically, East Asian economies remain deeply interdependent: China, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN collectively account for nearly 30 per cent of global trade, with their prosperity intrinsically linked to open markets. The challenge lies in balancing legitimate security concerns with the necessity of maintaining the liberal trade order that has lifted millions out of poverty.

Economic growth projections underscore the fragility of the current moment. The World Bank estimates that East Asia and the Pacific will experience growth of 4.5 per cent in 2025, down from 5 per cent in 2024. China’s growth, also forecasted at 4.5 per cent, is supported by fiscal stimulus but constrained by U.S. tariffs and a sluggish property sector. Excluding China, the region is expected to expand by 4.2 per cent, reflecting weaker external demand and declining business confidence. These figures highlight a concerning trend: the region’s growth engine is losing momentum as structural headwinds such as ageing populations, high debt burdens, and climate vulnerabilities become increasingly pronounced. For economies such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, which have relied on export-led growth, the decline in global demand poses a significant challenge to sustaining their development trajectories.

The challenges ahead are multifaceted. First, the securitisation of trade risks institutionalising fragmentation as countries pursue parallel supply chains aligned with geopolitical blocs. Second, the erosion of trust in multilateralism undermines the credibility of forums such as APEC, which depend on consensus and voluntarism. Third, domestic political pressures in major economies from U.S. electoral cycles to China’s internal economic adjustments limit the potential for compromise. Finally, the technological frontier, particularly in artificial intelligence and green energy, has emerged as a new arena of competition, heightening the stakes for regional cooperation. Without mechanisms to manage these tensions, East Asia risks descending into a bifurcated order that stifles innovation and growth.

APEC 2025 thus emerges as a pivotal moment. With growth in the APEC region projected to slow to 2.6 per cent in 2025, down from 3.6 per cent in 2024, the forum faces the urgent task of reaffirming its founding vision of liberalisation and cooperation. The host, South Korea, is uniquely positioned to bridge divides, given its alliance with the United States and its deep economic ties with China. The agenda is likely to focus on structural reforms, digital trade, and sustainable growth; however, the central question remains whether APEC can adapt its voluntary, non-binding framework to address the pressing realities of economic security. Some argue that voluntarism is APEC’s strength, allowing flexibility in a polarised environment, while others contend that without stronger commitments, the forum risks becoming irrelevant.

The challenges are substantial. If APEC cannot provide a platform for reconciling economic security with open trade, the region may gravitate toward competing blocs, jeopardising decades of integration. The risk extends beyond slower growth; it also includes the erosion of trust that has been fundamental to East Asia’s rise. Nevertheless, opportunities also exist. The region’s shared interest in stability, its history of pragmatic cooperation, and its collective significance in the global economy provide a foundation for renewed commitment. By concentrating on practical initiatives—such as harmonising digital trade rules, advancing green transition financing, and enhancing supply chain transparency APEC can demonstrate that cooperation remains viable even in an era marked by rivalry.

In conclusion, East Asia stands at a crossroads where security imperatives and economic interdependence intersect. The data from 2024 and projections for 2025 reveal a region grappling with slowing growth, rising protectionism, and deepening geopolitical tensions. APEC 2025 will not resolve these challenges instantly; however, it will indicate whether the region’s leaders are prepared to navigate a course that harmonises resilience with openness. The assertion that APEC 2025 is a test of the region’s capacity to reconcile economic security with free trade is supported by the evidence: without renewed commitment to cooperation, East Asia risks undermining the very foundations of its prosperity. The stakes are high, and the choices made in Jeju will reverberate well beyond 2025, shaping the region’s trajectory for decades to come.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

