Building Bridges Of Goodwill To Tear Down The Walls Of Hatred And Misunderstanding – Essay

Key Takeaways:

The essay argues that sustainable peace in the Greater Middle East requires more than diplomatic agreements, combining historical understanding of Muslim–Jewish–Christian coexistence (drawing on Dr. Mohamed Chtatou’s work on Al-Andalus), practical cooperation, youth leadership, and education.

It presents the Abraham Accords as a formal opening whose social impact depends on citizen-level engagement, and describes the Abraham Bridge Initiative (TABI) as a youth-oriented platform whose programs—BRANCH research, leadership training, the Abrahamic Kitchen, interfaith summits, and others—seek to convert dialogue into practical projects.

The author contends that youth deradicalization and Abrahamic education must foster belonging, critical thinking, and religious literacy without erasing differences or ignoring contemporary injustices, so that peace is sustained through relationships and institutions across generations.

Convivencia, the Abraham Bridge Initiative, Abrahamic Education, and the Future of Peace in the Greater Middle East

The Greater Middle East remains caught between the possibilities of regional cooperation and the persistence of political conflict, historical grievances, religious polarization, and mutual suspicion. Diplomatic normalization has created opportunities for new relationships, yet formal agreements cannot by themselves overcome inherited prejudices, contested memories, social alienation, or the dehumanizing narratives that circulate through political discourse and digital media. Sustainable peace therefore requires a broader approach combining diplomacy, historical understanding, education, cultural exchange, youth leadership, and practical cooperation.

Drawing on Dr Mohamed Chtatou’s study of convivencia in Al-Andalus, this essay examines the historical possibilities and limitations of Muslim–Jewish–Christian coexistence, considers the potential and constraints of the Abraham Accords, and explores the role of the Abraham Bridge Initiative (TABI) as a youth-oriented leadership and diplomacy platform. TABI’s philosophy of pragmatic, responsible, and action-oriented peacebuilding is examined through its work in policy research, cultural diplomacy, interfaith engagement, media, and leadership development, including initiatives such as the BRANCH policy and research program, the Leadership and Responsibility Program, the Abrahamic Kitchen, Wisdom Across Time, the Abrahamic Summit, Painting for Peace, and the Abrahamic Table. The essay further argues that youth deradicalization must extend beyond ideological messaging to include belonging, critical thinking, civic participation, and credible opportunities for social contribution. Finally, it proposes Abrahamic education as a framework for teaching religious literacy, historical complexity, ethical responsibility, and respectful disagreement without erasing religious differences or ignoring contemporary injustices. The central argument is that peace must be built not merely through agreements between governments but through relationships, institutions, and educational practices capable of sustaining cooperation across generations.

Introduction: The urgency of building bridges

The walls separating societies are rarely constructed from concrete alone. They are also built from inherited fears, selective historical memories, religious stereotypes, political manipulation, collective trauma, and narratives that portray the other as an existential threat. These invisible barriers can be more durable than physical borders because they are reproduced in families, schools, political institutions, religious discourse, media systems, and online communities. When repeated over time, they become part of the common sense through which individuals interpret unfamiliar people and events. Misunderstanding breeds mistrust, mistrust legitimizes exclusion, and exclusion produces grievances that can be exploited by nationalist, sectarian, and violent extremist movements. The task of peacebuilding is consequently not simply to prevent armed confrontation; it is to transform the social and intellectual conditions that make hostility appear natural, necessary, or morally justified.

The need for such a transformation is especially acute in the Greater Middle East, a region whose historical and cultural richness coexists with unresolved national questions, security dilemmas, competing political projects, and deeply rooted disagreements over sovereignty, identity, religion, and historical justice. The region cannot be understood through a single narrative of perpetual conflict, just as it cannot be represented as a space in which cultural affinity automatically produces harmony. Its history contains both intellectual exchange and political domination, both coexistence and persecution, both intercommunal cooperation and the mobilization of religious difference for political ends. Any serious peacebuilding strategy must be able to acknowledge these contradictions without surrendering to the fatalistic belief that conflict is inevitable.

International frameworks increasingly recognize that preventing violence requires more than security operations. The United Nations’ Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism calls for a comprehensive approach that combines security measures with prevention, education, community engagement, and attention to conditions that can make violent extremism attractive. The UN’s Youth Engagement and Empowerment Programme likewise emphasizes the importance of involving young people as partners in prevention rather than treating them simply as passive recipients of policy. These approaches provide an important foundation for a regional peacebuilding model in which young people are equipped not only to reject violence but also to participate meaningfully in shaping their societies.

Dr Mohamed Chtatou’s work on the historical experience of Al-Andalus offers a relevant intellectual starting point. His article, “Lessons from Al-Andalus: Convivencia and the Possibility of Coexistence”, invites reflection on how different communities have lived alongside one another, exchanged knowledge, and contributed to shared cultural worlds despite significant differences in belief and political status (Chtatou, 2026). The importance of this perspective lies not in presenting medieval Iberia as a perfect model for contemporary society, but in asking what historical conditions can support coexistence, what undermines it, and how memory can be used responsibly in the present.

Three dimensions follow from this approach. First, historical understanding can challenge simplistic narratives that reduce entire religious or national communities to permanent enemies. Second, practical cooperation can transform diplomatic opportunities into relationships experienced by citizens, students, researchers, entrepreneurs, artists, and community leaders. Third, education can equip younger generations with the intellectual and ethical tools necessary to resist prejudice, assess political claims critically, and engage in disagreement without dehumanization.

The Abraham Accords provide a diplomatic context in which some of these opportunities can be developed. The Abraham Bridge Initiative (TABI), in turn, represents an effort to translate the broad aspiration of regional connection into youth leadership, policy research, cultural diplomacy, interfaith engagement, and public communication. According to its official mission statement, TABI seeks to cultivate a generation of pragmatic young leaders committed to strengthening connections across Israel, the Jewish world, minority communities in the Middle East and North Africa, and the current and future Abraham Accord nations. Its philosophy emphasizes realistic peace, personal responsibility, and the conversion of dialogue into practical action.

This essay argues that the deeper promise of convivencia, the Abraham Accords, and TABI lies in their potential complementarity. Historical reflection can deepen the understanding of coexistence; diplomacy can create space for regional engagement; and youth-led initiatives and Abrahamic education can help establish the social foundations required to sustain it. Such an approach must nevertheless remain honest about political conflict and unequal power. Peacebuilding loses credibility when it requires communities to conceal suffering, abandon legitimate aspirations, or pretend that normalization has resolved every regional dispute. Building bridges of goodwill therefore means confronting difficult realities while refusing to make hatred the inevitable conclusion.

Al-Andalus and convivencia: history as a resource, not a myth

Al-Andalus occupies an influential place in debates about Muslim–Jewish–Christian relations because it represents a historical setting in which religiously distinct communities participated in overlapping intellectual, economic, linguistic, and cultural worlds. Across different periods, Muslim, Jewish, and Christian scholars and practitioners contributed to philosophy, medicine, mathematics, literature, commerce, translation, and the transmission of knowledge. These exchanges helped shape the cultural history of the Mediterranean and remain relevant to contemporary debates about cultural pluralism. Yet the history of Al-Andalus also includes political competition, social hierarchy, unequal legal status, episodes of coercion, and persecution. Its historical significance must therefore be assessed through complexity rather than nostalgia.

In The Ornament of the World, María Rosa Menocal (2002) highlights the cultural achievements made possible by interaction among Muslim, Jewish, and Christian communities in medieval Iberia. Mark R. Cohen’s Under Crescent and Cross (1994), meanwhile, offers a comparative account of Jewish life under Muslim and Christian rule that cautions against simple generalizations about either setting. Together, these works help illuminate the limits of a romanticized understanding of convivencia. Cultural exchange and intellectual flourishing were possible, but they did not mean that all communities enjoyed equal rights, that religious boundaries disappeared, or that periods of cooperation could not be followed by exclusion and violence. For a broader historical account of Islamic Spain, Brian A. Catlos’s Kingdoms of Faith (2018) further underscores the importance of examining the political and social circumstances within which different communities interacted.

Dr Chtatou’s interpretation of convivencia is particularly useful when understood as a framework for asking questions rather than as a claim that medieval Iberia achieved permanent interfaith harmony. The term can help frame an inquiry into how communities negotiate difference, how knowledge travels across religious boundaries, how shared institutions and commercial networks create interdependence, and how political transformations can weaken previously established relationships (Chtatou, 2026). This historical approach avoids two opposing errors: idealizing the past as a golden age of uninterrupted tolerance and depicting the past as a succession of inevitable religious wars.

