Brazil: Prosecutor-General Reports Bolsonaro’s Son For Pressuring US Officials

By ABr

By Andre Richter

Brazil’s Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet has charged blogger Paulo Figueiredo and Federal Representative Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, with coercion in the course of the proceedings.

The complaint comes as part of a Supreme Court investigation into the lawmaker’s efforts to have the US government retaliate against Brazil’s government and Supreme Court justices.

In it, Gonet says that Eduardo Bolsonaro and Figueiredo, who are currently in the US, helped promote “severe sanctions” against Brazil in order to dissuade the Supreme Court from convicting former President Jair Bolsonaro for the coup plot.

“The entire strategic plan outlined confirms the specific intent of Eduardo Bolsonaro and Paulo Figueiredo to bring about instability and fear, projecting onto Brazilian authorities the prospect of foreign reprisals and onto the population the specter of an isolated and ridiculed country,” the text reads.

On September 11, former President Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison for attempted coup d’état as well as four other crimes.