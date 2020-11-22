Iran Warns Bahrain, UAE Of Consequences For Blacklisting Hezbollah

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran will not tolerate any harm to its national security if the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain’s “strategic mistake” of designating Lebanon’s Hezbollah as a “terrorist group” triggers any hostile measure, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Sunday, Saeed Khatibzadeh denounced the “provocative” measure by Manama and Abu Dhabi to designate the Lebanese Hezbollah as a “terrorist organization”.

The rulers of Bahrain and the UAE were not expected to do anything different, he deplored, saying they are attempting in a “very humiliating” manner to get brownie points from the Israeli regime.

Iran will be really serious about its national security if the strategic mistake made by Abu Dhabi and Manama results in hostility, the spokesperson warned.

Hailing Hezbollah as a noble domestic current in Lebanon, Khatibzadeh stressed that no country is allowed to blacklist a part of the Lebanese society that has contributed to the progress and dignity of the Lebanese people.

Earlier this month, an Israeli official said Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates will form a joint front with Tel Aviv to seek Hezbollah’s designation as a terrorist group.