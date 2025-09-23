The State’s Sole Authority On Jihad: Terrorism Is Haram In Islam – OpEd

By Ahmad Khan

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has consistently spread a proclaimed act of jihad, which is constructed by violence, extremism, and attempts to achieve an illegitimate political program.

Since its establishment in 2007, TTP has been struggling to enforce its radical agenda on Pakistan through horrible attacks against innocent citizens, educational institutions, hospitals, and critical infrastructure. Although they call themselves the representatives of Islam, the activities of the TTP are an utter perversion of Islam and its ideals. Islam is essentially a religion of peace, justice, and mercy rather than a religion that promotes the killing of innocent people to gain political advantages.

A definite and unambiguous rule is given by the Quran: “Whoever kills an innocent soul, it is as if he has killed all of humanity” (5:32). These are words highlighting the sanctity of human life that are directly opposed to the violence that is being committed by such groups as TTP. They not only destroy physical infrastructure by their attacks on schools, roads, hospitals, and communication towers, but they also destroy the moral fabric of society. Such terrorist activities based on hatred and ignorance cannot be compatible with the Islamic teachings, which protect the lives, dignity, and rights of any human being.

In his wisdom, the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said that non-combatants, children, women, and the elderly should never be hurt even in times of war. As Tahir-ul-Qadri duly recalled us to remember, the Prophet, the one who forbade us to kill non-combatants, said that jihad is never a justification to shed blood, and therefore, there was no true jihad of killing non-combatants. The TTP is actually what they are doing, indiscriminately killing civilians in their actions; they are not fighting a just cause and are, in fact, in a malicious pursuit of power, something that has violated the very tenets of Islam.

Irrespective of the justification in terrorism is not only a crime against the state, but a crime against humanity, a crime against Islam itself. Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi is a reputed Islamic scholar who has repeatedly emphasized that jihad should not be proclaimed by individuals or rogue groups. The state alone has the right to declare jihad; it is the state that is charged with the responsibility of promoting justice, peace, and the security of its people. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) cautioned against those who want to rise against the legitimate authority and called them khawarij rebels who have misunderstood and misused the meaning of jihad. It is precisely this type of rebellion that the TTP, with its criminal activities and assaults on the state, is.

That is why scholars of every type of life, like the Mufti Taqi Usmani, who is one of the most respected Islamic scholars in Pakistan, have categorically denounced the TTP and its affiliates as khawarij. The condemnation that was given by Mufti Usmani, even in the presence of TTP chief Noor Wali, leaves no room for doubt. He stated that the violence of the TTP is not right and it is a blatant disregard of the Islamic ideals. These scholars are not just disowning the violence of the TTP, but they are also disowning their untruthful argument of representing Islam.

Another great scholar, Maulana Abdullah Khalil, has strongly condemned the terrorists for their attacks on mosques, madrasas, and religious scholars. He does not in any way mean that such groups are supporting the values of Islam, but rather spreading corruption and chaos. They are not the protectors of Islam; they are its enemies, only they hide their intentions to get power and dominate under its name. These violent attacks are not merely an assault on the state, but on the very soul of Islam itself.

In his insight, Mufti Tayyab Qureshi has also indicated the risks of the use of Islam as a terrorist cover. Islam is a peaceful religion, and any effort to relate it to terrorism is not only a misrepresentation of the religion but also a danger to world peace. Terrorism, regardless of the type that it is, weakens the Islamic message and leads to the emergence of Islamophobia in the world by extension. All Muslims need to realize that terrorism is haram (forbidden), and the means of violence as an instrument of attack on others is a transgression of the religion and its doctrines.

The real sense of jihad, as was taught in the Islamic religion, is a fight for justice, peace, and to protect the innocent. It is not the fear of terrorizing the population or the implementation of a distorted form of Sharia with violence. Islam also instructs that jihad is concerned with defending the rights of others, safeguarding the weak and vulnerable, and ensuring that peace and justice rule. Honest jihad today is the fight against extremism and terror to protect Pakistan and humanity, the fight against terror to achieve integration of the nation, and building a society that takes into consideration the dignity of every citizen of the country.

The Pakistani people have proven in the past that they are tough in countering terrorism. They have discarded the accounts of extremists and have taken firm positions in favor of the efforts of the state to eliminate terror and violence. These extremists will only be defeated by the power of the Pakistani state, which is supported by the people and is the only force that can bring back Pakistan as a nation of peace, justice, and compassion.

To summarize, the TTP and other radical organizations pose a danger to Pakistan, to Islam, and to human beings. Their acts, which are conducted in the name of jihad, do not have any foundation in the Quran or the Sunnah of the Prophet Mohammed (SAW). Terrorism is haram and a betrayal of Islam, as it has been confirmed by scholars. It is now time that all Muslims in the world come together to denounce terrorism and clarify the real meaning of jihad, a fight to attain justice, peace, and prosperity for the entire humankind. Pakistan can only conquer these evils of darkness through unity, faith, and commitment to peace as a nation and create a future that is based on the true teachings of Islam.