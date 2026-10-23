Denmark Stocks Up On Long-Range Missiles From US, Norway

By Kjeld Neubert and Magnus Lund Nielsen

Key Takeaways:

Denmark’s Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus announced on Thursday the purchase of two long-range missile systems: Norway’s Kongsberg Joint Strike Missile for its F-35 fleet and the low-cost Anthem cruise missile from U.S. start-up Covenant.

Covenant is building a production site in eastern Germany that plans to manufacture 1,000 Anthem missiles in 2027 and up to 5,000 the following year; Bruus emphasized the European supply chain and the dual goals of rapid, cost-effective capacity and European procurement.

The purchases align with a recent European Defence Agency call for expanded missile production to achieve “battle-decisive” munitions by 2030 and with Denmark’s stated support for Europe’s ability to defend itself by that date.

(Rapporteur) — Denmark’s defence minister announced on Thursday that Copenhagen is buying two new long-range missile systems – one Norwegian, the other American.

The northern country will purchase the Joint Strike Missile from Norway’s Kongsberg for its growing F-35 fighter jet fleet as well as low-cost Anthem cruise missile from US defence start-up Covenant.

“We are focusing both on rapidly building up cost-effective capacity and on ensuring that procurement takes place in Europe,” Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said.

Covenant is currently building a missile production site in Eastern Germany. The Anthem missile is still in its testing phase, but is said to have sparked the interest of the German armed forces as well.Advertisement

“Germany, Saxony and Leipzig have pledged their support to us, and we regard this facility as our hub for Europe,” Michael Kaufman, co-CEO of the two-year-old company, said during the factory opening earlier this month.

The company, which has two locations in the US and Israel, plans to produce 1,000 missiles in 2027 and up to 5,000 missiles the year after in Germany.

“That’s where we will be sourcing them from, so we can be sure it’s a European supply chain,” Bruus said, without disclosing the number of missiles, the costs, or expected delivery time.

A recent report by the European Defence Agency (EDA) urged EU countries to expand their missile production capacity in order to reach “battle-decisive” munitions by 2030.

“The time required to scale up such production capacities is significant, however, as it involves specialised facilities and safety-related critical infrastructure, as well as complex supply chains,” the confidential report reads.

The Danish defence minister said that the purchases are “supporting the development of the European defence industry and we are also contributing to the ambition that Europe should be able to defend itself by 2030 at the latest.”