The distinction is important because historical memory is never merely descriptive. It can be used to encourage curiosity, mutual recognition, and a sense of shared inheritance, but it can also be mobilized to legitimize contemporary hostility. A celebratory narrative of convivencia can become misleading if it conceals inequalities or episodes of persecution. An exclusively conflict-centred narrative, however, can erase genuine achievements in intellectual exchange and cultural cooperation. Responsible historical interpretation must recognize both the possibilities and the limits of coexistence, asking not only whether communities interacted but under what conditions, with what degree of equality, and with what consequences for those involved.

The contemporary lesson is not that modern societies should attempt to recreate Al-Andalus. Historical periods differ in their institutions, technologies, social structures, and political assumptions, and direct analogies can obscure more than they explain. Rather, Al-Andalus can encourage the examination of practices that support shared life: translation across languages, the circulation of scholarship, commercial cooperation, artistic exchange, intellectual curiosity, and recognition that religious difference does not eliminate the possibility of a common social world. It also provides a warning that cultural brilliance alone cannot protect coexistence from political instability, exclusionary ideologies, or the concentration of power.

This lesson has particular relevance for the contemporary Mediterranean and Middle East, where historical narratives are often recruited into disputes over legitimacy, identity, and belonging. Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and Amazigh histories are sometimes presented as separate civilizational stories, even though the lived history of the region is characterized by extensive interaction, migration, linguistic exchange, trade, and shared cultural forms. Reintroducing this complexity into public education does not require the denial of conflict. On the contrary, it makes it possible to explain conflict without reducing whole populations to fixed and hostile identities.

Morocco offers an important example of historically layered identity. Its Islamic traditions, Amazigh foundations, Jewish heritage, Andalusian influences, and Mediterranean connections form part of a national history that cannot be reduced to a single religious or linguistic narrative. Moroccan Jewish communities contributed to the country’s commercial life, craftsmanship, music, language, urban culture, and collective memory. Their history is therefore not simply the history of a minority living within a Muslim-majority society; it is also part of Morocco’s wider cultural inheritance. Dr Chtatou’s analysis of Morocco–Israel geostrategic relations considers the interaction of historical ties and contemporary strategic interests, demonstrating the importance of examining the relationship through more than one analytical lens (Chtatou, 2023).

Nevertheless, historical connection should not be treated as a substitute for political analysis. Shared heritage cannot automatically resolve contemporary disagreements, and cultural affinity cannot be used to dismiss the experiences or aspirations of people whose political circumstances remain contested. A responsible account of coexistence must be able to celebrate cultural contributions while acknowledging antisemitism, anti-Muslim prejudice, discrimination, displacement, occupation, civilian suffering, and other forms of injustice wherever they occur. Memory becomes constructive when it expands the capacity to recognize complexity; it becomes destructive when it is selectively deployed to deny another community’s history or humanity.

The value of convivencia consequently lies in its critical potential. It encourages societies to ask how cultural exchange becomes possible, how it can be institutionalized, and how it can be undermined. It invites educators to teach history as a field of evidence, interpretation, and debate rather than as a weapon for contemporary identity politics. Most importantly, it supports the proposition that coexistence is neither automatic nor irreversible. It is a practice that must be sustained through institutions, relationships, and a continuing commitment to the dignity of others.

The Abraham Accords: diplomatic opportunity and the limits of normalization

The Abraham Accords opened a new phase in Israel’s formal relations with several Arab states. The Abraham Accords Declaration of September 2020 presented a vision of peace grounded in mutual understanding, coexistence, religious freedom, human dignity, and cooperation. These principles offered a diplomatic framework for pursuing relationships beyond the traditional confines of security and statecraft. The agreements also created opportunities to develop economic, technological, cultural, and diplomatic connections that had previously been limited, informal, or politically difficult.

Morocco’s relationship with Israel has a particular historical and political character. The Joint Declaration of Morocco, the United States, and Israel of 22 December 2020 set out a framework for the restoration and development of relations and for cooperation in areas including trade, investment, tourism, technology, agriculture, water, and energy. The agreement should be understood in the context of a long and complicated history that includes Moroccan Jewish life, family and cultural ties, and the presence of a substantial Moroccan-origin community in Israel. These historical connections offer resources for engagement, although they do not eliminate the need for careful attention to contemporary political circumstances.

The central distinction is between diplomatic normalization and social reconciliation. Normalization establishes formal relations between governments and can create channels for official communication, investment, travel, and institutional collaboration. Reconciliation is more demanding: it concerns how people understand one another, how historical injuries are remembered, whether stereotypes are challenged, and whether individuals can engage with one another without assuming that political disagreements make friendship impossible. A government can sign an agreement within a defined political moment; trust among communities develops through repeated encounters, credible commitments, and the experience of reciprocal respect.

The Abraham Accords should therefore be viewed as a platform rather than a completed peace project. Their wider significance depends partly on whether citizens, educators, students, researchers, cultural practitioners, entrepreneurs, and civil-society organizations can participate in the relationships they make possible. If normalization remains concentrated among governments and commercial elites, its social foundations may remain fragile. If it supports educational exchanges, collaborative research, cultural initiatives, youth mobility, and joint responses to shared problems, it can become more deeply rooted in social life.

The difference is not merely symbolic. Cooperation on water scarcity, renewable energy, public health, environmental protection, agricultural innovation, or digital technologies can demonstrate the practical value of regional engagement. Joint academic projects can build professional relationships that persist beyond political cycles. Cultural exchanges can introduce participants to unfamiliar histories and traditions, while youth initiatives can help develop networks capable of sustaining cooperation in the future. Such projects do not require all participants to agree on every political issue. Their value lies in demonstrating that cooperation is possible without demanding uniformity of opinion.

At the same time, the Abraham Accords do not resolve the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, nor should they be interpreted as making Palestinian national aspirations, rights, or suffering irrelevant. A peacebuilding framework that ignores Palestinians would be ethically incomplete and politically vulnerable. The credibility of regional cooperation depends in part on its ability to acknowledge the reality of the conflict and the legitimate concerns of affected communities. Likewise, criticism of Israeli government policies must not become hostility toward Jews as a people, just as criticism of governments in Muslim-majority societies must not be generalized into suspicion of Muslims collectively. Political criticism and the rejection of collective blame are compatible.

The challenge is to create a framework in which diplomatic engagement does not require historical amnesia or silence about injustice. A sustainable regional order cannot be built simply by encouraging people to focus on commercial benefits while avoiding difficult questions. Rather, cooperation must be supported by an ethical commitment to human dignity, political accountability, and the recognition that the security and freedom of one community cannot be secured by denying the humanity of another.

This is where the historical lens of convivencia and the practical possibilities of youth-led initiatives become relevant. If the Abraham Accords provide a formal channel for diplomatic engagement, institutions such as TABI can help explore how these openings might become educational, cultural, and interpersonal relationships. Such efforts will not replace diplomacy or settle geopolitical disputes. Their potential contribution is different: to broaden the social constituency for constructive engagement and cultivate people who can work across boundaries without pretending that those boundaries have disappeared.

The Abraham Bridge Initiative (TABI): philosophy, work, and objectives

From the idea of peace to the responsibility of building it

The Abraham Bridge Initiative (TABI) occupies a distinctive place in the wider discussion of peacebuilding because it focuses on the relationship between regional diplomacy and the people who must give that diplomacy social meaning. According to its official website, TABI describes itself as a Middle East-based leadership and diplomacy “innovation laboratory” dedicated to building bridges between Israel, the Jewish world, the wider Middle East and North Africa, and the countries participating in the Abraham Accords. Its approach emphasizes youth leadership, policy research, culture, interfaith engagement, public diplomacy, media, and the development of practical projects. The central premise is that regional connection cannot be left exclusively to governments: it must also be cultivated through the knowledge, choices, relationships, and initiatives of citizens.

TABI’s philosophy is grounded in what its mission and values statement describes as a commitment to pragmatic, responsible, and realistic peacebuilding. This position rejects two opposite temptations. The first is naïve optimism: the assumption that goodwill, a conference, or a public declaration will automatically overcome political conflict and historical mistrust. The second is cynicism: the belief that entrenched divisions are so deep that meaningful cooperation is impossible. TABI’s stated approach attempts to occupy the difficult space between these extremes. It recognizes the realities of regional politics while maintaining that individuals and institutions can create practical opportunities for cooperation.

