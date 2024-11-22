Brazil: Bolsonaro Indicted By Federal Police For Coup Attempt

By ABr

Brazil’s Federal Police have concluded their investigation into a criminal organization allegedly working to prevent President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin from assuming office in 2022, following the defeat of then-President Jair Bolsonaro in the presidential elections.

In a statement released on Thursday (Nov. 21), the Federal Police confirmed that the final investigation report had been sent to the Supreme Court. Among the 37 individuals indicted for crimes including violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d’état, and criminal organization are former President Jair Bolsonaro; ex-Navy commander Almir Garnier Santos; federal representative Alexandre Ramagem (Liberal Party) and former director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin); former Justice Minister Anderson Torres; ex-Institutional Security Cabinet Minister Augusto Heleno; Army Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s former aide; Liberal Party president Valdemar Costa Neto; and former President’s Chief of Staff and Defense Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto.

According to the Federal Police, the evidence against the individuals indicted was gathered over nearly two years through a range of investigative measures. These included telematics, telephone, banking, and tax record analysis, plea bargains, search and seizure operations, and other actions authorized by the Judiciary.

The investigations revealed that the individuals involved were organized into distinct groups, each with specific responsibilities, including the Disinformation and Electoral System Attack Cell; the Military Incitement Cell; the Legal Cell; the Operational Cell Supporting Coup Activities; the Parallel Intelligence Cell; and the Operational Cell for Executing Coercive Measures.

“With the submission of the report [to the Supreme Court], the Federal Police are concluding their investigation into the attempted coup d’état and the violent overthrow of Democratic Rule of Law,” stated the police.