Is It Going To Be A Rebirth Of The Quad? – Analysis

Key Takeaways:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the first Quad leaders’ summit in more than two years will be held on the sidelines of ASEAN-related meetings in Manila from 16 to 18 November 2026, after India’s planned 2025 hosting was repeatedly delayed by bilateral frictions.

The informal grouping of Japan, Australia, India, and the United States continued at the foreign-ministers level—most recently in Manila in July—where the four reaffirmed commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and prioritized maritime security without naming China.

The article notes skepticism in Tokyo, Canberra, and New Delhi over President Trump’s lukewarm stance toward multilateral forums and his concurrent interest in a possible trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, prompting the other three partners to deepen bilateral defense ties as a hedge.

The much hyped Quad grouping consisting of Japan, Australia, India and the United States that showed much promise in shaping Indo-Pacific order suddenly went into hibernation after Donald Trump took office as the US President for the second term. Now with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during his visit to India announcing in the Indian television that the first leaders’ summit in more than two years will be held during Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other related multilateral meetings in Manila from 16 to 18 November, the Quad partnership hopes to breathe fresh life. No specific date has been announced yet but Rubio was enthusiastic that it is going to happen.

The Quad, an informal grouping is widely seen as a mechanism to counter China’s influence in the strategically vital region. The Philippines chairs the ASEAN in 2026 and shall be the host. The last Quad leaders’ summit was held in September 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of then US President Joe Biden.

India was due to host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025, but the meeting was repeatedly delayed as relations between New Delhi and Washington deteriorated over US tariffs, oil sanctions and visa restrictions. Australia is the rotating chair for this year. However, the bloc continued to convene at the foreign ministers’ level, with the most recent meeting held in Manila in July, where all four countries reaffirmed their commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

It may be mentioned that despite Trump’s cold and critical view of the Quad grouping, Rubio has been a strong backer of the grouping. The concept of Quad was conceived by late Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe during his famous speech in the Indian Parliament titled “Confluence of the Two Seas” in August 2007 in which he floated the idea of four like-minded democracies as a bulwark against China’s growing ambitions in the region.

Rubio had met his counterparts of the three other countries for the first time just a day after Trump administration’s second term was inaugurated. He has held two other meetings with Quad top diplomats since, the latest being in July 2026.

The top diplomats from the Quad grouping had met on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Manila in July 2026. In a joint statement released after the meeting, the Quad diplomats singled out maritime security as a key issue for Southeast Asian nations amid rising tensions in the disputed South China Sea. They resolved to remain united premised on the conviction that “peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region”. This was the fourth foreign ministers’ meeting that brought together Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi, Australia’s Penny Wong, India’s S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio since January 2025 and it came days after Manila and Beijing clashed in the South China Sea. The joint statement avoided mentioning China not to provoke Beijing.

While in India, Rubio had a long and detailed interview with Shubhajit Roy of Indian Express during which he articulated his stance on Quad. When pointed out that he being an early champion of the Quad framework might be uncomfortable with Trump’s lukewarm view of the Quad grouping as Trump administration’s views on China has changed from the first term to the second, viewed as soft. In reply, Rubio pointed out that China as a large economy with which the world has to do business, relationships with countries with stakes need to be balanced. And these disagreements shall be there always. But these ought to be tackled through diplomacy, dialogue and negotiations.

For example, Rubio gave the example of export controls or measures that cause irritants, and if the US and China get into a trade war or any other conflict, that would be incredibly detrimental to the world. Therefore, managing the relationship in a way that does not escalate into something far more dangerous or detrimental for the world is the preferable option. Rubio underlined that a US-China trade war would be devastating to the global economy and would impact every country, including India. He reasoned, therefore, a policy that is reasonable and balanced.

While Rubio sees merit in the Quad and participating in the meetings with his counterparts to keep the grouping’s relevance, Trump is lukewarm, and has yet to partake in a Quad meeting. The last leaders’ summit took place in September 2024, when Joe Biden was US President.

During his term in office, Biden revitalised the Quad and held five online or in-person leaders’ summits. In contrast, Trump has repeatedly expressed his disdain for and even animosity toward multilateral groupings. He has been urging allies and partners to do more for their defence, or risk losing US support, including withdrawing the US from decades of leadership on the global stage. His administration’s National Security Strategy, released in December 2025, contained just a single mention of the Quad.