This philosophy is important because peace initiatives can fail when they confuse the aspiration for peace with the work required to achieve it. Good intentions may encourage people to begin a conversation, but they do not guarantee that the conversation will be informed, reciprocal, or sustained. Trust requires time, consistency, accountability, and the willingness to encounter experiences that challenge prior assumptions. The official TABI mission accordingly emphasizes responsibility, creativity, and the conversion of dialogue into projects, relationships, and partnerships rather than treating dialogue as an end in itself (TABI, “Values & Mission Statement”).

TABI’s public account of its development connects its origins to the realization that the people most committed to coexistence can be deeply affected when violence and war undermine their expectations. The organization describes its emergence as an effort to develop a more realistic form of peacebuilding, in which personal connection is combined with knowledge of regional realities and a willingness to continue working through difficult circumstances (TABI, “About”). This narrative points to an important distinction between peace as a sentiment and peace as a social undertaking. Sentiment can be shaken by violence, political crises, and disappointment; sustained institutions and relationships can provide a means of continuing constructive work even when the surrounding environment is hostile.

TABI’s philosophy also places responsibility on individuals rather than treating regional peace as something that can only be delivered by powerful political actors. Students, young professionals, researchers, educators, artists, media practitioners, and community leaders may not control foreign policy, but they can influence the intellectual and social environments in which policy is interpreted. They can challenge stereotypes, develop evidence-based proposals, establish professional networks, create cultural projects, and build relationships that survive disagreement. The cumulative effect of these activities may be modest in the short term, but it can be meaningful over time if initiatives are sustained and connected to institutions.

In this sense, TABI’s “innovation laboratory” identity is more than a metaphor for an organization that encourages new ideas. It expresses an approach in which regional cooperation is treated as a practical problem requiring experimentation, learning, adaptation, and evaluation. Participants are encouraged to move from identifying a problem to researching it, from research to a proposal, and from a proposal to a project or partnership. The logic is iterative: experience informs reflection, reflection improves the next initiative, and successive projects can build the confidence and capacity needed for more ambitious cooperation.

Who TABI seeks to connect

TABI’s stated mission emphasizes the development of young leaders and the strengthening of relationships among Israel, the Jewish world, the wider Middle East and North Africa, regional minority communities, and current and future Abraham Accord nations. Its participation information identifies students and young adults, particularly those aged approximately 18–30, as a primary audience, while also allowing for the participation of academics, diplomats, professionals, community leaders, and partner organizations. This combination of youth participation and wider institutional engagement is significant: young people can contribute energy and creativity, while experienced practitioners can offer knowledge, mentorship, and access to the institutions through which ideas may be implemented.

The emphasis on young people should not be interpreted as an assumption that all members of a generation share the same political views or experiences. Young Israelis, Moroccans, Palestinians, Jews, Muslims, Christians, and members of other regional communities live within different social, political, and historical circumstances. They also differ in their access to mobility, education, employment, technology, and public participation. A meaningful regional initiative must therefore avoid treating youth as a homogeneous category. It should create opportunities for participants to describe their own realities, listen to others, and develop forms of cooperation that take those differences seriously.

TABI’s approach offers a model in which participants can encounter one another not only as representatives of national or religious categories but as individuals with interests, skills, aspirations, and responsibilities. This does not mean that identities should be ignored. Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Amazigh, Arab, Israeli, Moroccan, and other identities may be central to how participants understand themselves and their place in the world. Rather, the objective is to ensure that identity does not become a prison that dictates whom an individual may trust, learn from, or work with.

The value of this approach is consistent with research on intergroup contact. In their meta-analysis of 515 studies containing 713 independent samples, Pettigrew and Tropp (2006) found that intergroup contact generally reduces prejudice, although the nature and quality of encounters matter. Their findings support the case for designing exchanges around meaningful engagement rather than simply bringing people into the same room. Participants need opportunities to cooperate, ask questions, confront misconceptions, and develop relationships through shared activity. Contact is not a guarantee of reconciliation, but structured and sustained encounters can contribute to it when they are appropriately designed.

TABI’s core areas of work

TABI’s published work illustrates how its broader philosophy is translated into different kinds of activity. Its official homepage identifies programs that use policy research, leadership development, cultural diplomacy, intergenerational exchange, interfaith engagement, and shared meals to connect participants across communities. Each addresses a different dimension of relationship-building, and their combined value lies in the possibility of reaching people through multiple forms of participation rather than relying on one model of dialogue.

The following initiatives are identified on TABI’s website. Their stated purposes are described here as the organization presents them; the analysis of how they could contribute to a wider peacebuilding framework is an interpretation of their potential.

The BRANCH Initiative: research as a pathway to regional cooperation

The BRANCH Initiative is TABI’s policy and research program. According to its official description, participants select a country, community, or strategic region and develop informed analysis of ways to strengthen relationships through diplomacy, culture, academia, innovation, and civil society. The initiative is significant because it places knowledge production at the centre of regional engagement. Participants are not simply asked to express goodwill toward a country or community; they are encouraged to understand its circumstances and identify practical ways in which relationships might develop.

Research can make a contribution to peacebuilding by replacing generalized assumptions with specific knowledge. It can clarify the interests and constraints of potential partners, identify areas of shared concern, and distinguish realistic proposals from aspirations unsupported by evidence. A young researcher studying Morocco–Israel relations, for example, might examine the historical significance of Moroccan Jewish heritage, the development of academic exchanges, the role of technology and trade, or the barriers that prevent cultural ties from becoming broader social engagement. A project focused on another regional relationship could investigate water security, energy, environmental cooperation, cultural heritage, or educational partnerships.

For such research to be useful, it must meet ordinary standards of analytical quality. Participants should be encouraged to consult reliable sources, distinguish evidence from opinion, acknowledge uncertainty, and consider perspectives that challenge their initial hypotheses. Policy writing should not become a public-relations exercise in which every initiative is presented as successful or every disagreement is minimized. Its value lies precisely in identifying obstacles, comparing options, and explaining why particular approaches might succeed or fail.

The BRANCH model can also help participants understand that regional relations are not exclusively a matter of high-level diplomacy. Governments negotiate agreements, but universities, professional networks, civil-society groups, cultural institutions, and young people can identify opportunities for collaboration and help translate broad objectives into workable proposals. The research process becomes a form of civic participation: participants acquire the skills to analyze their region and contribute informed ideas to public discussion.

The Leadership and Responsibility Program: learning diplomacy through engagement

TABI’s Leadership and Responsibility Program is designed to develop informed, principled, and action-oriented regional leaders. Its stated activities include embassy visits, policy briefings, diplomatic meetings, and direct encounters with decision-makers. These experiences can introduce participants to the practical responsibilities of public leadership and help them understand how policy is discussed, formulated, and implemented.

The program’s emphasis on responsibility is important. Leadership should not be reduced to visibility, status, or the ability to speak persuasively. It involves listening carefully, examining evidence, recognizing competing interests, accepting accountability, and understanding the consequences of decisions for people who may not share one’s own background or priorities. Exposure to diplomatic institutions can help young adults understand the constraints under which decision-makers operate, while also encouraging them to question assumptions and think critically about policy outcomes.

Such engagement is most valuable when it combines observation with active learning. A visit to an embassy, for example, can become more than a ceremonial occasion if participants prepare research questions, examine a policy issue in advance, discuss what they have learned afterward, and develop a short analytical report or public presentation. Similarly, a meeting with a decision-maker can be followed by a structured debate about the trade-offs involved in a policy choice. This approach would help participants move beyond admiration for institutions toward a deeper understanding of how diplomacy works and where its limitations lie.

The wider objective is to prepare young people to become informed contributors to civic and regional life. They may later work in government, education, journalism, research, business, civil society, or international organizations. Their ability to communicate across cultural boundaries and to approach political disagreements analytically can benefit those institutions, even when they do not pursue diplomatic careers.

The Abrahamic Kitchen: cultural diplomacy through food

The Abrahamic Kitchen is TABI’s cultural diplomacy project, using food and filmed cooking experiences to introduce participants and audiences to regional cultures. Its premise is accessible: food carries family memory, religious practice, migration histories, regional identity, and everyday forms of hospitality. A dish can become an invitation to ask where a recipe originated, how it changed as people moved, which communities shaped it, and what its preparation reveals about the social world in which it developed.

