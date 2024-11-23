Democrats Lost By Overly Orchestrating Anti-Trump Efforts – OpEd

By Ken Reid

Nancy Pelosi got blamed for top-down “orchestration,” but the Cabal was broader than that

The primary reasons voters elected Donald Trump over Kamala Harris and chose a Republican Congress were Joe Biden and the Democrats’ miserable handling of the economy, immigration and foreign policy – and their embrace of far-left “woke” polices, like sex-change operations for prisoners and other “transgender rights.”

However, the Democrat “strategy” of hitting Trump with multiple indictments, tagging him and his supporters as “existential threats to democracy,” and scaring women over abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision may also have backfired, because these efforts were really designed to deflect attention from the harmful impacts of Biden’s bad policies and actions.

Topping it off, when he was pushed off the ticket for Vice President Kamala Harris in July, many voters may have smelled a rat. In essence, all of this was masterminded by a few political chieftains, notably former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and probably the Obamas, Clintons and their “strategists.”

Indeed, on MSNBC November 9, former Harris spokesperson and one-time Bernie Sanders operative Symone Sanders-Townsend (no relation to the senator), mouthed off against Pelosi, saying she “orchestrated the very public demise of the president. And thank God for Joe Biden, that he came out and, yes, endorsed his VP. Pelosi is known for being “calculated,” she went on to say, but “where is her calculator now?”

The key words here are “orchestration” and “calculating.” One could say “None dare call it conspiracy,” or resurrect then-First Lady Hillary Clinton’s 1998 phrase “vast right-wing conspiracy” that “has been conspiring against my husband since the day he announced for president.”

Ms. Clinton was denounced for calling it a “conspiracy.” In reality, a group of conservative activists and publications did continue an “opposition research” campaign against President Bill Clinton from the day he was elected in 1992, to persuade Congress and courts to investigate him, impeach him and undermine his presidency.

It didn’t really work. Like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton was impeached, but he resurrected himself, while Hillary went on to become a US Senator from New York and Secretary of State – and came close to defeating Trump for president in 2016.

The vast-left wing orchestration against Trump, however, was much more intricate, extensive and orchestrated than what conservatives used to tarnish Clinton. For example:

* Advancing the phony “Russiagate” scandal, at the highest levels of government

* Supporting and glorifying the “mostly peaceful” “Resistance” against the Trump presidency

* Instigating the 2019 House impeachment

* Demanding school and business lockdowns during the Covid pandemic, to hurt the economy and President Trump

* Supporting and capitalizing on the George Floyd riots

* Perpetuating “January 6” investigations, hearings, indictments and media coverage

* Promoting fear and hysteria following the Dobbs decision and various state limitations on abortion

* Pushing challengers out of the 2020 primaries to anoint Joe Biden (South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn’s “masterstroke”)

* Preventing a competitive 2024 primary against Biden

* Holding a Biden-Trump debate after primaries had ended, to see how President Biden would perform – and then forcing him off the ticket because he bombed

* Coronating Kamala Harris after Biden was ousted

Many are convinced that all these schemes were orchestrated by the Cabal of Pelosi, Schumer, the Obamas, the Clintons, and their strategists. Perhaps they wanted Biden to be the 2020 nominee, instead of independent-minded people like Senators Amy Klobuchar or Elizabeth Warren, or outsiders like Pete Buttigieg or Michael Bloomberg, because they knew they could manipulate Biden more easily.

However, Joe Biden was never a leader in the US Senate; he was a follower. He does little thinking for himself, but makes decisions based on the advice of bureaucrats, political aides and special interests. He largely approved all the big-spending legislation and regulatory initiatives the Democrats and his Obama-holdover aides wanted when they regained control of Congress after 2020. And he opened the nation’s borders to salve the bleeding hearts of his policy wonks.

“Joe Biden is nothing more than a Trojan horse for the radical socialists,” former Vice President Mike Pence warned in 2020. In the end, that radicalism doomed the Democrats in 2024.

In anointing Biden “The Nominee” during the 2020 primaries, octogenarians Clyburn and Pelosi looked over Biden’s eroding cognitive abilities. When he inevitably became a liability to the Democratic cause, they orchestrated his departure from the ticket for the younger Harris. They also engaged in incessant “lawfare,” Trump indictments and January-6 investigations.

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich suggested the Democrats should have focused “on one or two” charges against Trump, not four, and the indictments “will backfire on the Left.” But The Cabal apparently wanted to extend the Trump-tarnishing so that there would be no trial before the GOP nominating process, thereby giving Republicans little opportunity to nominate someone else.

Prolonging the 1/6 congressional investigation into the 2022 elections was an effort to tarnish not just Trump, but his supporters. Biden’s unforgivable September 2022 speech in Philadelphia, when he attacked “MAGA Republicans” for being disloyal to America, was part and parcel of this effort

The media covered up the Cabal’s intrigues. Anyone who watches CNN or MSNBC has seen how Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, Pelosi, Clyburn and other leading Democrats are treated with kid gloves. The media hated Trump for calling them “fake news” and colluded with the Democrats nearly every step of the way.

It’s unlikely that Symone Sanders-Townsend will come clean on all of this, though our nation would benefit greatly from the disinfecting sunshine she could provide. Regardless, it seems highly unlikely that the Democrats can change their stripes, because their base and big donors have gone Loony-Left.

The Cabal probably thought throwing all those indictments and civil penalties at Trump would make him crack and cop a plea with the prosecutors. But Trump had the money and backbone to slug it out. He also had excellent lawyers, who mucked up the lawfare wheels. Essentially, he ran the clock out on the Democrats.

There’s a lesson here about being “overzealous” in politics. Jerome Lawrence coauthored the 1955 play (and 1960 film) “Inherit the Wind,” which examined extremism in “the Scopes monkey trial,” as a metaphor for the McCarthy investigations. Lawrence wrote: “Is it possible to be overzealous, to destroy that which you hope to save – so that nothing is left but emptiness?”

With Trump wining a near landslide despite the criminal cases – and taking the Congress – it seems all the Democrat orchestrations left them nothing but emptiness.