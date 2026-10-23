Grounding A Giant: Inside HAL’s Disqualification From The AMCA Stealth Project – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Private Indian companies will build the first prototypes of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation fighter, after Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) failed to qualify in the evaluation for the roughly ₹15,000 crore contract.

Three remaining contenders—Tata Advanced Systems Limited, a Larsen & Toubro-led group, and a Bharat Forge-led group—will compete to produce five flying prototypes and one structural test aircraft in partnership with the Aeronautical Development Agency.

Defence Secretary R.K. Singh stated that HAL’s exclusion resulted from a routine technical shortfall rather than its large order backlog, reflecting a policy aim to create a second fighter production line beyond the state-owned firm.

Somewhere on a drawing board in Bengaluru sits the shape of India’s most ambitious aircraft yet: the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, or AMCA, a fifth-generation fighter designed to slip past enemy radar the way a shadow slips past a lamp. When its first prototypes take shape, they will be built by private Indian companies. The organisation that has assembled every Indian fighter till date, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, will not be among them. That has never happened before in the country’s combat aviation story. It is a quiet revolution, decided not on a battlefield but in an evaluation room.

Three contenders now remain standing. Tata Advanced Systems Limited chose to bid on its own. Larsen and Toubro heads a group that includes Bharat Electronics Limited and Dynamatic Technologies. Bharat Forge leads a third team with BEML and Data Patterns. Between them, they will compete for a government-funded contract worth roughly ₹15,000 crore to build five flying prototypes and one structural test aircraft, working hand in hand with the Aeronautical Development Agency, the design body that conceived the AMCA.

A prototype, for anyone unfamiliar with the term, is the first real, flying version of a design, the machine that proves the drawings actually work. A structural test aircraft is its earthbound twin, deliberately stressed and strained on the ground to find out how much punishment the airframe can take before anything gives way. Winning the right to build these is the most prized assignment in Indian aerospace today.

So how did HAL fall out of the running? The process began when ADA issued an Expression of Interest, essentially an open invitation asking capable organisations to describe how they would build the aircraft. Seven companies or groups replied. HAL did not go alone; it led a consortium, a team of firms pooling their strengths, with two smaller private partners, Vem Technologies and JK Enterprises. After the evaluators examined each response on technical and financial grounds, only three were cleared. The HAL-led team was not one of them.

The explanation came from Defence Secretary R.K. Singh at the NDTV Defence Summit, and he did not dress it up. HAL, he said, “didn’t qualify on some fairly routine technical grounds which they somehow failed to meet.” He framed it as a technical shortfall, nothing more.

Many had assumed the real problem was HAL’s overflowing order book. An order book is simply the value of work a company has already promised to deliver, and turnover is how much it earns in a year. One scoring rule gave zero marks to any bidder whose pending orders exceeded three times its annual turnover; HAL’s backlog was reported at about eight times. Yet Singh was explicit that this was not what sank the bid.

The failure lay instead in the mandatory technical criteria, the minimum conditions every bidder had to satisfy before being judged capable of developing the AMCA prototypes. Which specific condition HAL missed has not been disclosed. The Defence Secretary only said it was a routine technical shortfall, not a question of design skill or the company’s broader aerospace ability. In a contest of this kind, every mandatory box must be ticked; one unmet requirement is enough to end the journey. A routine shortfall usually means the submission was incomplete or did not properly answer what ADA had asked. Whether the HAL-led consortium, including Vem Technologies and JK Enterprises, lost out through overconfidence, hurried preparation, or a simple misreading of the EoI remains unknown. The outcome, however, is clear.

Behind the decision stands a deliberate policy choice. The Ministry of Defence wants India to have a second fighter production line, so that the nation is never again dependent on a single organisation to build the aircraft that guard its skies. Opening the prototype stage to private industry is how that second line will be born.

For HAL and the thousands of engineers who have given their working lives to it, this is a painful moment but not a final one. The company remains free to bid for series production once the AMCA is proven and ready to be built in numbers, and its depth of experience will still matter when that day comes. The engineers who built the Tejas will watch others shape its successor’s first airframes.