Food cannot resolve political conflict, and culinary exchange should not be presented as a substitute for discussing history or injustice. Yet it can offer a relatively approachable entry point into conversations that might otherwise feel intimidating. Preparing another community’s dish may encourage curiosity about language, custom, religious observance, and family life. The shared experience can also challenge the tendency to imagine other societies only through political headlines or images of conflict.

The Abrahamic Kitchen’s potential lies in making cultural diplomacy participatory. Rather than presenting participants with a lecture about tolerance, it invites them to learn by doing, observing, asking, and sharing. Digital recordings can extend that experience beyond those physically present, enabling people to encounter unfamiliar traditions through accessible media. The project may therefore contribute to a wider strategy of public engagement in which cultural expression helps humanize communities that are frequently described through generalized political labels.

An educational version of this work could include contextual information about the histories of dishes, regional differences, migration, and religious dietary practices. It could also invite participants to reflect on cultural borrowing, shared culinary traditions, and the importance of acknowledging the communities that have preserved particular practices. In this way, food becomes not a superficial symbol of harmony but an entry point into a more careful exploration of cultural memory and exchange.

Wisdom Across Time: intergenerational dialogue and shared memory

TABI’s Wisdom Across Time initiative focuses on dialogue between young adults and older people from different communities. Through personal stories and cultural exchange, the project seeks to preserve memories while building relationships across generations. This approach recognizes that historical understanding is not transmitted exclusively through textbooks, official commemorations, or academic publications. It is also carried by families, communities, oral histories, and personal experiences.

Intergenerational dialogue can deepen historical understanding by allowing young people to encounter how events were experienced and remembered by individuals whose lives unfolded under different political and social conditions. Older participants, in turn, can hear how younger generations interpret the present and what questions they bring to inherited narratives. The exchange may reveal both continuity and disagreement: families can preserve strong attachments to the past while younger people reinterpret those attachments in light of contemporary experiences.

Oral history requires care. Personal testimony is valuable evidence of lived experience, but it is not identical to a complete historical account. Memories can be shaped by time, trauma, later events, family narratives, and selective recollection. A responsible program should preserve participants’ accounts accurately, obtain consent for recording and publication, respect privacy, and distinguish personal recollection from independently established historical facts. These safeguards do not diminish the value of testimony; they make it possible to use it ethically and critically.

In the context of Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Amazigh, and other regional histories, intergenerational dialogue could help document changing patterns of neighbourhood life, migration, family relationships, language, religious practice, and cultural exchange. It could also illuminate experiences of discrimination, displacement, political upheaval, or loss. Such conversations may be emotionally difficult, but their value lies in giving historical memory a human dimension without requiring participants to agree on every interpretation of the past.

The Abrahamic Summit: interfaith engagement and the responsibility of belief

TABI’s Abrahamic Summit is described as an annual interfaith gathering bringing together representatives of Abrahamic traditions to discuss shared values, religious extremism, and the contribution of faith to a more connected regional future. The project reflects the recognition that religion can influence how communities understand moral responsibility, identity, belonging, and relations with outsiders. Religious traditions can provide resources for hospitality, compassion, justice, and restraint, but religious language can also be manipulated to justify exclusion or violence.

A serious interfaith initiative must therefore move beyond the presentation of reassuring commonalities. It should allow participants to explore how their traditions understand difficult ethical questions, how religious authorities have responded to conflict, and how interpretations of sacred texts can be shaped by political circumstances. It should also recognize that each religious tradition contains internal diversity. No single speaker can represent all Jews, Muslims, or Christians, and no community should be expected to defend every action committed by people who claim its identity.

The summit’s potential contribution lies in creating space for honest exchange without demanding theological uniformity. Participants can identify shared concerns—such as human dignity, protection of life, responsibility toward neighbours, and opposition to hatred—while also acknowledging significant differences in belief and practice. A constructive dialogue does not require participants to abandon their convictions. It requires them to understand the convictions of others accurately and to reject the idea that difference in itself justifies hostility.

Interfaith dialogue must also be connected to the wider social environment. Religious leaders and educators can help challenge stereotypes, but their work should be complemented by schools, universities, community organizations, media practitioners, and civic institutions. The summit could contribute to this wider effort by encouraging participants to translate discussion into educational resources, community activities, or collaborative projects. Its success would then be measured not only by the quality of a meeting but by what participants do afterward.

Painting for Peace: creativity as a language of encounter

TABI’s Painting for Peace initiative uses collaborative art and guided conversation to explore memory, hope, belonging, and shared futures. Artistic activity can offer participants a way to communicate experiences and emotions that may be difficult to express through formal debate. It can also create a shared task in which individuals work alongside one another without being required to resolve every disagreement before they begin.

Art does not stand outside politics or history. Images can communicate exclusion, trauma, resistance, religious meaning, national belonging, or competing understandings of place. A responsible creative project should therefore allow different interpretations to emerge rather than forcing participants toward a predetermined image of harmony. The objective is not to make difficult experiences disappear under a pleasant visual surface, but to create a space in which people can express, interpret, and discuss them without dehumanizing one another.

Collaborative painting may be particularly useful when participants have different levels of confidence in formal discussion or when language barriers make complex verbal exchanges difficult. The process can encourage cooperation, curiosity, and reflection. A guided conversation afterward can help participants explain the choices they made, identify similarities and differences in interpretation, and consider how art can communicate ideas about conflict and coexistence.

Such projects are best understood as complements to historical education, policy discussion, and direct engagement with political realities. Their value lies in opening a different route into dialogue, not in replacing evidence-based inquiry or the need to address injustice.

The Abrahamic Table: hospitality and the practice of meeting

The Abrahamic Table brings participants from different cultural and religious backgrounds together for shared meals hosted in community settings. Its underlying idea is that hospitality can turn an abstract commitment to coexistence into an everyday experience. Eating together creates opportunities to exchange stories, discuss family traditions, ask questions, and encounter individuals beyond the political categories through which they may ordinarily be viewed.

The table has a powerful symbolic role across the region, where hospitality is deeply embedded in many cultural and religious traditions. Yet the significance of a shared meal lies not only in symbolism but in the quality of the encounter. A gathering becomes meaningful when participants feel able to speak honestly, listen without humiliation, and acknowledge difference without treating it as a threat. The aim should not be to produce artificial consensus but to make respectful interaction possible.

The Abrahamic Table can also create a bridge between informal hospitality and more structured engagement. A shared meal might lead to a student exchange, a collaborative cultural event, a joint research project, or a continuing friendship. Such outcomes cannot be guaranteed, and participants should not be pressured to claim that a single dinner has transformed their political views. The more realistic objective is to establish conditions in which familiarity can grow and future cooperation becomes easier to imagine.

4.4. TABI’s philosophy: realistic peace without naïve optimism

Taken together, these initiatives suggest a multi-dimensional understanding of peacebuilding. BRANCH emphasizes research; the Leadership and Responsibility Program introduces participants to diplomatic practice; the Abrahamic Kitchen and the Abrahamic Table use food and hospitality to foster cultural encounter; Wisdom Across Time connects generations; the Abrahamic Summit creates space for interfaith engagement; and Painting for Peace uses creative collaboration to explore memory and belonging. TABI’s official description of its work presents these initiatives as different pathways toward regional connection rather than as interchangeable activities.

The philosophical coherence of this model lies in its recognition that no single form of engagement can address every obstacle to coexistence. Research may correct factual misunderstandings, but knowledge alone does not necessarily produce empathy. Cultural exchange can humanize unfamiliar communities, but friendship alone cannot resolve political disputes. Interfaith dialogue can challenge religious prejudice, but it cannot substitute for professional opportunities, equal treatment, or political accountability. Leadership training can prepare participants to act, but it must be connected to actual projects if skills are to become meaningful outcomes.

TABI’s emphasis on pragmatic peacebuilding can therefore be interpreted as a commitment to plural methods and practical results. It seeks to connect different forms of activity so that each can reinforce the others. A young participant might begin with a cultural encounter, develop a research interest, produce a policy paper, join a leadership program, and subsequently help design a collaborative project. This kind of pathway can help transform a temporary experience into a sustained commitment.

Realism, however, should not be confused with political quietism. A pragmatic approach need not require participants to avoid controversial issues or accept the status quo as inevitable. On the contrary, a realistic understanding of the region requires acknowledging political conflict, unequal power, competing national aspirations, and the consequences of violence. The challenge is to discuss these realities in ways that preserve the possibility of cooperation and reject collective blame. Constructive dialogue must permit criticism; otherwise it becomes public relations rather than serious engagement.

