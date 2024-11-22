Austin Makes First Visit to Fiji By US Defense Secretary

By DoD News

By Joseph Clark

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrived in Fiji Friday, marking the first visit to the Pacific Island nation by a U.S. Defense Secretary.

The stop is the final leg of Austin’s 12th visit to the Indo-Pacific, where he continues to build upon the strong regional partnership forged under his tenure.

Austin was greeted by members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and received a Fijian traditional welcome ceremony at Black Rock Camp upon his arrival. The former West Point rugby player also took in a rugby sevens match at the camp before closing out his first day in Fiji.

Austin congratulated the Fijian service members on “continuing to form a truly professional force,” in brief remarks.

“And for those who performed the welcome ceremony, I really can’t find adequate words to express what I have witnessed,” he said. “I know this reflects many, many years of tradition and I appreciate your sharing it with me.”

The secretary added that he looks forward to a series of discussions while in Fiji and working to further strengthen the U.S.-Fijian relationship going forward.

Tomorrow, Austin will meet with Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa.

The two countries are expected to sign an acquisition and cross servicing agreement that will facilitate U.S. logistical support to Fiji quickly in the case of an emergency.

The secretary is also expected to announce that the U.S. and Fiji will begin negotiations on a Status of Forces Agreement that will empower the two countries to work more closely together.

He will also announce $4.9 million in foreign military financing for small-arms recapitalization for Fijian forces.

In previewing the visit, a senior defense official said the announcements align with Fiji’s aims of continuing to grow its military’s professionalism and increasing its capabilities to respond to regional needs.

Austin’s stop in Fiji caps a series of engagements with regional counterparts showcasing the United States’ unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific amid what Austin sees as a “new convergence” of like-minded partners throughout the region.

In addition to Fiji, Austin met with key U.S. partners in Australia, the Philippines and Laos in a continuation to the regional momentum he has built throughout his tenure.

“We are doing more than ever alongside our allies and partners to take concrete steps toward a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Austin said ahead of his departure.

“During this trip, we will deliver results to advance cooperation, strengthen our relationships, and build an enduring network of allies and partners,” he said. “I am proud of the historic progress we’ve made over the last four years and the depth of continuing U.S. commitment to the region.”