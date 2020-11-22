G20 Riyadh Final Statement: Leaders Promise Fair Global COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

By Arab News

G20 leaders on Sunday promised to “spare no effort” to ensure the fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and medicines around the world.

The pledge came in the final statement as the G20 Summit in Riyadh, chaired by Saudi Arabia, came to a close.

The leaders said they would support developing countries whose economies have been ravaged by the crisis.

The G20 also endorsed a plan to extend a freeze in debt service payments by the poorest nations.

“We are taking immediate and exceptional measures to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its intertwined health, social and economic impacts, including through the implementation of unprecedented fiscal, monetary and financial stability actions,” the statement said. “We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good.

“We commend the Saudi Presidency for initiating discussions on the need for long-term solutions to address gaps in global pandemic preparedness and response.”

Along with tackling the pandemic, the statement called for protecting the planet and continuing to act against climate change.

“Preventing environmental degradation, conserving, sustainably using and restoring biodiversity, preserving our oceans, promoting clean air and clean water, responding to natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tackling climate change are among the most pressing challenges of our time,” the statement said.