The same principle applies to the concept of non-naïve peace. It should mean that initiatives are designed with a clear understanding of obstacles, evaluated honestly, and adjusted when they fail—not that injustice is accepted as unavoidable. A mature peacebuilding model recognizes that trust may be fragile, that participants may disagree profoundly, and that political events can disrupt relationships. It also recognizes that precisely because the context is difficult, sustained efforts at communication and cooperation may be valuable.

Objectives, implementation, and evaluation

TABI’s stated objectives can be understood through several interconnected goals: developing informed young leaders; expanding regional understanding; producing policy and research outputs; creating opportunities for cultural and interfaith engagement; strengthening media and public diplomacy; and converting dialogue into practical projects and partnerships (TABI, “Values & Mission Statement”). These objectives are most likely to have lasting value when supported by clear implementation plans, reliable partnerships, and transparent evaluation.

First, youth leadership should involve responsibility as well as participation. Young people need opportunities to shape project design, conduct research, manage activities, communicate results, and reflect on mistakes. Leadership becomes meaningful when participants are trusted with real tasks and held accountable for their completion. Mentoring can support this process without removing the independence and initiative that youth-led work is intended to develop.

Second, research should be connected to practical decision-making. A policy paper is more useful when it identifies a defined problem, considers competing explanations, evaluates possible responses, and communicates its findings to relevant audiences. TABI’s research activities could be strengthened by encouraging collaboration among students, academics, practitioners, and institutions in different countries. Such collaboration would help participants learn how the same regional issue may be understood differently depending on local circumstances.

Third, cultural and interfaith activities should include sustained follow-up. A single event may create an initial connection, but continuing communication is needed if that connection is to develop into trust or cooperation. Participants could be invited to join follow-up discussions, collaborative assignments, alumni networks, or subsequent projects. The objective should not be to maximize the number of events without regard to their effects; it should be to create experiences that participants can build upon.

Fourth, media and public communication should be grounded in accuracy and transparency. Storytelling can challenge stereotypes, but it can also simplify complex realities if participants are encouraged to present only reassuring accounts. TABI’s media projects could contribute more effectively when they include diverse voices, explain the context of personal testimony, and allow room for disagreement. A credible public message should not depend on concealing the difficulties that make peacebuilding necessary.

Finally, evaluation should distinguish outputs from outcomes. The number of participants, workshops, published papers, or cultural activities provides information about the scale of an initiative, but it does not by itself demonstrate changes in understanding or behaviour. A more complete evaluation might examine whether participants continue collaborating, whether their knowledge of other communities becomes more accurate, whether projects produce useful research or educational materials, and whether partnerships remain active over time. Participant interviews, follow-up surveys, independent review, and documented project results can help provide a fuller picture.

TABI’s public materials identify participation, leadership development, completed projects, published work, institutional partnerships, community engagement, and practical impact as measures of progress (TABI, “About”). These indicators provide a useful starting point. The next step for any expanding initiative is to ensure that evaluation asks not only what was done but what changed, for whom, under what conditions, and with what limitations.

Dr Mohamed Chtatou’s contribution to TABI and its wider intellectual purpose

Dr Mohamed Chtatou’s engagement with TABI brings an academic and educational perspective to its wider effort to cultivate dialogue, empathy, and openness across cultural and religious boundaries. In its published material, TABI includes Dr Chtatou’s reflection that participation in the initiative offers a model of dialogue and openness at a time when division often dominates public life. He emphasizes the importance of meaningful encounters that allow people from different backgrounds to engage in respectful conversation, confront difficult histories, and imagine a shared future (TABI homepage).

This perspective is consistent with Dr Chtatou’s wider scholarship on the history and contemporary significance of Muslim–Jewish relations, particularly his work on convivencia and Morocco–Israel relations. His article, “Lessons from Al-Andalus: Convivencia and the Possibility of Coexistence”, provides a historical point of departure for considering the conditions under which cultural interaction and coexistence become possible (Chtatou, 2026). His analysis of the Moroccan–Israeli geostrategic relationship examines the historical and strategic dimensions of a relationship that cannot be understood solely through the politics of normalization (Chtatou, 2023).

The importance of bringing this scholarship into dialogue with youth leadership lies in the connection between historical knowledge and practical action. Young people engaging in regional cooperation need more than a general message that all communities should get along. They need the ability to investigate historical claims, distinguish evidence from myth, recognize the diversity within religious and national communities, and understand why relationships have changed over time. Academic work can help supply that context, while practical initiatives allow participants to test their assumptions through encounters with people whose experiences may differ from their own.

Dr Chtatou’s educational work also makes the question of intergenerational transmission particularly relevant. Universities and educational institutions are not merely places where information is delivered; they are environments in which students learn how to evaluate evidence, debate interpretations, and develop their own positions. When teaching incorporates historical complexity and intercultural literacy, it can help students resist the temptation to treat political narratives as unquestionable truths. When these intellectual habits are combined with meaningful exchange, students can learn to approach disagreement as a challenge requiring thought rather than as a justification for hostility.

Such an approach does not require scholars to abandon critical independence or become advocates for any government’s policies. On the contrary, academic engagement is most valuable when it maintains the freedom to examine political decisions, historical injustices, competing national narratives, and the consequences of conflict. An initiative committed to serious dialogue should welcome evidence-based criticism and should not confuse disagreement with disloyalty to the broader objective of coexistence.

Dr Chtatou’s contribution can therefore be understood as part of a wider intellectual bridge linking historical scholarship, education, and practical peacebuilding. The potential value of TABI lies in providing a setting where such knowledge can enter conversation with younger participants, policy-oriented research, cultural activities, and regional partnerships. The result should not be a single authorized interpretation of the Middle East, but a more informed capacity to engage with the region’s complexity while seeking constructive alternatives to hatred.

The limits and responsibilities of an initiative for regional connection

TABI’s potential should be assessed realistically. A youth-led initiative cannot resolve major geopolitical disputes, eliminate entrenched prejudices, or compensate for failures of political leadership. Its reach may be constrained by funding, travel restrictions, security conditions, political polarization, and unequal access to educational and professional opportunities. Participants may also face criticism from communities that distrust normalization or question whether dialogue initiatives adequately acknowledge injustice. These concerns require serious engagement rather than dismissal.

The credibility of TABI and similar initiatives depends on their ability to avoid becoming substitutes for political solutions. Cultural diplomacy should not be used to suggest that economic cooperation renders questions of rights, sovereignty, security, or national self-determination irrelevant. Interfaith dialogue should not require participants to suppress their religious commitments. Youth leadership should not be limited to those whose views are already compatible with an initiative’s assumptions. A meaningful commitment to coexistence requires space for principled disagreement and a willingness to hear difficult questions.

TABI can strengthen its contribution by maintaining clear standards for historical accuracy, inclusion, reciprocal respect, and accountability. It should be able to explain the purpose of its projects, the communities it seeks to reach, and the limitations of its approach. It should welcome participants who bring genuine questions and different experiences, while setting firm boundaries against dehumanization, harassment, and advocacy of violence. It should also distinguish between a person’s criticism of a state or policy and prejudice against a religious or ethnic community.

Ultimately, the initiative’s value will be measured not by its claims to represent an entire region, but by the quality and durability of the work it undertakes. If its research contributes to informed public debate, its educational projects improve intercultural understanding, its cultural activities create lasting relationships, and its youth programs help participants develop practical skills, TABI can make a meaningful contribution to the broader ecosystem of peacebuilding. That contribution will remain limited, but it need not be insignificant.

Youth deradicalization: replacing the appeal of hatred with belonging and purpose

Youth deradicalization is one of the most challenging dimensions of contemporary peacebuilding because violent extremism cannot be explained through a single cause or addressed through a universal intervention. Young people may be attracted to extremist movements for different combinations of reasons, including identity insecurity, social isolation, political grievances, experiences of discrimination, the search for belonging, exposure to propaganda, or the desire to find purpose and recognition. These factors do not automatically produce radicalization, and religious commitment should never be treated as synonymous with support for violence. The central analytical question is how particular individuals and networks come to interpret their circumstances through narratives that justify dehumanization, coercion, or violent action.

The United Nations Plan of Action to Prevent Violent Extremism calls for systematic preventive measures alongside essential security-based counterterrorism efforts. Its approach recognizes that security interventions alone cannot address every condition that may contribute to radicalization. The UN’s Youth Engagement and Empowerment Programme further emphasizes youth participation, inclusion, and the development of evidence-based, human-rights-compliant approaches. These frameworks support a model in which young people are treated as partners in preventing violence and building more resilient communities.

