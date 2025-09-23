Who Rules The Waves? The Answer Is Shifting To New Delhi – OpEd

By Girish Linganna

Recent political moves in Indian Ocean island nations are boosting India’s influence in the region.

In May, following a UN resolution supported by 116 nations, including India, the United Kingdom handed over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The Chagos Islands, also called the Chagos Archipelago, are a group of small but strategically important islandsin the middle of the Indian Ocean. For decades, they were controlled by the U.K., which even allowed the U.S. to use one of the islands, Diego Garcia, as a military base. Mauritius had long demanded their return.

The recent handover marked a historic moment, as it restored sovereignty to Mauritius and was widely seen as a diplomatic win for India, since New Delhi had consistently supported Mauritius’ claim at international forums.

This move has boosted New Delhi’s image and influence in the Indian Ocean, reports The Diplomat.

However, London and Washington still control Diego Garcia, the biggest island in the Chagos. It is a U.S.-U.K. military base, placed at a key location in the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, New Delhi, sticking to its anti-colonial policy, pushed the U.K. to end its colonial rule in the Chagos Islands, and helped restore Mauritius’ sovereignty over the island chain.

Controlling Key Sea Routes

Further north in the Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy guards two important choke points – the Lakshadweep and Andaman Islands – where major global trade ships pass, reports The Diplomat.

All ships going to the Pacific from the Persian Gulf (region rich in oil, near Iran and Saudi Arabia) and Gulf of Aden (sea route near Yemen and Somalia) pass through a 200 km wide route called the Nine Degree Channel, which lies along India’s Lakshadweep Islands.

Because these islands control important Indian Ocean shipping routes (SLOCs), India’s South-Western Naval Command set up a naval base on Lakshadweep last April.

SLOCs means Sea Lanes of Communication — the main routes on the ocean used by ships to carry goods, oil, and trade between countries.

After cargo and oil ships pass through the Lakshadweep Islands and Sri Lanka, they reach the Bay of Bengal, about 1,200 km from India’s mainland. Here lies India’s second important island group — the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

These islands control the main sea routes (SLOCs) that pass through the 200 km wide Six Degree Channel, before entering the Malacca Strait (narrow sea route between Malaysia and Indonesia, one of the busiest in the world), the entry point to the South China Sea (vast sea near China, Vietnam, Philippines and other nations, crucial for global trade).

In the last 20 years, India changed the Andaman Islands from a quiet post into the strong Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC), which now has a fighter aircraft base on Car Nicobar Island.

In 2012, the Indian Navy set up a naval air base called INS Baaz at the entrance of the Malacca Strait (narrow sea route between Malaysia and Indonesia, key for world trade). The base is planned to have a 10,000-foot-long runway, big enough for fighter jets to take off and land. With this base, India can move its air power 300 km closer to the Malacca Strait compared to operating from Car Nicobar, giving it a stronger position to watch and control this busy sea route.

The Andaman & Nicobar Command (ANC) is India’s first and only joint military command, where the Army, Navy, and Air Force work together. Its top post changes in rotation — sometimes an Army general, sometimes a Navy admiral, and sometimes an Air Force air marshal takes charge. These senior officers, known as three-star officers, report directly to the Integrated Defense Staff in New Delhi, which coordinates all three forces.

The Lakshadweep and Andaman Islands, now heavily militarized, give India a strong control over the Indian Ocean’s main sea routes (SLOCs).

Iran often threatens to close the Strait of Hormuz (narrow waterway near Iran and Oman, main route for global oil trade), but many doubt its ability to actually do so. In contrast, experts say the Indian Navy is far more capable. With a fleet of over 150 modern warships, India has the power to block or control the main shipping routes (SLOCs) in the Indian Ocean whenever it chooses, giving it strong influence over global trade passing through the region.This would risk the oil supply of China, Japan, and ASEAN countries, as well as the exports they depend on. Nearly 60,000 ships pass through the Strait of Malacca every year — about one every nine minutes.

Calling itself the “gatekeeper of the Indian Ocean” and the “preferred security partner” for nearby countries, Indiais building close security ties with island nations like Mauritius, Maldives, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka.The Indian Navy gives these nations patrol ships, surveillance planes, equipment, and training, helping them watch over their own Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs – sea areas where a country controls resources).India holds joint naval exercises with these countries. The Indian Navy provides coast guard ships to train their staff in sea surveillance. It also helps in times of crisis by giving humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR – emergency help like food, medicine, rescue, and rebuilding after disasters). Examples include support during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2004 Asian tsunami.

Countries like Pakistan and China have often raised concerns about India’s growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific.

New Delhi explains that its security system must cover a huge land area of 3.28 million sq km (this is India’s total land size, making it the 7th largest country in the world, almost the size of the whole European Union) and an extra 2.2 million sq km of sea area called the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ – where India controls resources like fish, oil, and gas). These waters are very important because 90% of India’s trade by weight and 77% of its trade by value moves through them.

India’s Navy is the only one that regularly operates between Qatar (base of U.S. Central Command) and the Malacca Strait (narrow sea route between Malaysia and Indonesia, one of the busiest trade routes in the world), which leads to the South China Sea (large sea near China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, known for disputes and heavy militarization).

Demand for Warships, Submarines, and Aircraft

New Delhi says its naval strength is small compared to rivals like China. In 2025-26, the Indian Navy added only five major warships, which is too few for guarding the sea routes (SLOCs) in the Indian Ocean, where over half of global trade passes.

On January 15, the Indian Navy added three new frontline warships, all designed and built in India by the Navy Warship Design Bureau (NWDB) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

These included INS Nilgiri, the first of seven stealth frigates under Project 17A at Visakhapatnam; INS Surat, the fourth and last destroyer of Project 15B; and INS Vagsheer, the sixth and final Scorpene-class submarine under Project 76.

Later in the year, two more Nilgiri-class guided missile frigates were added. On August 26, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri.For the first time in India’s history, two warships built in India at different shipyards were commissioned on the same day.INS Udaygiri was built in Mumbai by MDL, while INS Himgiri was built in Kolkata by GRSE. Both have now entered service alongside INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the seven Nilgiri-class frigates.

This year, two Krivak III class frigates – INS Tushil and INS Tamal – were taken from Russia. They are part of a deal for four frigates: two built in Russia and two in an Indian shipyard.