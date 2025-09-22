Trump’s UK Visit: A Cost-Benefit Analysis – OpEd

By Arab News

By Chris Doyle

Even in the darkest, most pessimistic corners of Downing Street, one can imagine a few beaming smiles breaking out. The two-day state visit afforded to US President Donald Trump last week passed off seemingly without a glitch.

The president and first lady beamed and gleamed throughout, tickled by the pageantry, the parades and the royal and political flattery directed their way. “Seen from American eyes,” the president said, “the word ‘special’ does not begin to do it justice.” Yes, British politicians still appear clinically obsessed with the term “special relationship.”

A smooth occasion was never a certainty when dealing with one of the most unpredictable world leaders. One can only imagine the nervousness of politicians and officials during the one-hour press conference given by Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The American president does not have a script to stick to on such occasions.

Yet the obvious question arising from all of this is: was it worth it? What were the costs and what were the benefits? It was an unprecedented occasion, the first time a US president has been given a second state visit. Creating a positive and lasting impression with Trump will be something that Starmer will hope to trade off in bumpier times ahead.

The primary benefit appears to be economic. Starmer will be pleased with the significant US inward investment, not least in tech. The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on this. Microsoft will invest $30 billion in artificial intelligence infrastructure in the UK. Critics argue that London is not doing enough to bring about local technological innovation.

However, the US tariffs on British steel imposed on “liberation day” back in April remain stuck at 25 percent. But British officials point out that this is lower than many other countries.

On the political front, European politicians will have been cheered by Trump’s demonstration of increasing impatience with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Putin has “really let me down,” Trump said. Hopes will rise that the US will now be more assertive in terms of providing military assistance to Ukraine and sanctioning Russia, not least as Russian planes and drones have threatened both Poland and Estonia in recent days.

But Trump gave no indication that he would toughen US measures against Putin. What he may or may not do on the Russia-Ukraine front remains opaque.

The disagreements remained pretty much as they were and were downplayed. On the vexed issue of recognizing a Palestinian state, Trump was polite and diplomatic: “I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of the few disagreements actually.” Starmer waited until Trump had left the UK to move forward with recognition, while various members of Congress are threatening all sorts of punitive measures.

Immigration was another area of disagreement. Trump advised the UK to use its military to stop the “invasion,” something that would be anathema to most British people. Still, this is a manageable difference. The differences on energy remain massive. Trump wants everyone to drill for oil and gas. The UK, meanwhile, is pushing renewable energy to get to net-zero carbon emissions and to become less dependent on other countries.

What really matters is what was discussed and agreed to behind closed doors. Everything in public was tightly choreographed. What did they agree on regarding Iran, for example? Were there difficulties the outside world was unaware of?

But all this is on the political leadership front. In the court of public opinion, other dynamics were at play. Both leaders are struggling domestically with approval ratings. They both need a boost. Starmer would have welcomed the distraction of Trump’s visit after losing his deputy prime minister and his ambassador in Washington in the preceding days.

The visit was largely out of the public eye, with no public function in London and no address from Trump to the Houses of Parliament. Large protests were held around the country.

A YouGov opinion poll indicated that 45 percent of Brits thought a second state visit for Trump was not merited, with only 30 percent in favor. Just over half thought such a visit would not make much difference to the US-UK relationship. For the long term, Trump would not like to learn that just 19 percent of Britons have a favorable view of him.

But the Trump-Starmer relationship seems to be prospering, as unusual as it is. They make an odd couple. Their characters, backgrounds and political beliefs could not be more different. From a distance, one could imagine they would rub each other up the wrong way with ease — the larger-than-life businessman who says it as he sees it versus the somewhat dour lawyer who might as well have caution as a middle name.

Other leaders will have been taking careful notes. Everyone wants to master the art of engaging this American leader. He is not cut from the usual cloth of US presidents. Have Britain and Starmer succeeded or was this just an expensive show with no end product? Time will tell.