Deradicalization must nevertheless be distinguished from prevention, disengagement, rehabilitation, and reintegration. Prevention aims to reduce the likelihood that individuals will embrace violent extremist ideologies or join violent groups. Deradicalization generally concerns changes in ideological commitment among individuals who have already adopted extremist beliefs. Disengagement refers more specifically to withdrawing from participation in violent activity or extremist organizations, while rehabilitation and reintegration address the process of returning to family, community, education, employment, and civic life. These processes may overlap, but they are not identical. A cultural exchange program cannot replace specialized support for someone involved in violence, just as a security intervention cannot substitute for the long-term social work required to support reintegration.

TABI’s emphasis on youth leadership and regional engagement can contribute to prevention by creating opportunities for young people to develop knowledge, skills, and relationships beyond the boundaries of their immediate social environments. Research, leadership programs, intergenerational dialogue, and cultural projects can expose participants to experiences that challenge simplistic stereotypes. They can also offer a sense of purpose through constructive activity, allowing young people to contribute to projects that have visible social value. Such opportunities are not a guaranteed solution to radicalization, but they can form part of a broader preventive environment.

One important dimension is the relationship between belonging and exclusion. Individuals who feel invisible, humiliated, or disconnected may become more receptive to groups that promise recognition, certainty, and a clear explanation of their difficulties. Extremist narratives often exploit this vulnerability by dividing the world into morally pure insiders and threatening outsiders. A credible alternative must do more than tell young people that hatred is wrong. It must provide ways to participate, develop skills, build relationships, and experience that their contributions matter.

This does not mean that economic hardship inevitably leads to extremism. The relationship between socioeconomic conditions and violent radicalization is complex, and many people who experience poverty, discrimination, or political frustration never embrace violence. The point is that exclusion and lack of opportunity may interact with other circumstances, including propaganda and social networks, to shape individual pathways. Policies should therefore avoid simplistic explanations and instead examine the specific contexts in which violence becomes appealing or socially legitimized.

A practical TABI youth program could connect intercultural learning with community service and collaborative problem-solving. Participants from different backgrounds might work together on a defined issue, such as cultural heritage preservation, environmental sustainability, water management, public communication, or educational access. The project would require them to conduct research, consult affected communities, develop a proposal, allocate responsibilities, and present results. Through this process, cooperation would become an experience of shared responsibility rather than an abstract moral lesson.

Media literacy is equally important. Digital platforms allow young people to encounter diverse perspectives, but they can also accelerate the circulation of disinformation, conspiracy theories, decontextualized images, and emotionally manipulative content. A young person who learns to question the origin of a video, examine the evidence behind a historical claim, identify misleading statistics, and recognize collective-blame narratives gains practical tools for resisting manipulation. The objective should not be to discourage political criticism or dissent. It should be to strengthen the ability to distinguish evidence-based criticism from propaganda and legitimate protest from the dehumanization of entire populations.

Intergroup contact research offers a further foundation for this work. Pettigrew and Tropp’s (2006) meta-analysis found that contact between members of different groups generally reduces prejudice, although the effects depend on the nature of the encounter and its surrounding conditions. This finding supports the design of structured activities in which participants have meaningful opportunities to cooperate, rather than simply being brought together for a short event. It also warns against assuming that contact automatically produces positive outcomes. Poorly facilitated encounters can reinforce existing stereotypes, especially when participants feel threatened, humiliated, or compelled to represent an entire community.

TABI should therefore approach youth engagement as a sustained process involving preparation, participation, reflection, and follow-up. Participants need background information before encounters, clear expectations about respectful engagement, and opportunities to discuss difficult experiences afterward. Facilitators should be prepared to manage disagreement without silencing it and to intervene when criticism becomes harassment or collective blame. The aim is not to make young people politically passive, but to equip them to remain engaged without turning disagreement into hostility.

Most importantly, young people need credible reasons to believe that they have a future worth building. Education, professional development, mentorship, civic participation, and opportunities to contribute to their communities can strengthen their capacity to imagine alternatives to violence. Peacebuilding initiatives should not promise that dialogue will solve structural problems beyond their control. They can, however, connect participants to networks, skills, and practical experiences that make constructive engagement more accessible.

Abrahamic education: shared ethics without erasing religious differences

Abrahamic education can contribute to coexistence by helping students understand Judaism, Christianity, and Islam as distinct religious traditions with complex histories, internal diversity, and overlapping as well as divergent ethical and theological concerns. Its purpose should not be to imply that these religions are interchangeable, that all theological differences are superficial, or that shared ancestry automatically produces political harmony. Rather, it should provide the knowledge required to understand other traditions accurately and the intellectual habits necessary to engage with difference respectfully.

The figure of Abraham, known in different ways across the Abrahamic traditions, provides a recognizable point of connection. Yet a shared religious reference does not by itself resolve disagreements about scripture, theology, history, law, national identity, or political authority. Religious language has been used to support hospitality and compassion, but it has also been mobilized to justify exclusion and violence. Abrahamic education must therefore combine comparative religious literacy with historical inquiry, critical thinking, and a clear commitment to human dignity.

A carefully designed curriculum could examine hospitality, justice, mercy, responsibility, care for strangers, the protection of human life, and the moral limits of vengeance. Students could compare how Jewish, Christian, and Muslim thinkers have interpreted these themes, while also learning where traditions differ and how interpretations have changed over time. They should be introduced to internal debates within each religion rather than being taught to regard a single authority or school of thought as representative of every adherent.

Historical case studies are essential. Dr Chtatou’s article, “Lessons from Al-Andalus: Convivencia and the Possibility of Coexistence”, can serve as a starting point for examining the relationship between historical memory and coexistence (Chtatou, 2026). Students should investigate the intellectual achievements made possible by cultural exchange, the social and political circumstances that supported such exchange, the inequalities that persisted, and the conditions under which coexistence deteriorated. Such an approach transforms history from a collection of reassuring anecdotes into a discipline of evidence, interpretation, and critical reflection.

Moroccan history provides a complementary educational setting. The history of Moroccan Jewish communities, Amazigh cultures, Islamic institutions, Andalusian influences, and Mediterranean exchange demonstrates the limitations of describing a country through a single cultural or religious identity. Teaching Moroccan Jewish heritage alongside Muslim and Amazigh histories can help students understand that national culture is layered and that communities often contribute to a shared inheritance without losing their distinctive identities. It can also provide a grounded context for discussing migration, language, music, religious practice, memory, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

A credible curriculum should also address the histories of prejudice and exclusion. Students should learn about antisemitism and anti-Muslim prejudice, as well as the ways in which religious and ethnic stereotypes have been used to justify discrimination. The goal is not to establish a competition over which community has suffered most. It is to help learners understand how collective blame operates and why the protection of one group’s dignity cannot depend on denying the dignity of another.

Media literacy should form an integral part of Abrahamic education. Students need to examine how images, headlines, short videos, and online commentary shape perceptions of religious and national groups. They should learn to distinguish a government from a population, an extremist organization from a religious tradition, and an individual’s action from the supposed character of an entire community. This is particularly important in times of war, when emotionally charged content can circulate rapidly and encourage audiences to interpret every event through the lens of inherited hostility.

The educational approach must also be honest about contemporary political conflicts. A curriculum that celebrates interfaith harmony while ignoring Palestinian suffering, antisemitism, anti-Muslim prejudice, civilian casualties, displacement, or competing national aspirations will lack credibility. Conversely, a curriculum that discusses injustice only to reinforce inherited hostility will fail to cultivate independent judgment. The task is to recognize suffering and examine evidence without denying the humanity, history, or legitimate rights of others.

Intercultural dialogue is not simply the absence of disagreement. It is the capacity to understand the terms of disagreement, identify factual claims that require verification, recognize the values and experiences informing different positions, and continue a conversation without resorting to dehumanization. The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and UNESCO’s work on intercultural dialogue offer broader institutional contexts for initiatives that seek to challenge prejudice, strengthen mutual understanding, and support peaceful interaction among culturally diverse communities.

