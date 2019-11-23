‘Game Of Thrones’ Filmed Alternative Ending For Season 8

By PanARMENIAN

Actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on “Game of Thrones”, has revealed that there was another ending to the drama, Metro reports.

Hivju was reunited with co-stars Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) at a Game of Thrones Celebration recently.

“Well, we shot an alternative ending,” he said. “That was mostly for fun but I don’t know if I’m allowed to tell you about that.”

When pushed to reveal which key players from Westeros were involved, the Norwegian-born actor was keeping quiet.

“I won’t tell you!” Kristopher laughed. “But it was fun.”

“Game of Thrones” arguably gave fans the most surprising ending possible – there was no extraordinary death (by that point Daenerys’ days were numbered); Cersei Lannister’s evil didn’t conquer good and those fortunate to survive the series of battles, massacres and white walkers just resumed their daily business… albeit with a few promotions.

After the most obvious candidate for King, Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington), was banished for killing ‘his Queen’, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was appointed ruler of what became the Six Kingdoms.

