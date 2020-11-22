ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, November 23, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Middle East World News 

Iran Warns Bahrain, UAE Of Consequences For Blacklisting Hezbollah

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran will not tolerate any harm to its national security if the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain’s “strategic mistake” of designating Lebanon’s Hezbollah as a “terrorist group” triggers any hostile measure, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh denounced the “provocative” measure by Manama and Abu Dhabi to designate the Lebanese Hezbollah as a “terrorist organization”.

The rulers of Bahrain and the UAE were not expected to do anything different, he deplored, saying they are attempting in a “very humiliating” manner to get brownie points from the Israeli regime.

Iran will be really serious about its national security if the strategic mistake made by Abu Dhabi and Manama results in hostility, the spokesperson warned.

Hailing Hezbollah as a noble domestic current in Lebanon, Khatibzadeh stressed that no country is allowed to blacklist a part of the Lebanese society that has contributed to the progress and dignity of the Lebanese people.

Earlier this month, an Israeli official said Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates will form a joint front with Tel Aviv to seek Hezbollah’s designation as a terrorist group.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