For example, in September 2026, Trump urged countries to leave the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague immediately, calling it “evil” and “a rogue institution”. Few countries followed his diktat. Only one tiny Pacific island nation Naoero, formerly known as Nauru, complied. Trump too announced considering imposing sanctions against the entire ICC, a bullying tactic unacceptable by any measure.

Trump felt that the Hague-based court overstepped its authority by claiming jurisdiction over citizens of countries, including the US and Israel, that have not ratified its founding treaty known as the Rome Statute. A handful of countries have moved to leave the ICC. However, many governments, particularly in Europe, have rallied to defend the Netherlands-based court as a cornerstone of international justice. Parties to the statute include 125 countries.

Trump also seems to be abdicating the responsibility of defending the US allies in Asia by urging the allies to do for their own security and reduce dependence on the US. Such a policy stance has created doubts in the alliance partner countries if the US can be a dependent ally at the time of crisis. The very concept of security commitment has thus come into question.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore in May 2026, US Security of Defense Pete Hegseth remarked that the US has “high expectations” for Japan on defense spending. Delivering a veiled warning to Tokyo, Hegseth said that while Japanese defense spending was “headed in the right direction”, more must be done. Hegseth highlighted China’s growing power and the need to prevent its dominance of the region, warning of “rightful alarm” over its rapid military build-up.

While Taiwan remains one of China’s “core interests”, and considers the island as a part of the mainland China and seeks reunification by peaceful means, and if necessary by the use of force, Trump says “nothing’s changed” on Taiwan on US policy towards Taiwan but his words belie a big shift. This makes Taiwan uncomfortable as it sees Trump’s stunning remarks about support for the democratic island and what they portend following his high-profile summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which belies a shifting reality on the ground. In an interview with Fox News, Trump questioned whether it made sense for US forces to “travel 9,500 miles to fight a war” and said he considered a pending $14 billion American arms sales package to Taiwan as leverage in his dealings with Xi, calling it “a very good negotiating chip”. While analysts assess if it is a signal for formal shift in US declaratory policy towards Beijing, Taiwan has reason to worry that Trump broke precedent by openly warning the government in Taipei against any push for formal independence.

Whether these were just headline-grabbing measures by Trump in the wake of his summit with Xi Jinping in Washington, which is why he took a more conciliatory approach to Xi than his predecessors on issues such as Taiwan and the security concerns of allies such as Japan remained unclear.

Despite Rubio’s grandstanding on the Quad summit possibility in Manila in November, Trump again raised eyebrows by saying that he is open to holding a trilateral summit with Xi and Russian leader Vladimir Putin focused on “denuclearisation”, possibly on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on 18-19 November 2026. Trump believes that a three-way meeting could help lay the groundwork for confidence-building measures on nuclear issues, but it would inevitably trigger alarm among the US’ Asian partners that any deal making among the three could weaken alliances as well as partnerships such as the Quad.

If the Quad summit happens as Rubio has announced, it would be nearly 22 months after Trump’s return to the White House. The summit could partially ameliorate concerns among officials in Tokyo, Canberra and New Delhi that the grouping has atrophied under Trump administration. As Rubio has said and the partners in the group expect the summit could produce concrete results and that would prove to Quad’s durability.

In the earlier meetings of Quad, the focus was on working out agreements on critical minerals, emerging tech, as well as maritime security and energy security. Rubio said categorically that the leaders shall be able “to actually announce concrete actions, not just simply a nice social gathering, but something that has concrete deliverables”.

Despite Rubio’s optimism, there is scepticism in Tokyo, Canberra and New Delhi as Trump is unpredictable always and one does not know what are in his sleeves. There is no clarity if the grouping can maintain the degree of strategic alignment crafted under Biden, especially after Trump’s tariff rows with the three other Quad partners and his push to forge closer ties with Xi. And now with a trilateral meet between Trump, Xi and Putin being floated, the worry in the three other Quad partners could be understandable.

The choice before India, Australia and Japan is therefore to work closely to bolster their bilateral ties to help offset any perceived lack of strength in the Quad. The recent deepening of defence and security cooperation bilaterally between the three Quad members is therefore moves in the right direction.