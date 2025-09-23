What Has The Capitalist Free Market Done To Democracy? – OpEd

By Bhabani Shankar Nayak

Universal adult suffrage and people’s democracy are products of working-class struggles against feudalism, colonialism, capitalism, imperialism, racism, apartheid, and other forms of authoritarianism.

These worldwide struggles not only deepened democracy but also advanced the universality of citizenship rights, regardless of individuals’ backgrounds. However, this forward march of democratic empowerment was interrupted by the two World Wars and the Great Depression. The subsequent rise of anti-colonial and anti-apartheid movements in Asia and Africa, and their eventual successes, accelerated the democratic process—reclaiming both political and economic democracy while dismantling the shackles of colonialism and further deepening democracy across the world.

The Westphalian ideology of capitalist consolidation reemerged in the postwar period with the rise of the welfare state, which offered minimal support to labour while securitising capital for expansion through the so-called free market (an unregulated market). During this period, the state provided maximum insurance to capital while offering only minimal support for the survival of labour—a system often referred to as welfare capitalism.

The institutions, policies, processes, and agents of this unregulated market undermined democratic accountability by detaching themselves from political scrutiny under the banner of economic and political reforms for efficiency, growth, and development. This neoliberal project—characterised by strong markets and weak governments—laid the foundation for the rise of democratic capitalism as a global order, supported by institutions such as the World Bank, the IMF, and the World Trade Organisation. At the same time, this project worked relentlessly to dismantle socialist alternatives, contributing to the decline of the Soviet system under the guise of Perestroika (political reforms) and Glasnost (transparency).

In reality, a deregulated market-led capitalism—and capitalism as a system in general—does not inherently support political reforms or transparency. Instead, it pursues political and economic reforms only insofar as they serve the interests and requirements of capitalism. A compliant state—along with government, political, and policy processes concomitant with capitalism—became the norms of democratic governance under a deregulated market that prioritises the absolute free mobility of capital for profit. In this process, democratic institutions and processes were shaped to sustain “democratic capitalism,” a system that places profit above people. In this process of undermining democracy and democratic institutions, capitalism seeks to delegitimise democracy and its processes in the eyes of the people. Real democracy, driven by the working masses, is fundamentally at odds with the requirements of capitalism. Thus, capitalism forms organic alliances with anti-democratic forces to sustain itself and present itself as the only available alternative. The rise of reactionary, authoritarian, and right-wing politics is a direct outcome of the so-called postwar experiment of capitalist democracy under the guise of the welfare state.

The neoliberal project of liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation has not only undermined the welfare state but also eroded the conditions necessary for the decentralisation of democratic development in the name of structural adjustments. Yet, it has shifted the blame onto democracy and its governance systems, concealing the inherent crises and anti-democratic tendencies embedded within capitalism itself.

This silent yet effective market coup against democracy has not only reshaped democratic politics but also transformed the economic system, normalising capitalist exploitation and inequalities. Wherever democracy and democratic governance appear successful in establishing an efficient and meaningful welfare state outside the dictates of capitalist market forces, imperialist powers—particularly the United States—intervene to undermine it, whether through wars, trade embargoes, or by destabilising democracy with the support of reactionary forces.

In this way, capitalism is not only reshaping democracies across the globe but also consolidating its grip over politics and people, where profit and property are sacrosanct and working people are treated as disposable commodities. This capitalist culture of commodification and marketisation has produced a political environment in which citizens are reduced to customers. The rent-seeking practices of clientelist politics, driven by market forces, have undermined the collective foundations of citizenship rights and their relationship with the state and government.

Moreover, the market has transformed states and governments into rent-seeking agencies—collecting taxes to secure capital and policing the public under the guise of law and order. Such a project of rent-seeking domestication of citizenship under a security state further erodes democratic ideals and diminishes the transformative power of empowering people. In a market-led democracy, it is capital that is empowered, while people are weakened, ensuring the continued dominance of capitalism.

Market-led democracy has promoted a culture in which political leadership prioritises the interests of capital while neglecting the needs of the people. This separation of the populace from politics, and political leadership from the interests of the people, has generated a growing democratic deficit, even as capitalism consolidates economic and political power. As a result, the world is witnessing an unprecedented concentration of wealth in the hands of a few, alongside the marginalisation of many.

In this context, it is crucial to rejuvenate democratic movements to reclaim both democracy and citizenship from the grips of capitalism and its markets, which have failed to deliver a liberal society, individual freedom, prosperity, or peace. History stands as the sole witness to the transformative power of working-class struggles, which have consistently offered viable alternatives and never failed people.