Venezuela: Political Prisoners Cut Off From The World, HRW Says

Dozens of political prisoners in Venezuela have been held incommunicado for weeks, months and some for over a year, Human Rights Watch and the Committee for the Freedom of Political Prisoners in Venezuela (Comité por la Libertad de los Presos Políticos, CLIPPVE) said Monday.

“These cases of political prisoners who have been cut off from their families and lawyers are a chilling testament to the brutality of repression in Venezuela,” said Juanita Goebertus, Americas director at Human Rights Watch. “Governments should spare no diplomatic efforts to ensure that these detainees are released.”

Human Rights Watch and CLIPPVE documented 19 cases of incommunicado detention. The organizations interviewed relatives of those detained and reviewed documents and requests that the families and their lawyers submitted to Venezuelan authorities seeking visiting rights, all of which went unanswered.

In most of the cases documented, the people detained had ties with opposition political parties. Most have been denied visits and phone calls since the day of their arrest.

On August 24, 2025, Venezuelan authorities released 13 political prisoners, some of whom had been held in incommunicado detention. Among them was Américo De Grazia, an opposition leader from Bolívar state and member of the opposition’s campaign team in the July 28, 2024 presidential election. Hooded men abducted him on his way to a doctor’s appointment on August 7, 2024. His family had spent over 380 days cut off from any direct contact with him.

Most of those detained incommunicado were held in Helicoide prison, a former mall in Caracas that functions as the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional, SEBIN). The United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has said that Helicoide has torture rooms.

Freddy Superlano, national coordinator of the opposition party Voluntad Popular, has been held incommunicado since hooded men abducted him on July 30, 2024. On August 6, 2024, a SEBIN officer in Helicoide prison confirmed he was there. His wife said she only knew he was alive because prison guards routinely handed her his dirty clothes and brief notes from him asking her to bring basic necessities to the prison. On August 31, 2025, his wife was unofficially told he was transferred along with Roland Carreño, a journalist from the same party held incommunicado since August 2, 2024. Authorities have not confirmed their whereabouts.

Some others are being held in Rodeo I, a high-security prison in Miranda state. Political prisoners, including foreign nationals, held there have spent months in incommunicado detention. However, in May some of them were allowed to make a phone call.

In many cases, authorities have denied arrests or withheld information about detainees’ whereabouts, in what amount to enforced disappearances under international law. Families often searched detention centers and morgues but only learned of detainees’ locations through tips, or because prison guards agreed to accept personal belongings or because they received calls from public defenders, often several days after the arrest.

Even when families learned the detainees’ whereabouts, visits are routinely denied. Many relatives said that dirty clothes and notes seeking personal items are the only proof they receive that their loved one is alive. Some families who live in other parts of the country must travel hundreds of miles to Caracas for these minimal interactions.

Some detainees have preexisting medical conditions that require monitoring, while others appear to have developed health problems during their detention. Relatives said they have not received official updates on their condition or formal prescriptions for medication.

Many of those arrested face charges of “terrorism” and “incitement to hatred.” They are accused of financing or promoting “destabilizing acts” and conspiring against Maduro’s government. In many cases, they were charged in virtual hearings, where they were denied the right to a lawyer of their choosing. In some cases, families submitted documents designating lawyers, but these were rejected because detainees could not sign them since they were detained incommunicado. Relatives were often only informed about these hearings after they took place.

“Our only way to show our love and that we think about them is by sending food, clothes, and medication,” one relative said. On August 4, 2025, Helicoide authorities restricted families’ food and personal deliveries to Fridays, ending daily food and multiple weekly drop-offs.

In other cases, prison authorities allowed visits for a period of time and then arbitrarily denied them for weeks or months. Josnars Baduel, detained in 2020 for allegedly participating in a failed maritime attack aimed at overthrowing Nicolás Maduro, which his family denies, spent the first five months of 2025 incommunicado, and has again been denied communication since August.

Prolonged incommunicado detention can amount to torture. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has said that isolating detainees from the outside world causes psychological suffering, placing detainees in a highly vulnerable position and increasing the risk of abuse in prisons.

Foreign governments should leverage regional and international forums to press for the rights of political prisoners, Human Rights Watch and CLIPPVE said. These include the upcoming European Union-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) summit, set to take place in Colombia in November.

The Vatican should also seize the upcoming canonization of two Venezuelans, set for October, to push for ending incommunicado detention and securing the unconditional release of political prisoners. Foreign governments should also press the Maduro government to allow independent medical professionals to assess the health conditions of those detained.

“The lack of communication and denial of visits has become a form of torture, inflicting suffering not only on those behind bars but also on their loved ones,” said Sairam Rivas, coordinator of CLIPPVE and partner of political prisoner Jesús Armas. “We are forced to live in relentless anguish and uncertainty, clinging to signs of life as fragile as dirty laundry or a request for medication.”