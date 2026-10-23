Mali: Army, Russia’s ‘Africa Corps’ Commit New Abuses, HRW Says

Key Takeaways:

Human Rights Watch reported that on 16 September 2026 an apparent military drone strike in Guélédié village, Mopti region, killed eight civilians and injured at least six others who had gathered around a paid Starlink internet connection.

Between May and August, Malian and Russia-controlled Africa Corps forces allegedly held detainees in a metal container at a Sévaré army base, where many were subjected to severe beatings, electric shock, and waterboarding.

The organization said the abuses occurred during an offensive following late-April attacks by JNIM and the Azawad Liberation Front, and noted that neither the Malian nor Russian defense ministries responded to its inquiries.

Mali’s armed forces and the allied Russia-controlled Africa Corps have committed new atrocities against civilians in central Mali during renewed fighting, Human Rights Watch said.

On September 16, 2026, an apparent military drone strike in Guélédié village, Mopti region, killed eight civilians and injured at least six others. Between May and August, Malian and Africa Corps forces held numerous detainees inhumanely in a metal container at an army base in Sévaré town, Mopti region, where many were tortured, including with severe beatings, electric shock, and waterboarding.

“Civilians are bearing the brunt of the Mali junta’s failure to rein in its abusive forces and allies,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Recent atrocities implicate the Malian army as well as Russia-controlled Africa Corps, for which Russian officials should also be held accountable.”

The Malian army’s offensive followed coordinated attacks across Mali by the Al Qaeda-linked Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, JNIM) and the Azawad Liberation Front (Front de Libération de l’Azawad, FLA) in late April. Malian forces and the allied Africa Corps killed civilians, including many children, and destroyed civilian property and health facilities in airstrikes and other attacks.

Human Rights Watch remotely interviewed fifteen people between August and September, including three witnesses in Guélédié, four former detainees at the Sévaré military base, and eight members of nongovernmental organizations. Human Rights Watch sent letters to the Malian and Russian defense ministers in early October but received no responses.

Guélédié

On September 16 at about 10 a.m., an apparent military drone delivered a munition on civilians on the outskirts of Guélédié village, killing eight men, ages 25 to 40, and injuring six others. The villagers had gathered around a tree, where a man was providing paid internet access via Starlink. Residents said JNIM fighters often used this service to support operations.

Witnesses said a drone flew over the village for about one hour before delivering its munition, suggesting that the area was being surveilled. “The drone passed over the village at about 9 a.m. and came back at least four times,” said a 40-year-old man. “It was white and had long, thin, straight wings. It would spin around, disappear, and come back again.” This description is broadly consistent with larger drones the Malian government is known to use.

Witnesses said that JNIM has a base in Guélédié and over 100 JNIM fighters were present in the village at the time of the strike, although no JNIM fighters were among the casualties. They also said JNIM fighters alerted the local population via WhatsApp about the possibility of a drone strike at the Starlink location, before leaving the area along with many civilians. Witnesses said that only 14 civilians had remained at the site, continuing to use the connection, when the drone delivered its munition.

“The explosion was deafening, really strong,” said a 30-year-old villager. “I saw very thick black smoke rising from the Starlink connection area.”

A 52-year-old health worker said he went to the scene about an hour later and found six men dead and seven injured “with their bodies burned,” one of whom died there. He said he called the Ténenkou military base commander and that he would take the injured to the Ténenkou Referral Health Center there. “But he did not only categorically refuse our evacuating them,” the health worker said. “But he also warned me not to provide them with any support. For him, they were JNIM fighters and he told me that the drone could not have targeted civilians.”

The injured were eventually evacuated. In a September 24 statement, Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières, MSF) said its staff at the health center treated four “seriously injured” people with “burns over their entire bodies,” and one “died shortly after arrival.”

Human Rights Watch verified a video shared by witnesses of the aftermath of the strike and geolocated it to an area about 600 meters northeast of the village center. It shows the bodies of three men, two under a burned and broken tree and one in a nearby pond. Two burned motorcycles and a destroyed solar panel are also visible.

In a September 17 statement, the armed forces chief of staff said that on September 16, military units “spotted terrorist elements concealed under vegetation northeast of Guélédié” with “war equipment and satellite communication devices,” after which they “neutralized” them and destroyed their equipment.

Mali’s junta has increasingly used airstrikes against armed groups. Human Rights Watch, other human rights groups, and several media and investigative organizations have documented airstrikes that killed civilians.