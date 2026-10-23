Pashinyan Says EAEU Members Cannot Expel Armenia

Key Takeaways:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that EAEU member states have no right to expel another member, contrasting this with the CSTO, and described the recent report by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as an indirect attempt to push Armenia away.

He characterized the report—which examined consequences of suspending the EAEU Treaty’s application to Armenia—as a political effort to provoke domestic instability rather than an economic measure, calling it a third attempt to change Armenia’s government.

The report indicated that, if Armenia’s EAEU membership were suspended, the price of imported natural gas could rise 69 percent, from the current $177.50 to $300 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have no right to expel another member state from the organization, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press briefing. He was commenting on a report prepared by representatives of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan within the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council concerning the potential consequences of suspending the EAEU Treaty’s application to Armenia.

“It is obvious that member states have no right to expel another member from the organization. Such a possibility exists within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Given that the member states overlap, it is interesting why they are not expelling Armenia from the CSTO. As for the EAEU, this is the first time in our history that the metropolis is not pulling us toward itself but is instead indirectly saying that it will push us away,” the prime minister said, Armenpress reported.

Pashinyan added that Russia’s previous restrictions on Armenia had failed, economically and politically, to produce the consequences sought by certain groups inside and outside Armenia.

“This will be the third attempt to change the government in Armenia. The first was during the events of 2023, when, with Russian peacekeepers present in Karabakh, the aim was to direct the flow of people toward Armenia while calls were simultaneously being made for a change of political leadership. The next was the regular parliamentary elections in June 2026. Now a third attempt is being prepared.

“There is no economic component here. We are dealing with a political component. The aim is to provoke domestic political instability in Armenia and deprive Armenia of its independence, first de facto and then de jure. The Armenian state is sufficiently resilient and will overcome this situation as well,” Pashinyan said.

He also addressed the economic consequences outlined in the report.

“As for those figures and forecasts, time will tell. Our main focus is Armenia’s continued development, the protection of our independence and sovereignty, and the diversification of our relations. We will continue along that path,” Pashinyan said.

On October 20, a report by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan within the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was published, outlining the possible consequences of suspending the EAEU Treaty’s application to Armenia. The report examined the potential implications of suspending Armenia’s EAEU membership. In that event, the price of imported natural gas could increase by 69%, rising from the current $177.50 to $300 per 1,000 cubic meters.