TABI could contribute to Abrahamic education by bringing together its existing areas of work. The Abrahamic Summit can provide a setting for religious and ethical discussion; Wisdom Across Time can introduce students to personal memories and intergenerational perspectives; the Abrahamic Kitchen and Abrahamic Table can provide accessible entry points into cultural traditions; and BRANCH can encourage participants to research the historical and contemporary contexts of the communities they encounter. These activities could be complemented by carefully prepared teaching materials, guided reading, interviews, comparative historical exercises, and student-produced media.

The distinction between education and persuasion must remain clear. Abrahamic education should not require students to endorse a particular diplomatic agreement, accept a predetermined political narrative, or abandon their religious convictions. Its objective should be to increase knowledge, improve the quality of reasoning, and strengthen the capacity to engage with people whose beliefs and experiences differ. The measure of success is not whether students emerge with identical opinions, but whether they can support their arguments with evidence, understand alternative perspectives, challenge stereotypes, and disagree without denying the humanity of others.

From goodwill to practice: a program of action

The integration of historical understanding, diplomatic opportunity, youth leadership, and Abrahamic education requires a practical agenda. TABI’s existing initiatives provide a basis for such work, while further proposals could help connect them into a more coherent and measurable framework. The following recommendations are proposals for development, not claims that every activity is already established.

First, TABI could organize an annual Convivencia and Coexistence Forum that brings together scholars, students, educators, religious thinkers, and civil-society representatives. Its purpose would be to examine historical cases of coexistence alongside contemporary challenges involving polarization, prejudice, youth participation, and regional cooperation. Proceedings could be published openly, with contributions from different disciplines and communities. Dr Chtatou’s study of convivencia could provide one intellectual foundation, supplemented by historical scholarship that examines both the achievements and limitations of medieval interreligious relations.

Second, the Leadership and Responsibility Program could be linked to a structured youth fellowship in which participants complete collaborative projects over several months. Training could cover research methods, policy analysis, communication, conflict resolution, project management, and intercultural engagement. Each participant or team would be expected to produce a concrete outcome—a research paper, educational resource, community initiative, or policy proposal—rather than merely attend workshops. Mentoring and follow-up would help ensure that the learning continues beyond the initial program.

Third, the BRANCH Initiative could be developed as a platform for collaborative research on regional cooperation. Teams could examine areas such as cultural heritage, education, renewable energy, water security, public health, tourism, and digital innovation. Each project should define a specific problem, consult relevant sources and stakeholders, consider competing perspectives, and present realistic recommendations. Partnerships with universities and research institutions could strengthen methodological quality and provide opportunities for participants to receive informed feedback.

Fourth, TABI could connect its cultural initiatives to a broader educational resource platform. The Abrahamic Kitchen, Abrahamic Table, Painting for Peace, and Wisdom Across Time could generate interviews, short documentaries, oral-history materials, cultural explainers, and teaching resources. Each resource should provide appropriate historical context and make clear distinctions between personal testimony, interpretation, and established evidence. Materials could be made available in Arabic, Hebrew, English, and French where resources permit, widening their potential reach across regional audiences.

Fifth, an interfaith and intercultural education program could be developed in partnership with schools, universities, museums, and community organizations. It could combine comparative religious literacy with the study of Moroccan Jewish heritage, Amazigh cultural history, Al-Andalus, and contemporary regional relations. Participants would be encouraged to examine difficult topics rather than confining the curriculum to reassuring examples of harmony. Independent review by qualified educators and scholars could help protect academic integrity and ensure that materials represent traditions accurately.

Sixth, youth-led media projects could challenge stereotypes by presenting well-researched accounts of individuals, communities, and collaborative activities. Podcasts, interviews, short films, digital storytelling, and multilingual articles could help bring the work to audiences beyond those who attend events in person. The goal should be credible public communication, not promotional messaging that conceals disagreement or exaggerates success. Media literacy should be incorporated into production so that participants understand sourcing, verification, context, and the ethical responsibilities involved in representing other people.

Seventh, partnerships should be built around clear mutual objectives. Universities, museums, schools, civil-society organizations, and youth networks can provide institutional continuity, expertise, and access to communities. Such partnerships should not be treated as symbolic endorsements. Each should define what the partners intend to contribute, what they expect to learn, how decisions will be made, and how the outcomes will be evaluated. Transparent governance can help prevent the initiative from becoming dependent on individual personalities or short-term events.

Eighth, every program should include a proportionate evaluation mechanism. Attendance figures and published outputs are useful, but they do not necessarily show whether participants’ knowledge, attitudes, or relationships have changed. Evaluation could include baseline and follow-up surveys, interviews, participant reflections, records of completed projects, and evidence of continued collaboration. It should also examine unintended consequences: whether a project excluded relevant voices, reinforced existing assumptions, or created barriers for participants who lacked resources or mobility.

Finally, TABI should build in a culture of learning from failure. Peacebuilding projects operate in politically sensitive environments and may encounter misunderstandings, practical difficulties, or disappointing outcomes. An initiative committed to innovation should be able to identify what did not work, explain why, and adapt its methods. This is not a sign of weakness; it is a requirement for responsible practice. A program that reports only success risks losing credibility, while one that evaluates itself honestly can improve its contribution over time.

These proposals reflect a general principle: goodwill becomes socially meaningful when it is translated into knowledge, skills, relationships, and practical outcomes. Dialogue is indispensable, but it should lead toward greater understanding and opportunities for cooperation rather than remain a ceremonial exercise. The goal is not to eliminate political difference; it is to create ways of working across difference while maintaining intellectual honesty and respect for human dignity.

The limits and difficulties of dialogue: peace must not become a substitute for justice

Any serious proposal for coexistence must confront the political and social obstacles that make it difficult. Regional conflicts, unequal power, restrictions on movement, historical trauma, competing national narratives, and the persistence of violence can undermine trust even among people who sincerely support dialogue. Participants may distrust initiatives that appear to minimize their suffering, prioritize the interests of powerful actors, or use cultural exchange as a substitute for political solutions. Such concerns should not automatically be dismissed as opposition to peace. They may reflect legitimate questions about fairness, representation, accountability, and the conditions under which dialogue takes place.

The first challenge is the relationship between normalization and reconciliation. Diplomatic relations can create opportunities for cooperation, but they cannot by themselves settle historical disputes or resolve competing claims to sovereignty and national self-determination. The Abraham Accords provide a framework for regional engagement, but the Israeli–Palestinian conflict remains a fundamental political and humanitarian issue that cannot be rendered irrelevant by agreements between other governments. A credible peacebuilding initiative must be able to acknowledge Palestinian suffering and aspirations while also recognizing Israeli security concerns, Jewish historical attachment to the region, and the rights and dignity of civilians on all sides.

The second challenge is the risk of selective empathy. Communities may be willing to recognize the suffering of people they identify with while minimizing the suffering of others. This selective recognition can reproduce the very divisions that dialogue is intended to overcome. A serious commitment to human dignity requires consistency: civilian suffering should not be dismissed because of the nationality, ethnicity, or religion of those affected. At the same time, recognizing the suffering of one community does not require denying the suffering of another. The capacity to hold multiple experiences in view is an essential condition of ethical engagement.

The third challenge is the possibility that dialogue becomes performative. High-profile meetings, public declarations, photographs, and optimistic statements may create the appearance of progress without producing meaningful changes in relationships or institutions. Cultural diplomacy can reproduce inequality if one side controls the agenda, decides which subjects may be discussed, or expects the other to suppress difficult experiences. For this reason, dialogue initiatives need transparent objectives, reciprocal participation, and a willingness to address controversial issues without allowing discussions to become abusive or dehumanizing.

The fourth challenge concerns the limits of interpersonal relationships. Friendship between individuals is valuable, but it cannot substitute for institutional reform, political accountability, or the protection of rights. People may establish meaningful connections across national and religious boundaries while remaining unable to influence the political conditions that shape their lives. Peacebuilding initiatives should therefore avoid placing the entire burden of reconciliation on individuals. They must recognize the roles of governments, educational institutions, civil society, economic structures, and international actors in shaping the conditions under which coexistence becomes possible.

The fifth challenge is unequal access to participation. Travel costs, language barriers, security restrictions, educational disparities, and limited digital access can prevent many young people from joining regional initiatives. If programs primarily reach those who already possess educational, professional, and financial advantages, they may strengthen existing networks without significantly widening participation. TABI and comparable initiatives should consider accessible formats, scholarships where possible, remote collaboration, local partnerships, and opportunities for participants outside major urban and institutional centres. Inclusion is not merely a matter of representation; it affects the kinds of experiences and perspectives that shape the work.

