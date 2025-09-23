Indonesia’s Leadership Agenda At APEC 2025 – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The APEC 2025 Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, serves as more than a ceremonial event for Indonesia because it allows the nation to assess its domestic economic requirements against regional partnership obligations. The paper demonstrates that Indonesia joined APEC 2025 to establish its position as a leading economic power in the Asia-Pacific region and to tackle its digital readiness, supply chain stability, and sustainability challenges. The evaluation shows Indonesia should lead APEC agenda development because it needs to establish regional agreements which generate tangible domestic benefits.

The economic interests of Indonesia play a major role in APEC. The forum accounts for over half of global GDP and nearly half of world trade, with nine of Indonesia’s ten largest trading partners being APEC members. The trade statistics for 2025 show that Indonesia exported US$7.68 billion worth of goods to South Korea during the first five months of the year while achieving a trade surplus of US$569.6 million. The data shows APEC membership provides concrete benefits to Indonesia, yet the nation continues to face international economic challenges. The economy depends on commodity exports, including coal, palm oil and nickel, which makes it vulnerable to price swings and trade restrictions. The analysis shows that Indonesia faces a problem which requires more than trade expansion because it needs to advance its industrial capabilities and adopt technology to achieve higher economic benefits.

The digital economy generates various outcomes which contain both positive and negative aspects. The digital sector of Indonesia will reach US$130 billion by 2025 because of e-commerce and fintech growth. The digital economy has experienced rapid expansion, but rural areas lack proper digital connectivity, and small to medium enterprises face difficulties when trying to join digital platforms. The economic gap between cities and rural areas poses a risk of establishing parallel economic systems, which would enable digitalisation benefits for urban high-income groups while rural areas remain stagnant in their development. The fundamental knowledge about Indonesia shows that digital transformation requires political-economic answers through redistributive policies, infrastructure development, and regulatory systems which promote inclusivity because it involves more than technological challenges. The digital economy of Indonesia will likely create more inequality than inclusive growth if no such measures are implemented.

Sustainability stands as a major obstacle in the way of achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. The Indonesian government has set a target for net-zero emissions by 2060, but the country depends heavily on coal power, and renewable energy adoption rates are not increasing fast enough. The APEC organisation focuses on sustainability and green transition as key priorities, which makes Indonesia appear behind other member countries. The country maintains its position as a major electric vehicle battery component supplier through its large nickel reserves, which serve as a vital resource for the worldwide green economy. Indonesia faces its biggest obstacle in the form of poor governance rather than limited resources. The lack of clear regulations and environmental protection measures and funding for downstream industries makes Indonesia vulnerable to becoming resource-dependent because it would send raw materials abroad for other countries to benefit from the higher value-added segments of the green supply chain.

The geopolitical environment makes it harder for Indonesia to handle its situation. The APEC 2025 summit takes place at a time when U.S.–China competition reaches its peak, which creates risks for regional partnership stability. Indonesia has traditionally followed a non-aligned, pragmatic foreign policy; however, this balancing act is becoming increasingly difficult within APEC. Indonesia faces the danger of becoming ignored by major world powers if it does not take action. The middle power position of Indonesia enables the country to establish connections between developing economies in APEC for promoting inclusive growth through capacity development and equitable development. The organisation should maintain diplomatic conduct through direct policy declarations instead of adopting consensus-based, ambiguous language.

The country faces multiple challenges because its economy depends on commodities, while its digital sector shows unequal growth, and its energy sector resists change and operates in a competitive international environment. The problems require complete transformations instead of minor adjustments. The government of Indonesia must develop particular strategies for APEC 2025 to demonstrate its position as a leader. The initiative demands support for creating a regional digital inclusion framework, which will enable joint funding for infrastructure development and SME capacity growth. The proposal needs to establish partnership frameworks for green technology transfer, which would make it a central location for electric vehicle battery manufacturing while maintaining environmental safeguards. The strategy requires backing supply chain diversification efforts, which aim to decrease market dependence while building supply chain resilience. The last recommendation for Indonesia involves creating an “inclusive regionalism” framework which supports developing economies in APEC to establish their position as a Global South leader in the Asia-Pacific region.

The success of Indonesia at APEC 2025 will depend on its power to convert regional agreements into domestic changes rather than the number of communiqués it supports. The summit serves as a meeting location, but governments must execute their commitments effectively through digital infrastructure funding, fast renewable energy deployment, industrial modernisation and improved governance systems to achieve success. The current situation presents Indonesia with a chance to become a regional leader which supports sustainable development and economic growth for all people in the Asia-Pacific area. The organisation faces increased vulnerability to its weaknesses because of inaction, which would result in its removal from regional economic governance systems. The participation of Indonesia in APEC 2025 serves as a vital diplomatic effort which will help the country establish its new economic direction during times of economic competition and global uncertainty.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

