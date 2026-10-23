Rethinking The Transmission Of Macroprudential Policy In Indonesia – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

On 21 October, Bank Indonesia held its policy rate at 5.75 percent, cut banks’ reserve requirements in two steps, and extended zero-down-payment rules for homes and new vehicles through the end of 2027.

The zero-down rule, introduced in March 2021 as a ten-month pandemic measure, will now have run nearly seven years; September data showed investment loans growing 23.20 percent year-on-year while consumption loans grew only 4.86 percent.

The article argues that the extension functions mainly as a low-cost standing option that supports planning for developers and carmakers, while household borrowing remains constrained by job insecurity and income uncertainty rather than down-payment requirements alone.

On October 21, Bank Indonesia held its policy rate at 5.75 percent and cut banks’ reserve requirements in two steps. Then, near the bottom of a long list of measures, it extended its zero-down-payment rules for homes and new vehicles to the end of 2027. Jakarta’s headlines treated that last item as the good news of the day. DP nol persen (zero percent down payment) is the kind of policy you can explain at a family dinner. Bank Indonesia’s October 21 monetary policy announcement.

Yet the more telling detail is the date. The rule first took effect in March 2021, an emergency push to revive property lending in the middle of the pandemic. It was meant to last ten months. With this extension it will run for almost seven years. A crisis tool that outlives its crisis by that long isn’t really stimulus anymore. It has turned into something else, a standing option, a door the central bank keeps open whether or not many people walk through it.

That shift matters, because it changes what we should expect the policy to do, and what we shouldn’t.

What The Credit Numbers Are Saying

September’s lending data shows a pattern that’s hard to miss. Bank credit grew 13.26 percent year on year. Investment loans grew 23.20 percent. Consumption loans, the bucket where mortgages and car loans sit, grew just 4.86 percent. On top of that, banks were sitting on Rp2,562.57 trillion in approved but undrawn credit lines, roughly a fifth of everything available.

Put plainly, money isn’t the scarce thing. Companies are borrowing to build. Households, on the whole, aren’t borrowing to buy. And all of this happened while a zero-down rule was already in force. If the upfront payment were the main thing keeping a young family from a mortgage, five years without it should have left a clearer mark by now.

Car sales look like a counterpoint at first. Wholesales reached 679,020 units in the first nine months of 2026, up about 21 percent. But that comes off a weak 2025, and the zero-down rule applied in both years. Whatever pulled buyers back, it wasn’t necessarily the down payment.

Why Keep The Door Open, Then?

None of this makes the extension a mistake. It just makes it a different kind of policy from the one the headlines describe.

For one, it costs the central bank almost nothing. It doesn’t create money or touch the policy rate. It lifts a ceiling and lets banks decide how much of the room to use. Pulling it now, with the rupiah hovering near Rp18,000 to the dollar and households already wary, would send exactly the wrong message: a tightening by stealth just as Bank Indonesia eases liquidity through other channels.

It also gives developers and carmakers a planning horizon. A housing project in Bekasi or Makassar can take two or three years to go from land to keys. Knowing the financing rules won’t change underneath them before 2028 takes one variable out of a business plan that already has too many.

The part I find most interesting, though, is how the rule fits the division of labor inside the October package. The rate is being held for the rupiah. Quantities are doing the growth work. Reserve requirements for conventional banks drop from 9 percent to 7 percent by December. The macroprudential liquidity incentive, known locally as KLM, has already channeled Rp458.5 trillion to banks this year, and while it’s being trimmed to 5 percent, it’s also being pointed at sectors that create jobs. The zero-down rule sits at the household end of that same pipe. If demand comes back, nothing on the regulatory side will choke it.

That’s the logic of a standing option. You don’t keep a fire exit unlocked because you expect a fire every day.

The Constraint No Circular Can Fix

The harder truth is that the real limit on household borrowing sits outside the central bank’s reach. Picture a 28-year-old production supervisor in Karawang. Her monthly pay might cover a mortgage installment comfortably. What she doesn’t have is confidence that the paycheck will still be there in year eight of a fifteen-year loan, not after a few years of news about factory closures in textiles and footwear. Taking away the down payment doesn’t solve that. If anything it hands her more risk: a bigger loan, no equity cushion, and full exposure if the house sells for less than she owes.

Banks see the same thing, which is partly why they aren’t rushing. A lender whose bad-loan ratio sits inside Bank Indonesia’s threshold is allowed to offer 100 percent financing. Whether it should do so for a borrower on a short contract with no savings is a call no macroprudential rule can make on its behalf. That caution is a big part of why zero-down never turned into a leveraged housing bubble. It’s a feature, not a failure of transmission.

As the rule settles into something closer to a permanent fixture, it also becomes a rich source of evidence. Five years of zero-down lending have produced data that few emerging markets can match: who used it, what they bought, and how those loans have performed through a pandemic, a commodity cycle and a weaker rupiah. Bank Indonesia and the banks already hold much of this. Drawing it together, to see how many buyers were first-timers, how much lending was genuinely new, and how zero-equity loans have repaid compared with conventional ones, would sharpen the tool for whatever comes next. It would also give other central banks considering similar rules something better than anecdote to work with.

What Other Emerging Markets Should Take From It

Plenty of central banks across the Global South are juggling weak currencies and soft domestic demand too. For them, Indonesia’s experience offers a quieter lesson than “cut the down payment and watch credit take off.” Macroprudential tools are good at clearing obstacles. They’re poor at creating appetite. Raising a ceiling helps when demand is pressing against it. When demand sits well below, the ceiling’s height barely matters.

So the real partner for a zero-down rule isn’t one more macroprudential tweak. It’s jobs that last, wages that grow faster than house prices, and fiscal programs, Indonesia’s subsidized FLPP mortgage scheme among them, that reach the buyers private banks are slow to serve. Bank Indonesia can keep the door open. Someone else has to give households a reason to walk through it.

A down payment is a hurdle. Uncertainty is a wall.