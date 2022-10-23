FIFA World Cup And Pakistan’s Army – OpEd

By Ahmed Saeed

“Our objective should be peace within, peace without. We want to live peacefully and maintain cordial and friendly relations with our immediate neighbors and with the world at large.” The quoted lines, by M.A. Jinnah, describe the whole foreign relations of Pakistan. In order to pursue the described ideology, the Pakistan Army puts its efforts to its limits and beyond. The Pakistan Army is a part of the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission. Under the umbrella of the following missions, the Pakistan Army has played its constructive role in many missions across the globe. Similarly, it has now taken over the responsibility of FIFA World Cup security arrangements that is going to be held in the State of Qatar.

Since the very inception, the founder of Pakistan – M.A. Jinnah – defined the foreign policy of Pakistan. Along with diplomatic fronts, the Pakistan Army has been playing its productive role in one way or another. At national level, the Pakistan Army has rendered its wonderful services, whether it is a natural calamity or man-made terrorism. Among the prominent ones, ‘Operation Zarb-e-Azb’ and ‘Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad’ are enlisted. The former was aimed at the culmination of all terrorist outfits working in Pakistan, while the latter was aimed at supporting law-enforcing agencies in all states of Pakistan.

Internationally, Pakistan is the key element of the UN Peace Keeping Mission and its army has been playing its advantageous role. It assists in peace-keeping arrangements, which come in many forms, including confidence-building measures, power-sharing arrangements, electoral support, and economic and social development. At the time of the “Congo Crisis”, the Pakistan Army provided logistical support during the movement of UN troops to and from Congo. The Pakistan Army organized a whole operation that continued from 1960 to 1964. Likewise, during Somalia’s civil war, Pakistan was the first to respond to the UN’s call.

At present, Pakistan has signed a deal with Qatar, according to which the Pakistan Army is responsible for arranging security measures for the FIFA World Cup 2022. The signed deal is touted as a major milestone for Pakistan and the Pakistan Army. Operation World Cup Shield aims to take necessary measures against various threats, especially terrorism, which may affect the security of the organization. In addition to Pakistan, Turkey, the US, UK, France, and Italy will also provide military support to contribute to Qatar’s security during the tournament. In a nutshell, the Pakistan Army is going to play a key role in the mega event.

Upon considering all the facts, the role played by the Pakistan Army at national and international level makes it worthwhile. History reveals that it has been providing its yeoman’s services locally and globally. As a productive member of the UN peacekeeping force, it played a constructive role by ensuring peaceful measures and giving a message to the world that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation. While following the same footprint, the Pakistan Army is determined to arrange security measures for the FIFA World Cup 2022, to be held in Qatar. Hence, such an advantageous role being played by the Pakistan Army is much needed in the arena of global politics once and for all.

Ahmed Saeed is an analyst based in Islamabad