A sixth challenge is the relationship between peacebuilding and freedom of expression. A dialogue initiative cannot be credible if participants are expected to agree with an official political narrative or avoid all criticism of governments and institutions. Academic independence, historical inquiry, and open debate are necessary for understanding the sources of conflict. However, freedom to criticize does not require accepting harassment, incitement, or collective blame. Clear standards can protect both open discussion and the dignity of participants.

These challenges are particularly relevant to TABI’s philosophy of pragmatic peace. Pragmatism should involve an honest assessment of political realities, a willingness to adjust methods, and an understanding of the limits of individual initiatives. It should not mean accepting injustice as inevitable or treating criticism as an obstacle to cooperation. The organization’s stated commitment to realistic, responsible engagement provides a basis for acknowledging complexity without abandoning the possibility of constructive action (TABI, “Values & Mission Statement”).

The distinction between dialogue and justice is crucial. Peacebuilding cannot mean asking victims to forget, demanding silence about abuses, or treating reconciliation as a substitute for accountability. Nor should it mean that people must establish personal relationships before their rights can be recognized. Human rights and political justice are not rewards that should depend on successful intercultural encounters. Rather, they form part of the ethical and institutional environment in which durable coexistence must develop.

This principle also applies to the teaching of history. Convivencia should not be invoked to erase episodes of persecution or to imply that cultural exchange automatically made all members of a society equal. The Abraham Accords should not be interpreted as resolving every regional conflict. Abrahamic education should not be used to persuade students that religious differences are unimportant or that contemporary injustices can be set aside in favour of shared spiritual ancestry. Each framework is useful only when its limitations are acknowledged.

A mature peacebuilding approach therefore combines hope with scrutiny. It recognizes that bridges must be built, but also asks who has access to them, who is missing from the conversation, and whether the relationships created can survive disagreement. It measures progress not by the absence of criticism but by the ability to engage with criticism honestly and constructively. It does not demand that participants abandon their identities or convictions; it asks them to recognize that the humanity of others cannot depend on agreement.

Conclusion: making coexistence a shared responsibility

The walls of hatred and misunderstanding cannot be dismantled through diplomatic declarations alone. Nor can they be overcome by appeals to goodwill that remain disconnected from education, institutional responsibility, and everyday life. Sustainable peace requires an integrated effort involving historical understanding, political accountability, youth participation, cultural exchange, critical education, and practical cooperation. It requires societies to recognize that coexistence is neither an automatic consequence of shared geography nor a permanent achievement secured by one generation. It is a continuing process that must be renewed as political circumstances and social relationships change.

Al-Andalus offers a historically rich starting point for this reflection, provided that its legacy is examined critically rather than idealized. As Dr Mohamed Chtatou argues in his study of convivencia and the possibility of coexistence, historical experience can help contemporary societies consider the conditions that enable communities to exchange knowledge, negotiate difference, and participate in a shared cultural world (Chtatou, 2026). The significance of this history does not depend on proving that medieval Iberia achieved uninterrupted harmony. Its value lies in the questions it raises about the institutions, relationships, and political circumstances that make coexistence possible—and about the forces that can undermine it.

Morocco’s layered cultural history offers another valuable perspective. Jewish, Amazigh, Islamic, Andalusian, and Mediterranean influences form part of a national inheritance that cannot be reduced to a single identity. The contemporary relationship between Morocco and Israel, as examined in Dr Chtatou’s analysis of their geostrategic relationship, illustrates how historical connections and contemporary strategic interests can interact in complex ways (Chtatou, 2023). Such relationships provide opportunities for engagement, but their durability depends on the ability to acknowledge political sensitivities and the legitimate concerns of affected communities.

The Abraham Accords created a diplomatic opening, but their wider significance depends on whether formal relations can develop a broader social foundation. Economic cooperation, cultural exchange, academic partnerships, and professional networks can help translate official agreements into tangible relationships. Yet these activities must not be presented as substitutes for political solutions or as evidence that the rights and aspirations of Palestinians and other affected communities no longer require attention. Regional peace must be pursued through cooperation and an honest engagement with conflict, not through the selective omission of inconvenient realities.

The Abraham Bridge Initiative offers a practical framework for connecting diplomacy with youth leadership, research, cultural exchange, interfaith engagement, and public communication. Its published initiatives—including the BRANCH research program, the Leadership and Responsibility Program, the Abrahamic Kitchen, Wisdom Across Time, the Abrahamic Summit, Painting for Peace, and the Abrahamic Table—illustrate the variety of approaches through which regional connection can be encouraged (TABI official website). Their significance lies in the possibility of bringing people together through different forms of learning and collaboration, while allowing participants to develop knowledge, skills, and relationships that extend beyond a single event.

TABI’s emphasis on pragmatic, non-naïve peacebuilding is particularly relevant to a region in which good intentions frequently encounter political and social obstacles. Peace cannot rest on slogans alone, and dialogue cannot be expected to succeed without careful preparation, reciprocal respect, sustained engagement, and a willingness to learn from failure. Research must be credible; cultural exchange must acknowledge historical complexity; interfaith engagement must respect religious differences; and youth leadership must provide meaningful opportunities for participation. These principles turn the aspiration of coexistence into a program of work that can be examined and improved.

Dr Chtatou’s contribution to this wider effort lies in the connection between scholarship, education, and intercultural engagement. His work on convivencia offers a historical framework for understanding the possibilities and limitations of coexistence, while his research on Morocco–Israel relations provides a perspective on the relationship between historical ties and contemporary geopolitics. His engagement with TABI, as reflected in the initiative’s published material, also underscores the importance of dialogue, empathy, openness, and honest encounters across cultural boundaries. This contribution is most valuable when academic independence and critical inquiry remain central, allowing historical scholarship to inform practical initiatives without becoming an instrument of political conformity.

Abrahamic education is an essential part of this vision because young people need more than information about other religions. They need the ability to interpret historical evidence, distinguish propaganda from analysis, recognize diversity within communities, and understand how prejudice operates. They also need opportunities to encounter others through meaningful activities in which they can cooperate without being required to erase their identities or conceal their disagreements. The purpose of such education is not to produce identical opinions, but to strengthen the capacity for informed judgment and respectful disagreement.

Youth deradicalization must likewise be approached as a long-term social and educational challenge rather than a single act of persuasion. Prevention requires attention to belonging, critical thinking, civic participation, media literacy, and opportunities for constructive contribution. Individuals who have become involved in violent extremism may require specialized interventions, rehabilitation, and reintegration support. Cultural and educational initiatives can contribute to the wider preventive environment, but they cannot replace these distinct forms of professional and institutional work. The goal is to ensure that young people have credible alternatives to violence and the means to participate in shaping their futures.

The broader lesson is that peacebuilding must combine moral aspiration with practical responsibility. Historical memory can help societies understand how coexistence has been achieved and lost. Diplomacy can open channels for cooperation. Research can identify realistic opportunities and expose obstacles. Cultural exchange can humanize unfamiliar communities. Education can cultivate the capacity to think critically and disagree without hatred. Youth leadership can turn these resources into projects that address concrete problems. None of these approaches is sufficient on its own, but together they can strengthen the foundations upon which more durable relationships may be built.

Ultimately, peace in the Greater Middle East must become more than a diplomatic objective or a political slogan. It must be embedded in schools, universities, cultural institutions, community organizations, public communication, and everyday relationships. Building bridges does not mean pretending that walls never existed. It means understanding why they were built, acknowledging the injustices and fears that sustain them, and creating credible alternatives to hostility.

The task is demanding because the region’s divisions are real, and because violence and political conflict can rapidly undermine trust. Yet the difficulty of the task is not a reason to abandon it. Every carefully researched historical account, every educational partnership, every youth-led project, every honest interfaith conversation, and every collaboration that respects difference can contribute to a wider culture of responsibility. The objective is not to eliminate disagreement or manufacture artificial harmony. It is to ensure that disagreement does not become a justification for dehumanization, and that difference does not become an excuse for denying another community’s rights.

That is the enduring relevance of convivencia, the human opportunity represented by the Abraham Accords, and the potential contribution of TABI. Together, they point toward a model of peace that is historical without being nostalgic, diplomatic without being complacent, educational without being propagandistic, and hopeful without being naïve. The ultimate measure of success will not be whether every disagreement disappears, but whether more people acquire the knowledge, relationships, and practical capacities to confront disagreement without hatred. In that sense, building bridges of goodwill is not a temporary campaign. It is a shared responsibility extending across generations.

References